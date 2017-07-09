« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April  (Read 12766 times)

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 05:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 05:04:18 pm
We have.
It would still be massive.

Yeah it would be!!

Dont want to leave it to GD with city
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 05:07:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:05:12 pm
Yeah it would be!!

Dont want to leave it to GD with city
I dont think we will need to worry about that
Logged

Online mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Wasteful again! Wtf was that, Salah?!
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 05:08:31 pm »
Ohhhhhh the loss of Diogo right now is killing us.... 
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 05:10:13 pm »
This is over we can't score
Logged

Online TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 05:11:18 pm »
Pen !!! Come on salah
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,844
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 05:12:51 pm »
Point is ok.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 05:12:51 pm
Point is ok.
Not really. We need to stay ahead.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,844
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 05:15:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:14:36 pm
Not really. We need to stay ahead.

Were ahead of City.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 05:15:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:14:36 pm
Not really. We need to stay ahead.

It isn't but in the circumstances of the match itself it isn't bad
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,829
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm »
Why the fuck is Harry Maguire just allowed to fully wrestle our players every fucking time without any comment
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 05:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 05:15:35 pm
Were ahead of City.
Arsenal and city are in cruise control and wont be dropping any more points this season.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 05:22:27 pm »
Feels like that was it
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,844
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:22:17 pm
Arsenal and city are in cruise control and wont be dropping any more points this season.

Like fuck they wont.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 05:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:19:17 pm
Why the fuck is Harry Maguire just allowed to fully wrestle our players every fucking time without any comment

Yeah that was mental. Shouldve been a free kick
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 05:22:41 pm
Like fuck they wont.
Have you seen their fixtures?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 05:24:48 pm »
Yeah we aren't keeping up with Arsenal and City unfortunately
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,844
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:24:05 pm
Have you seen their fixtures?

Have you watched football? 😁
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 