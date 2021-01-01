« previous next »
PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84

WorldChampions

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #840 on: Today at 07:30:01 pm
Whilst a draw at OT isn't the worst result usually, title run or not. Make no mistake these are piss poor, lucky to be above mid table.

So much room in the middle of the park it's untrue. Our best spell was when he kept passing to Macca.
Cruiser

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #841 on: Today at 07:30:56 pm
Fuckin criminal

Always_A_Red

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #842 on: Today at 07:31:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:20:18 pm
They are up 3-1 with 30'mins to play. Not quite struggling.

It was 1-1 at the time and Wood missed an open goal to put them 2-1. Spurs have since scored two screamers. Cheers for correcting me after the fact though  :lmao
Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #843 on: Today at 07:31:55 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:25:04 pm
I wish Nevile would shut up. He was basically throwing in the towel saying that United were the easiest team that we will face in the run in. They were being battered at the time. 10 seconds later they scored. He then went back into "Liverpool are far better than us" mode and then they scored again.

Himself and Carragher are the two big reasons i watch my games via a foreign channel stream. I just can't be dealing with either of them complete and trolls.
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #844 on: Today at 07:33:24 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 07:30:01 pm
Whilst a draw at OT isn't the worst result usually, title run or not. Make no mistake these are piss poor, lucky to be above mid table.

So much room in the middle of the park it's untrue. Our best spell was when he kept passing to Macca.

Yes they are shite but there are no certain results. On another day Quansah would have taken more care and we probably would have won by 2 or 3. Unfortunately things can change quickly and we only had ourselves to blame for that result today.

On a positive note, we are currently miles ahead of them again. They are a mid-table team who spend huge sums just to stay there.
S

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #845 on: Today at 07:34:02 pm
Its probably a discussion for another time but can someone explain whats so bad about what killerheels wrote?
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #846 on: Today at 07:35:44 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:30:56 pm
Fuckin criminal



Yes I cannot think of a more blatant red and in front of the referee. Casemiro is diving in and out of control. It was only luck that prevented serious injury. It was the type of tackle that is meant to hurt the player. How can you be a referee and not call that as a red? It's one that I would have expected VAR to call the referee over to look at the replay. We had a similar tackle on Konate in our past game.

Later Maguire decided to do a couple of judo moves on Diaz right in front of the linesman and yet no foul.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:39:04 pm by stockdam »
whtwht

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #847 on: Today at 07:36:11 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:30:56 pm
Fuckin criminal



 Nothing to see here. Was fully in control. In fact Diaz should be booked for the reaction
darragh85

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #848 on: Today at 07:37:15 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 07:36:11 pm
Nothing to see here. Was fully in control. In fact Diaz should be booked for the reaction

Good process
Redbonnie

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #849 on: Today at 07:37:18 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:29:25 pm
And replaced him with who? We wouldn't have had enough goals without him, we'd actually not be this high up.

Klopp said money was the problem with Bellingham. If you could turn back time would you have sold Salah to Saudi and bought Bellingham? If we win the league with Salah it was the right decision, if we dont we may as well have had the transition year and taken the hit.  He isnt stepping up when we need him and he put his country before the team who pay his astronomical wages. Lets hope he turns it on and makes me eat my word in the last games.
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #850 on: Today at 07:38:24 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:37:18 pm
Klopp said money was the problem with Bellingham. If you could turn back time would you have sold Salah to Saudi and bought Bellingham? If we win the league with Salah it was the right decision, if we dont we may as well have had the transition year and taken the hit.  He isnt stepping up when we need him and he put his country before the team who pay his astronomical wages. Lets hope he turns it on and makes me eat my word in the last games.

Bellingham was never coming here, it's irrelevant. He wanted to go to Real Madrid not Liverpool.
Irishred1

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #851 on: Today at 07:40:02 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:54:31 pm
He has lost some speed but one thing to remember is he also creates at least one good chance per game with his passing.
True he put a goal on a plate for Szoboszlai only for Onana to save it
Redbonnie

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #852 on: Today at 07:40:52 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:38:24 pm
Bellingham was never coming here, it's irrelevant. He wanted to go to Real Madrid not Liverpool.

Why did Klopp say it was money then?
Irishred1

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #853 on: Today at 07:42:04 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 07:30:01 pm
Whilst a draw at OT isn't the worst result usually, title run or not. Make no mistake these are piss poor, lucky to be above mid table.

