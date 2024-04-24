« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!  (Read 11377 times)

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #160 on: April 24, 2024, 10:21:59 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on April 24, 2024, 10:02:35 pm
My delusion is faltering, I'm close to conceding defeat. But on a brighter note I'm still a bellend.

Same here - still deluded, still a bellend.

YNWA!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,921
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #161 on: April 24, 2024, 10:30:30 pm »
Bellends of the world unite.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,938
  • ....mmm
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 01:43:53 am »
"Our enemies are all around us, and in so many futures they prevail. But I do see a way, there is a narrow way through."
Logged
:D

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,426
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 01:52:22 am »
Quote from: smutchin on April 24, 2024, 10:21:59 pm
Same here - still deluded, still a bellend.

YNWA!

Lmao thats the spirit boys 😂😂

I can confirm I am also still thoroughly deluded and thoroughly a bell end too 💪
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline kermit^^

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 07:19:08 am »
On top of being a deluded bellend, I'm also losing hair after every game. Guess I'll look like our new manager by end of the season.  ;D

Can we get some of our players to join here.  :butt
Logged

Offline supaerheraw

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 08:42:34 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 01:43:53 am
"Our enemies are all around us, and in so many futures they prevail. But I do see a way, there is a narrow way through."
Opta gives us 2.7% chance of winning it. A narrow path indeed, Timothée. Nevertheless, giving up is for loosers.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 am »
We promote Jayden Danns to the first team and he hits a hat trick in every game. 86 points.

Arsenal only get a point from the games v Spurs and United and win the other 2. 84 points.

City have 10 points deducted for each charge and are catapulted down the leagues on minus 1077 points. Their final day clash with West Ham is now a trip to the Apec Taxis stadium to face Runcorn Linnets. Everyone in the club goes into complete meltdown, Pep is last seen off his tits crawling round the streets of Manchester with Liam Gallagher and Shaun Ryder, trying to find the Hacienda. He has no idea it was demolished in 2002 and the other two are too off it to care. Erling Haaland is offered a role as Gail Platts estranged Norwegian son on Coronation Street. Phil Foden gets a job in JD Sports. Kevin De Bruyne buys out his contract and fulfills a lifelong dream of dropping inch perfect crosses onto the head of Jayden Danns. Kyle Walker retires to spend a quiet life with his assorted families.

Libpool libpool top of the league.

Logged

Offline kermit^^

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:20:53 am
We promote Jayden Danns to the first team and he hits a hat trick in every game. 86 points.

Arsenal only get a point from the games v Spurs and United and win the other 2. 84 points.

City have 10 points deducted for each charge and are catapulted down the leagues on minus 1077 points. Their final day clash with West Ham is now a trip to the Apec Taxis stadium to face Runcorn Linnets. Everyone in the club goes into complete meltdown, Pep is last seen off his tits crawling round the streets of Manchester with Liam Gallagher and Shaun Ryder, trying to find the Hacienda. He has no idea it was demolished in 2002 and the other two are too off it to care. Erling Haaland is offered a role as Gail Platts estranged Norwegian son on Coronation Street. Phil Foden gets a job in JD Sports. Kevin De Bruyne buys out his contract and fulfills a lifelong dream of dropping inch perfect crosses onto the head of Jayden Danns. Kyle Walker retires to spend a quiet life with his assorted families.

Libpool libpool top of the league.

That's way beyond delusional, treading into cuckoo-land!
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,938
  • ....mmm
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 04:24:54 pm »
City
Lose at Brighton
Lose at Tottehham

Arsenal
Lose at Tottenham
Draw at United

We scrape every game and sort of just fall into the title.

🤔

Faint dreams aside, can see us being within contention on the final day, but it's bankers at home for everyone.
Logged
:D

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 04:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 01:52:22 am
Lmao thats the spirit boys 😂😂

Frankly, it's a lot more fun than getting involved in pointless heated arguments about Nunez.

I've never been one to pin my hopes on other teams doing us favours so I won't be getting angsty about Brighton tonight either. Such a waste of energy.

Just going to keep dreaming while it's still mathematically possible!  ;D
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,938
  • ....mmm
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 04:24:54 pm
City
Lose at Brighton
Lose at Fulham?  :-X
Lose at Tottehham

Arsenal
Lose at Tottenham
Draw at United

We scrape every game and sort of just fall into the title.

🤔

Faint dreams aside, can see us being within contention on the final day, but it's bankers at home for everyone.
Logged
:D

Offline G1-tiga

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #171 on: Today at 07:12:40 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:59:24 pm
Frankly, it's a lot more fun than getting involved in pointless heated arguments about Nunez.

I've never been one to pin my hopes on other teams doing us favours so I won't be getting angsty about Brighton tonight either. Such a waste of energy.

Just going to keep dreaming while it's still mathematically possible!  ;D

Yeah.

The Everton one is a sickener and it's taken me 24 hours to get over (Not completely over it) but it is still possible. Jurgen always says you should try.

It's unlikely, but no point giving up just yet. Let's see where we are on game 36.
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:39:02 pm »
If we all shout 'shooooooot' loud enough maybe Joey G's goal kick will get sucked right into the net, providing the decisive winner against Wolves, 90+8
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,801
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:44:05 pm »
Klopp: "I'm not in the mood to give up and wave a white flag."

If it's good enough for him, it's good enough for me.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,921
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:55:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:44:05 pm
Klopp: "I'm not in the mood to give up and wave a white flag."

If it's good enough for him, it's good enough for me.  ;D

Sounds a bit dodgy.
Logged

Online zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,505
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #175 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm »
We're going to win the League!
We're going to win the League!

 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf

Bellend?  Yes!
Deluded? Yes!
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,432
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #176 on: Today at 05:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:55:21 pm
Sounds a bit dodgy.
You never miss a beat do ya

Its bizarre that if we win tomorrow well be joint top again, but still feel out of the title race

Or maybe not as Im a deluded bell end
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 