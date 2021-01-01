Since we will have a new manager this summer why cant the club just commit to paying them £1m less than klopp is currently getting which would fund the ticket price freeze.



I doubt the new manager would be on anything like Klopp's wages, at least initially. But the saved wages would then go on paying Sporting for Amorim. Maybe they're looking to claw back some of the costs from lost revenue of the construction company going tits up and the stand getting delayed.Not a good look for the club to raise prices but they'll feel it's overdue given inflation and several years of freezes. I don't know why people bother anyway these days as you don't actually see much football (opposition go down for free kicks if you breathe on them so the ball is barely in play) and you can't celebrate goals anymore (post-VAR which also wastes loads of time). The demand for Liverpool tickets is insane though.