Live in a social media age of absolutely anything that happens being either the end of the world, or the greatest thing to have ever happened EVER (they need that drama headline or clicks and comments).



Sadly, a lot of our 'fanbase' are sheep who read it, take it in, and then give up despite still being top and Arsenal having three tough away games.



Get a grip anyone contemplating never following football again after yesterday. It's still 100% on.



God help us when Jurgen goes and we have a few iffy results.



