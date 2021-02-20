Why is it that Mo is getting hammered for having an off game (despite scoring a huge pressure penalty) and yet Nunez seems to be absolved of any criticism?I'm sick of players getting credit because they run around and cause 'chaos' when their only job is to put the round white thing in the goal.Nunez has had 100 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 11 (11% conversion). He's missed 24 'big chances'.Haaland has had 97 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 19 (20% conversion). He's missed 28 'big chances'.Watkins has had 91 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 18 (20% conversion). He's missed 19 'big chances'Solanke has had 90 shots in the PL this season and he's scored 16 (18% conversion). He's missed 12 'big chances'Salah has had 91 shots in the PL this season and scored 17 (19% conversion). He's missed just 12 'big chances'.So despite the hate, Salah's conversion is one of the best in the league, he misses the least 'big chances', despite not being an out an out striker and he's also regularly one of the highest assisters in the league. So lets stop the bullshit criticism of one of the best & consistently world class players to ever wear a Liverpool shirt because it's fucking tedious.Nunez is one of the worst finishers in the league as an out an out number 9. He's lucky he's in a team that creates him so many chances because he is so wasteful in front of goal.He wasn't solely to blame today, but I'm merely highlighting that Mo is the fuckin least of our problems because when he goes, we're then relying on a lad that needs 10 shots to score a goal.