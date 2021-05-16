« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84  (Read 2772 times)

Re: PL: Man Utd 1 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:54:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:54:11 pm
Elliott and Gakpo getting instructions too so may not be long before they join in too
Hope so mate.
Re: PL: Man Utd 1 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:55:06 pm »
Fuck off
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:55:45 pm »
Quite something that. Pull yourselves together and go again.

Its all you can do
Re: PL: Man Utd 1 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm »
67 United take the lead. We lose the ball in plenty of space Manoo finishes off.
Re: PL: Man Utd 1 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:55:54 pm »
That was awful. Gave the ball away under no pressure. Midfield pathetic effort getting back

Need to focus big time. Were throwing away more than a result here.

Still time though
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:56:27 pm »
We deserve it. Absolute shitshow
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:56:45 pm »
Looks like 442 now
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:56:46 pm »
68 Elliot and Gakpo now on.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
70 United get a free kick after Diaz is brought down for some reason.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:00:32 pm »
71 A corner to United is cleared by us.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:01:55 pm »
73 We have so little composure at the moment, the ball gets given away but this time the lucky sods don't score.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm »
A little better there.  We passed it quickly and with purpose
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:04:05 pm »
75 The first time that Jones and Elliot have the chance to be involved but Elliots ball goes out for a goal kick.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:04:50 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:57:27 pm
Weve beaten ourselves

It's not over yet.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:05:14 pm »
76 Over to Sir Bob.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:06:22 pm »
77 Attack against defence but we pose little threat
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:07:25 pm »
79 Diaz forces a save from the keeper and then Mo blasts it over from about 3 yards.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:10:02 pm »
I dont think. I can watch this
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:10:07 pm »
82 Penalty Liverpool, Elliott hacked down
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:10:22 pm »
The clearest pen ever
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:10:29 pm »
I hope Macca takes it.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:11:09 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:10:29 pm
I hope Macca takes it.
So do I but unfortunately he isnt. Fair play to Mo though, great pen
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:11:59 pm »
84 2-2, Mo rolls it in
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:12:34 pm »
 Shithoused  that. Had to leave the room
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:12:36 pm »
Well taken to be fair, perhaps that will encourage him to finish off another chance.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #145 on: Today at 05:14:53 pm »
87 Diaz down injured after clashing with an advertising hoarding. Hes up and its a goal kick to them
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #146 on: Today at 05:15:12 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:11:59 pm
84 2-2, Mo rolls it in
Just been for a walk. Shall I go again
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #147 on: Today at 05:15:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:15:12 pm
Just been for a walk. Shall I go again
Piss off out
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:16:26 pm »
Come on Liverpool, you can do this. Just run at them in that box and they will screw up.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:16:43 pm »
88 Mo far too slow on the ball. Allows them to break and Curt gets booked for stopping the attack.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #150 on: Today at 05:17:48 pm »
89 Brilliant from Harvey playing in Mo but hes not quick enough and is tackled as he goes into the box
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm »
Elliot has been superb here.

Really good
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #152 on: Today at 05:18:44 pm »
Its a siege, we cant make it count though. Its a corner as 7 added minutes are signalled. Is there a Liverpool hero out there?
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #153 on: Today at 05:18:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:18:25 pm
Elliot has been superb here.

Really good
Getting bizarre that he doesnt start
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #154 on: Today at 05:19:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:18:25 pm
Elliot has been superb here.

Really good
he always is to be fair
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #155 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:18:54 pm
Getting bizarre that he doesnt start
I also understand why he doesnt though.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #156 on: Today at 05:19:21 pm »
91 Corner cleared and its a free kick after Maguire is allegedly fouled.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #157 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:18:54 pm
Getting bizarre that he doesnt start

He needs to start in the next game.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #158 on: Today at 05:19:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:19:30 pm
He needs to start in the next game.
think he will to be fair
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
« Reply #159 on: Today at 05:21:06 pm »
93 Gakpo fouled as he counters, mount booked. Free kick on half way. Comes to nothing
