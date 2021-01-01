Payrises are pretty irrelevant though. The issue is that ticket prices are going up 2% when disposable income has fallen by around 3% year on year.
Yeah its not the rises so much as the cuts in wages etc making it an additional burden. As SOS stated, from TUC figures, in real terms we've seen a reduction in wages of £90 per month since 2010. The last day of the Kop a ticket was £8, that should be £16 in todays money. And as was pointed out by a poster on their FB page, the avg wage of a PL player in 1994 was £94k pa, its now £3.3million.
Have a look at their FB page, there are posts about the increase in the hours for the Homebaked Welfare Centre drop in due to the increased demand. That's the reality SOS are seeing and fighting against.