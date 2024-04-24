We promote Jayden Danns to the first team and he hits a hat trick in every game. 86 points.



Arsenal only get a point from the games v Spurs and United and win the other 2. 84 points.



City have 10 points deducted for each charge and are catapulted down the leagues on minus 1077 points. Their final day clash with West Ham is now a trip to the Apec Taxis stadium to face Runcorn Linnets. Everyone in the club goes into complete meltdown, Pep is last seen off his tits crawling round the streets of Manchester with Liam Gallagher and Shaun Ryder, trying to find the Hacienda. He has no idea it was demolished in 2002 and the other two are too off it to care. Erling Haaland is offered a role as Gail Platts estranged Norwegian son on Coronation Street. Phil Foden gets a job in JD Sports. Kevin De Bruyne buys out his contract and fulfills a lifelong dream of dropping inch perfect crosses onto the head of Jayden Danns. Kyle Walker retires to spend a quiet life with his assorted families.



Libpool libpool top of the league.