So much room in the middle of the park it's untrue. Our best spell was when he kept passing to Macca.
Casemiro no longer looks like a top level footballer. He looks unfit and slow
decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #854 on: Today at 07:45:00 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:29:25 pm
And replaced him with who? We wouldn't have had enough goals without him, we'd actually not be this high up.

Salah is obviously an absolute legend and has contributed fully this season overall. But I wouldn't be so certain we couldn't do without him. He's contributed little (that's not just having a go at him and there's huge mitigation like injury, but it's the truth) since the end of December and we've still stayed right in the title race.

He's been a massive figure, and still can be possibly, but the current version of him (substituted regularly for bad performances and extremely poor today) isn't something we couldn't cope without.

Not at all trying to say play down what a legend he is, but I'd just argue he's not as indispensable as he was.
RedDeadRejection

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #855 on: Today at 07:46:02 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 07:34:02 pm
Its probably a discussion for another time but can someone explain whats so bad about what killerheels wrote?

She said Mo would make a shite Bond.
Always_A_Red

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #856 on: Today at 07:46:11 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:40:52 pm
Why did Klopp say it was money then?

Rather say that than say that one of the worlds best players preferred to join another club when we were desperate to get him
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #857 on: Today at 07:47:26 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:45:00 pm
Salah is obviously an absolute legend and has contributed fully this season overall. But I wouldn't be so certain we couldn't do without him. He's contributed little (that's not just having a go at him and there's huge mitigation like injury, but it's the truth) since the end of December and we've still stayed right in the title race.

He's been a massive figure, and still can be possibly, but the current version of him (substituted regularly for bad performances and extremely poor today) isn't something we couldn't cope without.

Not at all trying to say play down what a legend he is, but I'd just argue he's not as indispensable as he was.

Yet no one has suggested any player who can score the same number of goals and make as many chances as he does, and I have asked a number of times. Naturally he's going to have to be replaced sometime, but I don't think it will be as nearly easy as some appear to think.
carling

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #858 on: Today at 07:48:16 pm
Unfortunately United games have turned into what Everton games were for years.  We're guaranteed to dominate them, but rather than it being a routine win, it's very likely that the game either turns into a complete farce with freak goals or red cards ... or we get players injured.
JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #859 on: Today at 07:48:53 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:30:56 pm
Fuckin criminal


Both came in high and it was just a natural coming together?
Zizou

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #860 on: Today at 07:48:55 pm
I'd rather have drawn at home to Brighton, had a week of sulking, then twatted the fuck out of these. Same points, just feels better.
Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #861 on: Today at 07:50:12 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 07:34:02 pm
Its probably a discussion for another time but can someone explain whats so bad about what killerheels wrote?

I think it was funny myself.
decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #862 on: Today at 07:53:00 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:47:26 pm
Yet no one has suggested any player who can score the same number of goals and make as many chances as he does, and I have asked a number of times. Naturally he's going to have to be replaced sometime, but I don't think it will be as nearly easy as some appear to think.

No, to be fair it is a difficult solution. Not going to argue otherwise. But it's all about where Salah is. At some point he won't be a 20-30 goal a season man anymore. Then he's no longer irreplaceable. I'm not saying for sure that's the case already, but performances like today, in a game where it couldn't have been bigger, worry me that he's starting to wane from being that player.
wah00ey

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:53:00 pm
No, to be fair it is a difficult solution. Not going to argue otherwise. But it's all about where Salah is. At some point he won't be a 20-30 goal a season man anymore. Then he's no longer irreplaceable. I'm not saying for sure that's the case already, but performances like today, in a game where it couldn't have been bigger, worry me that he's starting to wane from being that player.
I think he looked knackered today.  I expect (hope?) to see an improvement Thursday onwards when he's no longer fasting.  It must surely have some impact!
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #864 on: Today at 07:57:46 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:53:00 pm
No, to be fair it is a difficult solution. Not going to argue otherwise. But it's all about where Salah is. At some point he won't be a 20-30 goal a season man anymore. Then he's no longer irreplaceable. I'm not saying for sure that's the case already, but performances like today, in a game where it couldn't have been bigger, worry me that he's starting to wane from being that player.

He kinda is but hes still our best big game player out of the the three that started today. Hes the only one to still make consistent decisive contributions against the Top 6, scored twice against United, score against Arsenal, against City and so on.

I think Diaz and Jota have been ok in that regards also, still need a lot more from Nunez, but point is selling Salah at the end of this season would be a backwards step when none of the players we have have shown the capabilities to replace what he offers as a full package, scoring, play making and his goal contributions against the Top 6.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,698
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #865 on: Today at 07:58:40 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:53:00 pm
No, to be fair it is a difficult solution. Not going to argue otherwise. But it's all about where Salah is. At some point he won't be a 20-30 goal a season man anymore. Then he's no longer irreplaceable. I'm not saying for sure that's the case already, but performances like today, in a game where it couldn't have been bigger, worry me that he's starting to wane from being that player.

