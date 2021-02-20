« previous next »
PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:11:26 pm
my only issue is that in hindsight given Afcon and his injury we should have taken the silly money as it wont be that much in the summer.
He's still our top scorer. Injuries, Afcon notwithstanding, where d'you think we'd be in the table without his goals this season?!
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:53:30 pm
We didnt offer him a contract that was attractive enough for him to stay.
We didnt sell and didnt offer him contract whatsoever. Youre wrong.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:16:59 pm
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter

Think it comes down to the attackers we have bought. Like it or not, our best attackers are still Salah and Jota, bought a while ago. We have looked for different attributes in our attackers since and maybe that ruthless streak is something that hasnt been prioritised.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:16:59 pm
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter
We're too tentative as if we don't believe we'll score which is weird. Either someone delays the pass too long or the recipient is caught in two minds or the shot is rushed.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:16:59 pm
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter

Genuinely don't even care or sit up at these opportunities anymore. Just wait for whatever way we will mess it up.

We must have a 100% failure rate from them this year.

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:06 pm
Think it comes down to the attackers we have bought. Like it or not, our best attackers are still Salah and Jota, bought a while ago. We have looked for different attributes in our attackers since and maybe that ruthless streak is something that hasnt been prioritised.

Diaz has a poor final pass, and Nunez is just so unpredictable in pretty much every aspect of his game.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:26:16 pm
Diaz has a poor final pass, and Nunez is just so unpredictable in pretty much every aspect of his game.

Yep. Both good players, but we have been blessed with lots of world class attackers as Liverpool fans and they are just one or two steps off the best. Think having one of them with Jota and Salah is fine, two and you can still do well but the big games they wont be enough.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Why is it that Mo is getting hammered for having an off game (despite scoring a huge pressure penalty) and yet Nunez seems to be absolved of any criticism?

I'm sick of players getting credit because they run around and cause 'chaos' when their only job is to put the round white thing in the goal.
 

Nunez has had 100 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 11 (11% conversion). He's missed 24 'big chances'.

Haaland has had 97 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 19 (20% conversion). He's missed 28 'big chances'.

Watkins has had 91 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 18 (20% conversion). He's missed 19 'big chances'

Solanke has had 90 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 16 (18% conversion). He's missed 12 'big chances'
 
Salah has had 91 shots in the PL this season and scored 17 (19% conversion). He's missed just 12 'big chances'.

So despite the hate, Salah's conversion is one of the best in the league, he misses the least 'big chances', despite not being an out an out striker and he's also regularly one of the highest assisters in the league. So lets stop the bullshit criticism of one of the best & consistently world class players to ever wear a Liverpool shirt because it's fucking tedious.

Nunez is one of the worst finishers in the league as an out an out number 9. He's lucky he's in a team that creates him so many chances because he is so wasteful in front of goal.

He wasn't solely to blame today, but I'm merely highlighting that Mo is the fuckin least of our problems because when he goes, we're then relying on a lad that needs 10 shots to score a goal.  :butt
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #929 on: Today at 09:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:41:45 pm
Why is it that Mo is getting hammered for having an off game (despite scoring a huge pressure penalty) and yet Nunez seems to be absolved of any criticism?


He's had absolutely loads, are you blind?! Also overall has probably been the most criticised player in the clubs history.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
From the moment Dom missed after a couple of minutes this had an FA cup repeat all over it . It was in fact a carbon copy minus extra time . Bradley (with his very early booking ) and Quansah are elite young players but in this type of game we missed their senior colleagues theyre covering . I d love us to win two trophies but expect to win neither . Arsenal and leverkusen look better than us . The future is very bright but perhaps not the immediate future
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
I hate these bastards. Should of put the game to bed in the first half then shit the bed a little

Happy to take a point in the end, a loss would of been a total disaster but we can recover from this
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23' Fernandes 50' Mainoo 67' Mo 84'
Second game in a row where we've been ahead at half time and allowed the game to drift out of our control at the start of the second half instead of coming out of the blocks fast and putting the game away. Just seems a bit of complacency is creeping in. Games like this I feel we're missing characters of the type of Jordan and James Milner who would be running around telling people to switch on and get into the opposition.

But then that team also had prime Sadio and Bobby in it who could be relied upon to get the important goals.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #933 on: Today at 09:49:52 pm »
Mane, Firmino and Salah was just insanely good. The current forward line is a level or two below that annoyingly. Nunez and Diaz are great but not at the level of the players they replaced. Salah isnt as good as he was. Jota might be up there but is injured too much.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 08:53:16 pm
Again to repeat - it's not in Arsenals hands entirely, as they would have to keep an eye on our GD. We are 9 goals behind with 7 games to play, not 25 goals behind with 3 to play.

1 extra goal per game on them, or a couple of big wins, and we could catch that easily.

