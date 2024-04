My god it's good seeing Jota, Trent and Alisson back in training.



They're coming off two wins in nine, and Kolašinac, Zappaosta and Lookman are all first teamers so this should very winnable. Let's see some Sparta-like numbers in the first leg please.



Ideal thing would be to get a nice lead built on Thursday and those three can come in next Thursday to give their replacements the night off and them some minutes.It does strike me as a good opportunity to get a few goals I can't lie. If we're on it and playing with intensity on Thursday night I think they'll struggle to live with us at times. Not sure if they play the same brand of attacking football as they did when we last met them but Gasperini is still the coach and their midfielders still chip in with goals so I'm expecting so. Fiorentina just beaten them last week 1-0 in the first leg of the Italian Cup semi, and they got beat 2-1 at Cagliari at the weekend. Hopefully build up a lead here and they can look to their Coppa Italia 2nd leg.