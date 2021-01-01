And replaced him with who? We wouldn't have had enough goals without him, we'd actually not be this high up.



Salah is obviously an absolute legend and has contributed fully this season overall. But I wouldn't be so certain we couldn't do without him. He's contributed little (that's not just having a go at him and there's huge mitigation like injury, but it's the truth) since the end of December and we've still stayed right in the title race.He's been a massive figure, and still can be possibly, but the current version of him (substituted regularly for bad performances and extremely poor today) isn't something we couldn't cope without.Not at all trying to say play down what a legend he is, but I'd just argue he's not as indispensable as he was.