Arsenal are so much more clinical though. They would have scored 3/4/5 today. If anything, that goal diff gap will widen imo unless our finishing changes fast.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,506
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #935 on: Today at 09:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 08:53:16 pm
Again to repeat - it's not in Arsenals hands entirely, as they would have to keep an eye on our GD. We are 9 goals behind with 7 games to play, not 25 goals behind with 3 to play.

1 extra goal per game on them, or a couple of big wins, and we could catch that easily.

Again to repeat Arsenal play an Everton who will have nowt to play for on the final day of the season t home. If you think they aren't rolling over and letting Arsenal get a cricket score in that game then you know nothing about Everton Football Club.
Online Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #936 on: Today at 09:58:24 pm »
Today we definitely missed those Mane goals from the 2021/22 title push. I'm not too worried about it, today was for sure an off day for both Nunez and Mo for their final ball. Normally on any given matchday we should be able to field 2+ FWs that can do the business.
Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #937 on: Today at 09:58:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:43:33 pm
He's had absolutely loads, are you blind?! Also overall has probably been the most criticised player in the clubs history.

Clearly I must be.

You obviously weren't around during Lucas & Hendo's first 2-3 seasons.... :butt

The lad has one job and he's rightly criticised because he falls well below expected standards in that department for a team wanting to win the league.

Isak, Bowen, Son, Palmer, Saka, Havertz, Wood, Jackson, Morris all have a have a better shot per goal conversion than him. There's loads more but I really cant be bothered to list them all.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,506
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #938 on: Today at 09:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:45:07 pm
Ten Hag is a lunatic.

Building up the performance and talking of how the future is bright.

Hope he stays with them for many years. He had his side time wasting today when they desperately needed 3 points to have any hope of champions league football. They've regressed under him and it's hilarious to witness.
Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #939 on: Today at 10:07:27 pm »
https://youtu.be/tcAQs6r1WLA?si=Y4fEpcMfDE_cc1UA

Carra looks absolutely broken at the start of this. Never seen him like that.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:09:01 pm
If Arsenal win their remaining 7 then they would have won 18 and drawn 1 from 19 matches. 55/57 points is staggering.
Yep. Just seen their fixture list too - that would mean beating Spurs, Villa, Chelsea in that 7 too. They also have to play United, but that will be the second to last game of the season and we all know which way United will let that go.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:07:27 pm
https://youtu.be/tcAQs6r1WLA?si=Y4fEpcMfDE_cc1UA

Carra looks absolutely broken at the start of this. Never seen him like that.

Gary Neville ' I don't like to use the word threatened ' but I'll say it again right after.

The lad needs counselling.
Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,986
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #942 on: Today at 10:24:52 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 09:44:20 pm
.

 I d love us to win two trophies but expect to win neither . Arsenal and leverkusen look better than us . The future is very bright but perhaps not the immediate future


Who the fuck are you ?

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #943 on: Today at 10:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Upanishad on Today at 09:50:31 pm
Arsenal are so much more clinical though. They would have scored 3/4/5 today. If anything, that goal diff gap will widen imo unless our finishing changes fast.

Least we forget what damage weve done to this team over the last few seasons home and away, 4,5 and 7s
No one can know for sure what team would do what today. All I know is they had a keeper who saved their necks a few time and it could have easily have been 4 or 5 if not for him.

Its not the end of the world, if we win our remaining games I think well this league. If Arsenal do the same, then fair play theyll deserve it.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:38:16 pm

Qansah ripple effect

Boss name for a ' movie ' that lad.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:41:45 pm
Why is it that Mo is getting hammered for having an off game (despite scoring a huge pressure penalty) and yet Nunez seems to be absolved of any criticism?

I'm sick of players getting credit because they run around and cause 'chaos' when their only job is to put the round white thing in the goal.
 

Nunez has had 100 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 11 (11% conversion). He's missed 24 'big chances'.

Haaland has had 97 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 19 (20% conversion). He's missed 28 'big chances'.

Watkins has had 91 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 18 (20% conversion). He's missed 19 'big chances'

Solanke has had 90 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 16 (18% conversion). He's missed 12 'big chances'
 
Salah has had 91 shots in the PL this season and scored 17 (19% conversion). He's missed just 12 'big chances'.

So despite the hate, Salah's conversion is one of the best in the league, he misses the least 'big chances', despite not being an out an out striker and he's also regularly one of the highest assisters in the league. So lets stop the bullshit criticism of one of the best & consistently world class players to ever wear a Liverpool shirt because it's fucking tedious.

Nunez is one of the worst finishers in the league as an out an out number 9. He's lucky he's in a team that creates him so many chances because he is so wasteful in front of goal.

He wasn't solely to blame today, but I'm merely highlighting that Mo is the fuckin least of our problems because when he goes, we're then relying on a lad that needs 10 shots to score a goal.  :butt

Not that anyone needs to slaughter players that have both been good for us, but I don't think Nunez is getting away without criticism.

