Read our statistical preview of Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final, first-leg meeting with Atalanta tonight.The Reds welcome their Serie A counterparts to Anfield in the last eight of the competition before next week's return meeting in Bergamo, as the clubs clash for the first time since 2020.Here's a dozen facts and figures to know ahead of the opening match on MerseysideLiverpool are seeking their 250th European win in all competitions.If the Reds progress into the final four, Jürgen Klopp will set a new club record of five European semi-finals as Liverpool manager, exceeding the four of both Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.This is the Reds' 28th European quarter-final in total and they will be looking to reach a 21st semi-final, which would extend their British record. Manchester United are next best with 18 semi-final appearances.At Anfield, Liverpool have played 55 first-leg ties in Europe, winning 44, drawing eight and losing three.The Reds have met Italian clubs 17 times at Anfield, winning 10, drawing one and losing six  and have won four of those last six fixtures.Liverpool's 5-0 win at Atalanta in 2020 was the biggest ever by an English club away to Italian opposition in European competition.Tonight's game will be Liverpool's 50th of the season, with 35 wins so far.Mohamed Salah is in line to play his 75th European match for the club, and in doing so will become the 10th Reds player to reach the landmark.Salah has scored 46 goals in 74 European appearances for Liverpool and has four goals in 288 minutes of Europa League action this season, averaging a goal every 72 minutes.Liverpool need five goals to record 550 at Anfield under Klopp's management in all competitions.Wataru Endo is the only Liverpool player to start all eight Europa League games this season, with Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez also featuring in them all.The Reds have scored more goals in the Europa League this season than any other team. They have netted 28 so far, with both Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen on 24 strikes.