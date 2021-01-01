« previous next »
PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84

Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 11:40:00 am
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:48:53 am
If Kelleher had got a hand to the Fernandez shot and got sent off, would we have taken that rather than being scored against?
So still 1 up with 50 mins to go but down to 10 men?

Really good post that and something i hadn't even considered. The thoughts of Adrian in goal for the next game gives me chills and it's highly possible we could have lost the game with 10 men.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 11:41:50 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:32:58 am
Wasn't there a mad game in the 90s where they went 3-0 up and we pulled them back with a Ruddock equaliser?

They were 3 up at Anfield inside about half an hour. Huge gulf in class. Then Clough smashed one in from distance and soon after got a second and it was 3-2 before half time. Second half more even and Ruddock equalised with about ten to go I think.

There was also the game late in 98/99 when again we were outclassed but came from 2-0 down with an equaliser from Ince. About two games to go and should have stopped them from winning the league but then Arsenal lost at Leeds in the 37th game.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 12:04:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:41:50 am
They were 3 up at Anfield inside about half an hour. Huge gulf in class. Then Clough smashed one in from distance and soon after got a second and it was 3-2 before half time. Second half more even and Ruddock equalised with about ten to go I think.

There was also the game late in 98/99 when again we were outclassed but came from 2-0 down with an equaliser from Ince. About two games to go and should have stopped them from winning the league but then Arsenal lost at Leeds in the 37th game.
I remember Ruddock starting to run to celebrate but then started to hold his head as he's headbutted one of their defenders while scoring. If Ruddock went down, you knew it must have smarted.
Son of Spion

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 12:07:31 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:32:58 am
Wasn't there a mad game in the 90s where they went 3-0 up and we pulled them back with a Ruddock equaliser?
I came in from work and we were already 0-3 down.  :o

The comeback was epic. 😃
GreatEx

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 12:13:17 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:40:00 am
Really good post that and something i hadn't even considered. The thoughts of Adrian in goal for the next game gives me chills and it's highly possible we could have lost the game with 10 men.

From memory, our defending with 10 (or even 9) men earlier this season,  when we were given a joke red every other match, was exceptional. Easy to say with hindsight, but I reckon if we'd gone a man down while retaining a 1-0 lead against a team not enjoying a massive bounce from an undeserved equaliser, we'd have gone on to win comfortably. But yes, having Adrian in goal would make the home game against Palace a much tougher prospect.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 12:38:09 pm
Quote from: decosabute on April  8, 2024, 07:22:43 pm
Fuck the stats off for a second.

Unlucky is someone slipping with the goal gaping.
Unlucky is running into a keeper having the game of his life and stopping goals that most keepers wouldn't stop.
Unlucky is officials making awful, game-changing decisions that rob you.

None of those things were the case yesterday.

Missing sitter after sitter, blowing 5 on 2 counter attacks, making awful decisions in the final third is NOT UNLUCKY. Fuck the idea of statistical variance. We didnt blow that game because of luck. We got what we deserved for not smashing a team that was begging for it.
Absolutely mate.
I like Jack's reasoning and arguments. I enjoy his posts, BUT in this instance- I would have to disagree with him.

The problem with his take on this, or similar circumstances, is that it does not take into account anything other than being "unlucky".

Performing atrocious in front of goal- your focus is somewhere else instead of the game where it should be- "unlucky", cause the xG had us winning 5-0.
Being rusty, returning from injury, and as a result, you display excpetionally poor finishing- "unlucky", cause the xG.
Missing chance after chance, cause you've got the crowd on your back and you cannot pull yourself together- as is expected of you- "unlucky", cause the xG says we should've scored 6.
Being selfish and not passing to players in a better position and as a result, the team walks away with a draw or a loss, having scored 1 or none out of a host of chances- "unlucky", cause the xG suggests a heap of goals.

I agree. We stunk it out in front of goal, we weren't unlucky.
MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 12:42:39 pm
If it happens once, it's unlucky but not twice.
Caps4444

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 12:46:34 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:40:00 am
Really good post that and something i hadn't even considered. The thoughts of Adrian in goal for the next game gives me chills and it's highly possible we could have lost the game with 10 men.

I would have fancied us with 10 men. Low block. With pace to counter. Anyway just a thought.
Caps4444

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 12:47:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:42:39 pm
If it happens once, it's unlucky but not twice.

We used to be amazing on fast counters v 1/2 defenders.

Mane and Firmino v West Ham, think similar v Brighton a few years back. This year, I dont think we converted 1.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 12:56:56 pm
I dont actually think the two games against them were comparable. We didnt create that many good chances against them in the fa cup and they had better chances against us. This time around we carved them open but it was the final shot that let us down.

That Nunez chance where he should have squared it was actually a good counter, just the decision to shoot instead of passing was mad.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 01:44:57 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 12:47:43 pm
We used to be amazing on fast counters v 1/2 defenders.

Mane and Firmino v West Ham, think similar v Brighton a few years back. This year, I dont think we converted 1.
We've scored the joint third (with Arsenal) counter attack goals. Brentford away wasn't that long ago.....
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 02:05:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:42:39 pm
If it happens once, it's unlucky but not twice.
Game starts..
You slip on your first chance- unlucky.
You hit the post from a deflection with your second, unlucky.
The keeper pulls a worldy on the 3rd chance, unlucky.
Someone kicks a beachball onto the pitch for the 4th chance and you hit the beachball on the way to goal, unlucky.
The opposition scores on their first chance in the meantime. (1-0) Unlucky
Ref wrongly disallows your goal that would have made it 1-1. Unlucky
You get one more chance, but fluff it.

No more chances and you ending up losing the game, because that really was unlucky. Nevermind the fluffed chance- you're allowed a fluffer from time to time. The unlucky chances far outweigh the fluffled one.

(Not missing chance after chance from no outside interference, all as a result of your execution in front of goal- some being 5-on-2s, etc...)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #1132 on: Today at 11:03:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:42:39 pm
If it happens once, it's unlucky but not twice.

Yep.

We were fucking shite. Absolutely fucked it up.
