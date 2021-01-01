Fuck the stats off for a second.



Unlucky is someone slipping with the goal gaping.

Unlucky is running into a keeper having the game of his life and stopping goals that most keepers wouldn't stop.

Unlucky is officials making awful, game-changing decisions that rob you.



None of those things were the case yesterday.



Missing sitter after sitter, blowing 5 on 2 counter attacks, making awful decisions in the final third is NOT UNLUCKY. Fuck the idea of statistical variance. We didnt blow that game because of luck. We got what we deserved for not smashing a team that was begging for it.



Absolutely mate.I like Jack's reasoning and arguments. I enjoy his posts, BUT in this instance- I would have to disagree with him.The problem with his take on this, or similar circumstances, is that it does not take into account anything other than being "unlucky".Performing atrocious in front of goal- your focus is somewhere else instead of the game where it should be- "unlucky", cause the xG had us winning 5-0.Being rusty, returning from injury, and as a result, you display excpetionally poor finishing- "unlucky", cause the xG.Missing chance after chance, cause you've got the crowd on your back and you cannot pull yourself together- as is expected of you- "unlucky", cause the xG says we should've scored 6.Being selfish and not passing to players in a better position and as a result, the team walks away with a draw or a loss, having scored 1 or none out of a host of chances- "unlucky", cause the xG suggests a heap of goals.I agree. We stunk it out in front of goal, we weren't unlucky.