They were both awful today. But while Darwin continues to frustrate, at least he's had a good season overall and can still improve with the age he is.

Salah I'm more disappointed in. He had a really good August-December, but he's gone off a cliff right when we needed him to fire us to the title. And yeah I know people will say he scored vs Brighton and today, but he missed a shitload and was poor vs Brighton, and today was a penalty.

Hopefully they both can put it right over the remaining games, but I worry that today was too big a fuckup for it to matter.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
our forwards are tired because of the lack of rotation options

one area the new manager will improve is the attacking options
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:41:08 pm
Not that anyone needs to slaughter players that have both been good for us, but I don't think Nunez is getting away without criticism.

They were both awful today. But while Darwin continues to frustrate, at least he's had a good season overall and can still improve with the age he is.

Salah I'm more disappointed in. He had a really good August-December, but he's gone off a cliff right when we needed him to fire us to the title. And yeah I know people will say he scored vs Brighton and today, but he missed a shitload and was poor vs Brighton, and today was a penalty.

Hopefully they both can put it right over the remaining games, but I worry that today was too big a fuckup for it to matter.

He was injured. Then came Ramadan. No coincidence his form has dropped somewhat.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:16:59 pm
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter
I think it comes down to the type of players we've recruited in our forward line to be honest. The speed of thought isn't there. As good as Nunez and Diaz are, there is just something missing that the likes of Mane, Firmino, Jota had/have. It's not always an issue, because they will still score goals because they get good opportunities, but when you want them to be ruthless they leave a lot to be desired at times.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:56:00 pm
Again to repeat Arsenal play an Everton who will have nowt to play for on the final day of the season t home. If you think they aren't rolling over and letting Arsenal get a cricket score in that game then you know nothing about Everton Football Club.

They might literally be playing for survival.dependant on points deductions.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,983
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #950 on: Today at 11:04:19 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 10:24:52 pm
Who the fuck are you ?


Who who. Who who
Online Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #951 on: Today at 11:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 11:00:22 pm
Maybe some people should stop being offended so easily. Someone taking offence does not necessarily imply offence was intended, nor that anyone said anything offensive. Joking about religion and religious beliefs is part of the liberal society we choose to live in and if the offence is so great that you cannot withstand it then the onus is on you to remove yourself from that society, not insisting that the entire society change to meet your needs.
Mate. It was in poor taste. It's that simple.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #952 on: Today at 11:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 11:00:22 pm
Maybe some people should stop being offended so easily. Someone taking offence does not necessarily imply offence was intended, nor that anyone said anything offensive. Joking about religion and religious beliefs is part of the liberal society we choose to live in and if the offence is so great that you cannot withstand it then the onus is on you to remove yourself from that society, not insisting that the entire society change to meet your needs.
The LFC family is big and diverse and a you have fans from different backgrounds so a post like that on a big forum like RAWK is not good enough.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 11:02:05 pm
They might literally be playing for survival.dependant on points deductions.
I'd say Arsenal are smashing Everton regardless of whether Everton needs the points for survival or not. The only difference would be they'll be happy about it if it denies us the title, but gutted if has no bearing on the outcome at all.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,474
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #954 on: Today at 11:19:29 pm »
This footy lark has got me a bit like Jurgen you know

I'm ready for a break myself
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,983
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #955 on: Today at 11:20:18 pm »
Looking at the final games we all have Id say whoever is top going into the final day wins. We should all be winning our last games
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,474
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #956 on: Today at 11:23:49 pm »
That game has made me want to projectile vomit since the final whistle

That wasn't just a win we squandered. It was another humiliation of them. I won't get over some of those decisions and misses for a long time
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,983
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #957 on: Today at 11:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 11:23:12 pm
I haven't even seen the post, but unless it was somehow implying that Mo shouldn't play for us (because he is a Muslim), in which case fair enough, that would be fucking bullshit, I think killer heels has enough of a history to allow that perhaps a jokey comment has been misinterpreted. I'm going to assume this was a joke about fasting. We say an awful lot of shit on these forums and I am not sure why religion and religious practices should be off limits for our talking shite. Call me a sensitive old atheist and delete away if I've got the wrong end of the stick but this is a football forum where we respectfully talk shit about the team, other teams, our fans, other teams fans, and how left we are and how anyone who isn't left enough is a Tory.
Why comment if you havent seen the post? I think shes deleted it, which should indicate it wasnt as funny or jokey as it was intended to be
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,995
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #958 on: Today at 11:29:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:25:23 pm
Why comment if you havent seen the post? I think shes deleted it, which should indicate it wasnt as funny or jokey as it was intended to be

I didnt delete it. It must have been deleted by a mod.

It was a joke based on a comment on how Ramadan was being portrayed. So Mo and Konate are doing Ramadan but now thats over they should perform better. It almost read like it was some break they were taking from being at their very best.

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
