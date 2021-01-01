« previous next »
Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread

number 168

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 05:18:17 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 01:06:07 pm
If youre looking over longer than 12 months then the real terms drop in prices is even more significant given theyve been frozen for the best part of a decade. I dont agree with the protest, I dont think a 2% price rise is unreasonable particularly after so many years of price freezes. Theres nothing that will change my mind on that. Quite frankly Im sick of SOS acting like speak for everyone and thinking theyre above the general fan base.

SOS speaks for their members, you are quite entitled to contact the Club yourself about any grievences or concerns you have, but I doubt it would make any difference. It's a shame that the 'Unity is Strength' banner won't be out as that is the one that FSG might take notice of. You are, of course, entitled to take a flag and wave it in support of the price rises. I will be in the Main Stand and looking out for it.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 05:24:56 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 01:06:07 pm
If youre looking over longer than 12 months then the real terms drop in prices is even more significant given theyve been frozen for the best part of a decade. I dont agree with the protest, I dont think a 2% price rise is unreasonable particularly after so many years of price freezes. Theres nothing that will change my mind on that. Quite frankly Im sick of SOS acting like speak for everyone and thinking theyre above the general fan base.

Are you a match goer ?

Dont you think SOS have done many amazing things for our fanbase?

Also, you talked about people getting payrises across the country and referred to data? Can you point us in direction of this?
Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:28:15 pm by Nick110581
duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 05:30:36 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 04:42:29 pm
The guy out of Star Trek The Next Generation?
Nah, The Goonies I think
RedVash

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
hi lads. I'm about to close my survey about the game and it would be boss to have a few more opinions

it's super quick, only 10 questions, don't be scared  ;)

https://it.surveymonkey.com/r/JMMRGXS

thank you very much for your help
Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:39:38 pm by RedVash
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 05:39:29 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 12:32:21 pm
If youre trying to tell me that the vastly majority of people havent had a pay rise of more than 2% in the past 12 months then I suggest you look at the data.

Payrises are pretty irrelevant though. The issue is that ticket prices are going up 2% when disposable income has fallen by around 3% year on year.
rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 05:53:22 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:39:29 pm
Payrises are pretty irrelevant though. The issue is that ticket prices are going up 2% when disposable income has fallen by around 3% year on year.

Yeah its not the rises so much as the cuts in wages etc making it an additional burden. As SOS stated, from TUC figures, in real terms we've seen a reduction in wages of £90 per month since 2010. The last day of the Kop a ticket was £8, that should be £16 in todays money. And as was pointed out by a poster on their FB page, the avg wage of a PL player in 1994 was £94k pa, its now £3.3million.

Have a look at their FB page, there are posts about the increase in the hours for the Homebaked Welfare Centre drop in due to the increased demand. That's the reality SOS are seeing and fighting against.
lfc79

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 05:56:50 pm
Since we will have a new manager this summer why cant the club just commit to paying them £1m less than klopp is currently getting which would fund the ticket price freeze.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 06:13:09 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 05:56:50 pm
Since we will have a new manager this summer why cant the club just commit to paying them £1m less than klopp is currently getting which would fund the ticket price freeze.

I doubt the new manager would be on anything like Klopp's wages, at least initially. But the saved wages would then go on paying Sporting for Amorim. Maybe they're looking to claw back some of the costs from lost revenue of the construction company going tits up and the stand getting delayed.

Not a good look for the club to raise prices but they'll feel it's overdue given inflation and several years of freezes. I don't know why people bother anyway these days as you don't actually see much football (opposition go down for free kicks if you breathe on them so the ball is barely in play) and you can't celebrate goals anymore (post-VAR which also wastes loads of time). The demand for Liverpool tickets is insane though.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 06:13:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:53:22 pm
Yeah its not the rises so much as the cuts in wages etc making it an additional burden. As SOS stated, from TUC figures, in real terms we've seen a reduction in wages of £90 per month since 2010. The last day of the Kop a ticket was £8, that should be £16 in todays money. And as was pointed out by a poster on their FB page, the avg wage of a PL player in 1994 was £94k pa, its now £3.3million.

Have a look at their FB page, there are posts about the increase in the hours for the Homebaked Welfare Centre drop in due to the increased demand. That's the reality SOS are seeing and fighting against.

Agree completely Rob.

Then you look at the last accounts and the wage bill was £373m and matchday was £80m so even if add in the ARE that 2% increase is likely to be a couple of million a year. I think it is pretty easy to see who should be contributing that extra £2m and it isn't cash-strapped supporters.
Reds r coming up the hill

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 09:38:25 pm
Quote from: RedVash on Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
hi lads. I'm about to close my survey about the game and it would be boss to have a few more opinions

it's super quick, only 10 questions, don't be scared  ;)

https://it.surveymonkey.com/r/JMMRGXS

thank you very much for your help


Just filled it for you good luck!
kop306

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 10:36:05 pm
not long to go now until the game tomorrow

we need to get back to scoring 3 or 4 goals every game

i dont think we will see jota , trent  or ali until sunday
John C

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Thanks Hazell.
It'll be nice to wake up in the morning with a game to look forward to without too much anguish :)

Can we have a very comfortable, trouble-free, incident-absent win please Reds.
4pool

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
Today at 01:34:56 am
Referee
Halil Umut Meler TUR

Assistant referees
Mustafa Eyisoy TUR
Kerem Ersoy TUR

Fourth official
Arda Kardeşler TUR

Video Assistant Referee
Alper Ulusoy TUR

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Abdulkadir Bitigen TUR
