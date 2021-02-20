« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84  (Read 13648 times)

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,381
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #920 on: Today at 09:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:11:26 pm
my only issue is that in hindsight given Afcon and his injury we should have taken the silly money as it wont be that much in the summer.
He's still our top scorer. Injuries, Afcon notwithstanding, where d'you think we'd be in the table without his goals this season?!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:10 pm by dirkster »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,865
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #921 on: Today at 09:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:53:30 pm
We didnt offer him a contract that was attractive enough for him to stay.
We didnt sell and didnt offer him contract whatsoever. Youre wrong.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • RedOrDead
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #922 on: Today at 09:16:59 pm »
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #923 on: Today at 09:20:06 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:16:59 pm
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter

Think it comes down to the attackers we have bought. Like it or not, our best attackers are still Salah and Jota, bought a while ago. We have looked for different attributes in our attackers since and maybe that ruthless streak is something that hasnt been prioritised.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #924 on: Today at 09:22:39 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:16:59 pm
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter
We're too tentative as if we don't believe we'll score which is weird. Either someone delays the pass too long or the recipient is caught in two minds or the shot is rushed.
Logged

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #925 on: Today at 09:25:56 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:16:59 pm
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter

Genuinely don't even care or sit up at these opportunities anymore. Just wait for whatever way we will mess it up.

We must have a 100% failure rate from them this year.

Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #926 on: Today at 09:26:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:06 pm
Think it comes down to the attackers we have bought. Like it or not, our best attackers are still Salah and Jota, bought a while ago. We have looked for different attributes in our attackers since and maybe that ruthless streak is something that hasnt been prioritised.

Diaz has a poor final pass, and Nunez is just so unpredictable in pretty much every aspect of his game.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #927 on: Today at 09:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:26:16 pm
Diaz has a poor final pass, and Nunez is just so unpredictable in pretty much every aspect of his game.

Yep. Both good players, but we have been blessed with lots of world class attackers as Liverpool fans and they are just one or two steps off the best. Think having one of them with Jota and Salah is fine, two and you can still do well but the big games they wont be enough.
Logged

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #928 on: Today at 09:41:45 pm »
Why is it that Mo is getting hammered for having an off game (despite scoring a huge pressure penalty) and yet Nunez seems to be absolved of any criticism?

I'm sick of players getting credit because they run around and cause 'chaos' when their only job is to put the round white thing in the goal.
 

Nunez has had 100 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 11 (11% conversion). He's missed 24 'big chances'.

Haaland has had 97 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 19 (20% conversion). He's missed 28 'big chances'.

Watkins has had 91 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 18 (20% conversion). He's missed 19 'big chances'

Solanke has had 90 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 16 (18% conversion). He's missed 12 'big chances'
 
Salah has had 91 shots in the PL this season and scored 17 (19% conversion). He's missed just 12 'big chances'.

So despite the hate, Salah's conversion is one of the best in the league, he misses the least 'big chances', despite not being an out an out striker and he's also regularly one of the highest assisters in the league. So lets stop the bullshit criticism of one of the best & consistently world class players to ever wear a Liverpool shirt because it's fucking tedious.

Nunez is one of the worst finishers in the league as an out an out number 9. He's lucky he's in a team that creates him so many chances because he is so wasteful in front of goal.

He wasn't solely to blame today, but I'm merely highlighting that Mo is the fuckin least of our problems because when he goes, we're then relying on a lad that needs 10 shots to score a goal.  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #929 on: Today at 09:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:41:45 pm
Why is it that Mo is getting hammered for having an off game (despite scoring a huge pressure penalty) and yet Nunez seems to be absolved of any criticism?


He's had absolutely loads, are you blind?! Also overall has probably been the most criticised player in the clubs history.
Logged

Online nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #930 on: Today at 09:44:20 pm »
From the moment Dom missed after a couple of minutes this had an FA cup repeat all over it . It was in fact a carbon copy minus extra time . Bradley (with his very early booking ) and Quansah are elite young players but in this type of game we missed their senior colleagues theyre covering . I d love us to win two trophies but expect to win neither . Arsenal and leverkusen look better than us . The future is very bright but perhaps not the immediate future
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,831
  • JFT96
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #931 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm »
I hate these bastards. Should of put the game to bed in the first half then shit the bed a little

Happy to take a point in the end, a loss would of been a total disaster but we can recover from this
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23’ Fernandes 50’ Mainoo 67’ Mo 84’
« Reply #932 on: Today at 09:49:36 pm »
Second game in a row where we've been ahead at half time and allowed the game to drift out of our control at the start of the second half instead of coming out of the blocks fast and putting the game away. Just seems a bit of complacency is creeping in. Games like this I feel we're missing characters of the type of Jordan and James Milner who would be running around telling people to switch on and get into the opposition.

But then that team also had prime Sadio and Bobby in it who could be relied upon to get the important goals.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:29 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #933 on: Today at 09:49:52 pm »
Mane, Firmino and Salah was just insanely good. The current forward line is a level or two below that annoyingly. Nunez and Diaz are great but not at the level of the players they replaced. Salah isnt as good as he was. Jota might be up there but is injured too much.
Logged

Online Upanishad

  • Change is good
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 542
  • hi
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #934 on: Today at 09:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 08:53:16 pm
Again to repeat - it's not in Arsenals hands entirely, as they would have to keep an eye on our GD. We are 9 goals behind with 7 games to play, not 25 goals behind with 3 to play.

1 extra goal per game on them, or a couple of big wins, and we could catch that easily.

Arsenal are so much more clinical though. They would have scored 3/4/5 today. If anything, that goal diff gap will widen imo unless our finishing changes fast.
Logged
Voyager-1 is on course to approach a star called AC +793888, but it will only get to within two light-years of it and it will be tens of thousands of years before it does so.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,505
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #935 on: Today at 09:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 08:53:16 pm
Again to repeat - it's not in Arsenals hands entirely, as they would have to keep an eye on our GD. We are 9 goals behind with 7 games to play, not 25 goals behind with 3 to play.

1 extra goal per game on them, or a couple of big wins, and we could catch that easily.

Again to repeat Arsenal play an Everton who will have nowt to play for on the final day of the season t home. If you think they aren't rolling over and letting Arsenal get a cricket score in that game then you know nothing about Everton Football Club.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #936 on: Today at 09:58:24 pm »
Today we definitely missed those Mane goals from the 2021/22 title push. I'm not too worried about it, today was for sure an off day for both Nunez and Mo for their final ball. Normally on any given matchday we should be able to field 2+ FWs that can do the business.
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 42

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #937 on: Today at 09:58:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:43:33 pm
He's had absolutely loads, are you blind?! Also overall has probably been the most criticised player in the clubs history.

Clearly I must be.

You obviously weren't around during Lucas & Hendo's first 2-3 seasons.... :butt

The lad has one job and he's rightly criticised because he falls well below expected standards in that department for a team wanting to win the league.

Isak, Bowen, Son, Palmer, Saka, Havertz, Wood, Jackson, Morris all have a have a better shot per goal conversion than him. There's loads more but I really cant be bothered to list them all.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 