Was injured and then into Ramadan, plus he's not as young as he was.

He's the reason why we've got a title challenge at all, this season.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,004
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #866 on: Today at 07:59:23 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:53:00 pm
No, to be fair it is a difficult solution. Not going to argue otherwise. But it's all about where Salah is. At some point he won't be a 20-30 goal a season man anymore. Then he's no longer irreplaceable. I'm not saying for sure that's the case already, but performances like today, in a game where it couldn't have been bigger, worry me that he's starting to wane from being that player.

It perhaps isn't the time to be thinking about it at the moment. With the new manager we won't exactly play in the same way there will be winners and losers there. It's a fresh slate for everyone, maybe he will decide he wants to be off somewhere else. Who knows?
Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #867 on: Today at 08:01:44 pm »
Very frustrating given our dominance and chances first half. We were all over them and could've been 2 or 3 up.

At least we didn't lose, but that's 2 points dropped against a very poor Utd side having a terrible league campaign.

Still 7 games to go and it's no longer in our hands, but I'm sure there's plenty of twists to come yet - especially as Arsenal have Bayern and City have Real in the CL. Just need to get the job done now in our games and see what happens.
Online Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #868 on: Today at 08:05:26 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:47:26 pm
Yet no one has suggested any player who can score the same number of goals and make as many chances as he does, and I have asked a number of times. Naturally he's going to have to be replaced sometime, but I don't think it will be as nearly easy as some appear to think.

He would be easier to replace for 200 million last season than 100 million next season.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,083
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #869 on: Today at 08:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:30:56 pm
Fuckin criminal


That's a straight red. All day long. Disgusting challenge.
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,015
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #870 on: Today at 08:13:20 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:34:02 pm
Its probably a discussion for another time but can someone explain whats so bad about what killerheels wrote?

If you think comments like that wouldnt be offensive to devout Muslims then Im not sure what else we can say to that. Been an undertone on this forum for a while and was one of the reasons some of us considered not bothering to come on here anymore. Pathetic behaviour to bring a mans religion into a discussion when the same people have no idea what it means to them.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,971
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #871 on: Today at 08:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:12:26 pm
That's a straight red. All day long. Disgusting challenge.
Took Taylor an age to give him a yellow, thought he was going to let him off completely for a second
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #872 on: Today at 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:30:56 pm
Fuckin criminal


And that prick's watching it.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,971
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #873 on: Today at 08:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:05:26 pm
He would be easier to replace for 200 million last season than 100 million next season.

Bit of a moot point as we didnt and we probably wouldnt be challenging for the title if we did. Plus how many players out there cost more than £100m. I think well find a solution but its unlikely to be a straight player for player solution. Might be more like when we replaced Rush with Barnes and Beardsley
Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,486
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #874 on: Today at 08:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:05:38 pm
What a shit post.

Yes we shouldn't be commenting on that. It is his belief system and his business. Deary me.

Mo isn't playing that well, it happens. But we created today for other players to win the game.

We could also look to Darwin who doesn't appear to be too prolific atm, albeit he is still a handful.

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,930
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #875 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm »
Killer instinct lacking.  Two draws and a defeat against a dreadful United team.  It was all too easy in the first half.  A game where we should have matched our record OT win with 45 mins still to play.

Fortunately we are still well in it but this has to be the real kick up the arse that drives us on to win the last 7 games.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,004
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #876 on: Today at 08:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:05:26 pm
He would be easier to replace for 200 million last season than 100 million next season.

We would not have had this title challenge without Mo.
Online Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #877 on: Today at 08:23:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:16:08 pm
Bit of a moot point as we didnt and we probably wouldnt be challenging for the title if we did. Plus how many players out there cost more than £100m. I think well find a solution but its unlikely to be a straight player for player solution. Might be more like when we replaced Rush with Barnes and Beardsley

If we dont win the title we might have as well have sold him. Its a simple point.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,706
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #878 on: Today at 08:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:23:08 pm
If we dont win the title we might have as well have sold him. Its a simple point.

This makes such little sense.
Online Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #879 on: Today at 08:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:23:08 pm
If we dont win the title we might have as well have sold him. Its a simple point.
I love Mo and I'll be gutted to see the back of him. Just like Bobby and Sadio.
