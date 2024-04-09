Not a pleasant afternoon watching us struggle to win a game we dominated throughout.

How many of us have seen this against these over the years?



Man U did what they have been doing for more years than I care to recall. Winning games they didnt deserve to win and often drawing after being under the cosh all match. See their previous two games against us this season for proof.



Call then jammy, call the goals they score flukes but they do have this knack of winning when all the signs are they are going to lose. Usually in big games, and this was our big game yesterday afternoon.



Just two examples I recall. FACup Final 1977 and CL Final 1999.



Heres part of the report from the 77 final. Thanks to LFCHistory.net



Although Liverpol set off in character, carefully preparing their ground, they expanded into an attacking style far earlier than was expected. Manchester United began by looking better than at any time in their defeat by Southampton a year before but, surprisingly, it was doing what came unnaturally, defending, that formed a foundation for victory. Near the end of a first half of quite sufficient interest the feeling was that United were ill-equipped for the second when Liverpool could hardly fail to take the chances they were making. United had conceded midfield and were magnificently saved from a slaughter by the composure of Brian Greenhoff, Buchan and Albiston, the young replacement for Houston.



Five minutes after half time they scored after a Greenhoff back header fell to Pearson, we equalised through Case a minute later, only for a Macari shot to hit Greenhoffs back and loop beyond Clemence three minutes later.

They had a five minute purple patch scoring two goals to our one with the winner the flukiest youll see.



We then missed more chances and our dreams of a treble were ruined in those five minutes as we did win our first European Cup four days later. The Guardian no less reported that Liverpool shaped the game to their satisfaction but two mistakes cost them and it slipped from their grasp.



The CL Final in 99 was an even more one sided affair. Bayern Munich could only score once despite many chances.

They were beaten 2-1 after Man Utd scored from two left wing corners in the three minutes of injury time. Im sure others remember similar games.



We dont play them again so its now in our court to win every game and see where it brings us.Key players coming back so we have every chance especially if we play as if its the last 15 minutes of the game from the start.





Great Post Tel. Good points about them and '77 was a horrible day that. United fans outnumbered us all over London. Everywhere you went you'd see Red scarves in distance thinking they were ours only to find they had that bar of black as you got closer. Still feel sick thinking about it and as for game we battered them but couldn't stick it away. Was in South Wales at time and on way back from Wembley we shared a train carriage with big John Toshack who like us couldn't quite fathom how we had lost.Funny thing. A year or so later was in the Jolly Miller on Queens drive and Emlyn Hughes was there. We got chatting about Rome and that and got onto that United Final defeat. His take was that United deserved it and were the better team on day. Ended up having a right argument with him and told him how great he was but that he was talking out of his arse.And as you say Tel, such fluky wins have definitely always been a trait with United in big games. And certainly in many against us, tho thank God we have won the odd few but nowhere near what we should have done. None more so than last Sunday.