Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 05:18:17 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 01:06:07 pm
If youre looking over longer than 12 months then the real terms drop in prices is even more significant given theyve been frozen for the best part of a decade. I dont agree with the protest, I dont think a 2% price rise is unreasonable particularly after so many years of price freezes. Theres nothing that will change my mind on that. Quite frankly Im sick of SOS acting like speak for everyone and thinking theyre above the general fan base.

SOS speaks for their members, you are quite entitled to contact the Club yourself about any grievences or concerns you have, but I doubt it would make any difference. It's a shame that the 'Unity is Strength' banner won't be out as that is the one that FSG might take notice of. You are, of course, entitled to take a flag and wave it in support of the price rises. I will be in the Main Stand and looking out for it.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:24:56 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 01:06:07 pm
If youre looking over longer than 12 months then the real terms drop in prices is even more significant given theyve been frozen for the best part of a decade. I dont agree with the protest, I dont think a 2% price rise is unreasonable particularly after so many years of price freezes. Theres nothing that will change my mind on that. Quite frankly Im sick of SOS acting like speak for everyone and thinking theyre above the general fan base.

Are you a match goer ?

Dont you think SOS have done many amazing things for our fanbase?

Also, you talked about people getting payrises across the country and referred to data? Can you point us in direction of this?
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:30:36 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 04:42:29 pm
The guy out of Star Trek The Next Generation?
Nah, The Goonies I think
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
hi lads. I'm about to close my survey about the game and it would be boss to have a few more opinions

it's super quick, only 10 questions, don't be scared  ;)

https://it.surveymonkey.com/r/JMMRGXS

thank you very much for your help
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:39:29 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 12:32:21 pm
If youre trying to tell me that the vastly majority of people havent had a pay rise of more than 2% in the past 12 months then I suggest you look at the data.

Payrises are pretty irrelevant though. The issue is that ticket prices are going up 2% when disposable income has fallen by around 3% year on year.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:53:22 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:39:29 pm
Payrises are pretty irrelevant though. The issue is that ticket prices are going up 2% when disposable income has fallen by around 3% year on year.

Yeah its not the rises so much as the cuts in wages etc making it an additional burden. As SOS stated, from TUC figures, in real terms we've seen a reduction in wages of £90 per month since 2010. The last day of the Kop a ticket was £8, that should be £16 in todays money. And as was pointed out by a poster on their FB page, the avg wage of a PL player in 1994 was £94k pa, its now £3.3million.

Have a look at their FB page, there are posts about the increase in the hours for the Homebaked Welfare Centre drop in due to the increased demand. That's the reality SOS are seeing and fighting against.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:56:50 pm
Since we will have a new manager this summer why cant the club just commit to paying them £1m less than klopp is currently getting which would fund the ticket price freeze.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:13:09 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 05:56:50 pm
Since we will have a new manager this summer why cant the club just commit to paying them £1m less than klopp is currently getting which would fund the ticket price freeze.

I doubt the new manager would be on anything like Klopp's wages, at least initially. But the saved wages would then go on paying Sporting for Amorim. Maybe they're looking to claw back some of the costs from lost revenue of the construction company going tits up and the stand getting delayed.

Not a good look for the club to raise prices but they'll feel it's overdue given inflation and several years of freezes. I don't know why people bother anyway these days as you don't actually see much football (opposition go down for free kicks if you breathe on them so the ball is barely in play) and you can't celebrate goals anymore (post-VAR which also wastes loads of time). The demand for Liverpool tickets is insane though.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:13:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:53:22 pm
Yeah its not the rises so much as the cuts in wages etc making it an additional burden. As SOS stated, from TUC figures, in real terms we've seen a reduction in wages of £90 per month since 2010. The last day of the Kop a ticket was £8, that should be £16 in todays money. And as was pointed out by a poster on their FB page, the avg wage of a PL player in 1994 was £94k pa, its now £3.3million.

Have a look at their FB page, there are posts about the increase in the hours for the Homebaked Welfare Centre drop in due to the increased demand. That's the reality SOS are seeing and fighting against.

Agree completely Rob.

Then you look at the last accounts and the wage bill was £373m and matchday was £80m so even if add in the ARE that 2% increase is likely to be a couple of million a year. I think it is pretty easy to see who should be contributing that extra £2m and it isn't cash-strapped supporters.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:38:25 pm
Quote from: RedVash on Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
hi lads. I'm about to close my survey about the game and it would be boss to have a few more opinions

it's super quick, only 10 questions, don't be scared  ;)

https://it.surveymonkey.com/r/JMMRGXS

thank you very much for your help


Just filled it for you good luck!
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:36:05 pm
not long to go now until the game tomorrow

we need to get back to scoring 3 or 4 goals every game

i dont think we will see jota , trent  or ali until sunday
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Thanks Hazell.
It'll be nice to wake up in the morning with a game to look forward to without too much anguish :)

Can we have a very comfortable, trouble-free, incident-absent win please Reds.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #92 on: Today at 01:34:56 am
Referee
Halil Umut Meler TUR

Assistant referees
Mustafa Eyisoy TUR
Kerem Ersoy TUR

Fourth official
Arda Kardeşler TUR

Video Assistant Referee
Alper Ulusoy TUR

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Abdulkadir Bitigen TUR
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #93 on: Today at 07:22:19 am
Great Op Hazell.
Excited for this one will be interesting to see any changes there are
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #94 on: Today at 07:25:21 am
Thanks Hazel for the OP, looking forward to a good match and hopefully a few minutes for Trent and Jota.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #95 on: Today at 08:48:14 am
Read our statistical preview of Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final, first-leg meeting with Atalanta tonight.

The Reds welcome their Serie A counterparts to Anfield in the last eight of the competition before next week's return meeting in Bergamo, as the clubs clash for the first time since 2020.

