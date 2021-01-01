No, to be fair it is a difficult solution. Not going to argue otherwise. But it's all about where Salah is. At some point he won't be a 20-30 goal a season man anymore. Then he's no longer irreplaceable. I'm not saying for sure that's the case already, but performances like today, in a game where it couldn't have been bigger, worry me that he's starting to wane from being that player.
He kinda is but hes still our best big game player out of the the three that started today. Hes the only one to still make consistent decisive contributions against the Top 6, scored twice against United, score against Arsenal, against City and so on.
I think Diaz and Jota have been ok in that regards also, still need a lot more from Nunez, but point is selling Salah at the end of this season would be a backwards step when none of the players we have have shown the capabilities to replace what he offers as a full package, scoring, play making and his goal contributions against the Top 6.