Here's a dozen facts and figures to know ahead of the opening match on Merseyside


Liverpool are seeking their 250th European win in all competitions.

If the Reds progress into the final four, Jürgen Klopp will set a new club record of five European semi-finals as Liverpool manager, exceeding the four of both Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

This is the Reds' 28th European quarter-final in total and they will be looking to reach a 21st semi-final, which would extend their British record. Manchester United are next best with 18 semi-final appearances.

At Anfield, Liverpool have played 55 first-leg ties in Europe, winning 44, drawing eight and losing three.

The Reds have met Italian clubs 17 times at Anfield, winning 10, drawing one and losing six  and have won four of those last six fixtures.

Liverpool's 5-0 win at Atalanta in 2020 was the biggest ever by an English club away to Italian opposition in European competition.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwR4plw3kjs





Tonight's game will be Liverpool's 50th of the season, with 35 wins so far.

Mohamed Salah is in line to play his 75th European match for the club, and in doing so will become the 10th Reds player to reach the landmark.

Salah has scored 46 goals in 74 European appearances for Liverpool and has four goals in 288 minutes of Europa League action this season, averaging a goal every 72 minutes.




Liverpool need five goals to record 550 at Anfield under Klopp's management in all competitions.

Wataru Endo is the only Liverpool player to start all eight Europa League games this season, with Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez also featuring in them all.

The Reds have scored more goals in the Europa League this season than any other team. They have netted 28 so far, with both Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen on 24 strikes.


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/12-stats-know-ahead-liverpool-v-atalanta
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #96 on: Today at 09:17:05 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:34:56 am
Referee
Halil Umut Meler  Greater Manchester

Assistant referees
Mustafa Eyisoy   Greater Manchester
Kerem Ersoy  Greater Manchester

Fourth official
Arda Kardeşler  Greater Manchester

Video Assistant Referee
Alper Ulusoy  Greater Manchester

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Abdulkadir Bitigen Greater Manchester
Cant see us winning with that lot in charge
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #97 on: Today at 09:19:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April  7, 2024, 11:45:06 pm
Yeah we will go strong both matches. Crazy how we always go strong and yet people say put the tie to bed and rest some players. Never happens.

It's because people are being sensible. Klopp has barely made an error this season but Konate has played a few games he really shouldn't have.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #98 on: Today at 09:44:28 am
Ticket prices are a rip off but removing flags for a massive European game I don't think is the answer
If you want to show justified anger at price rises then hit FSG with the only tactic they'll understand and that's by boycotting food/drink and the club shop.
Just seems by diluting the atmosphere we are cutting our noses
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #99 on: Today at 09:55:33 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:44:28 am
Ticket prices are a rip off but removing flags for a massive European game I don't think is the answer
If you want to show justified anger at price rises then hit FSG with the only tactic they'll understand and that's by boycotting food/drink and the club shop.
Just seems by diluting the atmosphere we are cutting our noses

Armchair Expert seems a very apt user name - when the club use the flags as one of the main selling points for the club it feels like a very sensible move to remove them.  Show them that without the fans the club is nothing. 

People aren't going to sit in silence all game either are they? 
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:11:16 am
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:55:33 am
Armchair Expert seems a very apt user name - when the club use the flags as one of the main selling points for the club it feels like a very sensible move to remove them.  Show them that without the fans the club is nothing. 

People aren't going to sit in silence all game either are they? 

The people that are complaining about 1906, could just make their own flags and take them. Rather than cry arsing over the people who give up their own time & cash to do it for them.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:36:55 am
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:55:33 am
Armchair Expert seems a very apt user name - when the club use the flags as one of the main selling points for the club it feels like a very sensible move to remove them.  Show them that without the fans the club is nothing. 

People aren't going to sit in silence all game either are they?

It's just a username lad in much the same way I doubt you're fucking Italian  .

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #102 on: Today at 10:55:19 am
I was thinking about city being favourites and how its almost certain that spurs will get something against Arsenal

We have some massive matches and need to make sure we dont run out of steam

With this in mind , I would like to see


Alisson
Gomez Quansah Konate Taimikas
Grav Dom Jones
Elliott gakpo Nunez

Trent , Robertson , Kelleher , Endo , salah , Jota , Diaz
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #103 on: Today at 11:11:25 am
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 10:55:19 am
I was thinking about city being favourites and how its almost certain that spurs will get something against Arsenal

We have some massive matches and need to make sure we dont run out of steam

With this in mind , I would like to see


Alisson
Gomez Quansah Konate Taimikas
Grav Dom Jones
Elliott gakpo Nunez

Trent , Robertson , Kelleher , Endo , salah , Jota , Diaz


Ali wont start as hes not in full training.

Mac and VVD will be involved too.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Reply #104 on: Today at 11:18:59 am
Accounting for inflation, the freeze in ticket prices since 2016 is equivalent to a real terms price cut of about 22%. Which is pretty substantial. A £59 main stand ticket in 2015/16 would now cost £78. Whereas it's actually £61.
The problem was massive inflation busting rises from the 90s onwards. Nobody wants to go back to that. But a below inflation 2% rise is not the same thing.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:53:22 pm
Yeah its not the rises so much as the cuts in wages etc making it an additional burden. As SOS stated, from TUC figures, in real terms we've seen a reduction in wages of £90 per month since 2010. The last day of the Kop a ticket was £8, that should be £16 in todays money. And as was pointed out by a poster on their FB page, the avg wage of a PL player in 1994 was £94k pa, its now £3.3million.

Have a look at their FB page, there are posts about the increase in the hours for the Homebaked Welfare Centre drop in due to the increased demand. That's the reality SOS are seeing and fighting against.
