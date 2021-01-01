If City had dropped points today, the chances of them winning it would have significantly dropped. Oh well!It's in our hands anyway and we have to win EVERY game.
I just dont see them dropping any points at all looking at their fixtures.I didnt watch today so cant comment on the game.We need 7 wins 1 draw from our last 8.
We dont have to win every game to finish above City.Arsenal as good as they have been im not sure they win 8/8.
Nothing has changed. Some have been saying that we can afford to drop points somewhere. We can't.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Why is everyone saying city will win the rest of their games, if anything today showed they could drop points in any game. They were very open and disjointed. Chill out everyone. Its in your hands anyway, fuck city.
TNT still pretending that penalty incident never happened then.
One thing with Arsenal is they have kept quite a few clean sheets. They appear solid
..which is a great base. They havent gone behind in a while. I wouldnt discount them
.if they win tonight, then they have every chance to win out.
Cos we have seen them over last 5-6 years and its what they do.Yes its in our hands but for how long I have faith in Klopp but its these c**ts with the whistle that scare me.
I know , got a glimpse of it last season, this is a new season however and the past doesnt affect it. Imagine how city (and arsenal) would feel if you go to united and win tomorrow. What a statement that would be and your confidence could carry you all the way then. You have the luxury of only concentrating on yourselves right now. Fuck worrying about city while theyre behind you , in the past they always seemed to be just ahead, I believe, so you were playing catch up.
Let's have a listen to this atmosphere the BS have been going on about.. All I can hear is. Booooooo.
Great to see Martinez has got over his "illness" very quickly and is fine for today.
TNT still pretending that penalty incident never happened then.
My brother has gone today. I asked if hed been practicing his booing
. Still waiting for a reply
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
This is not the same City as previous years. They never gave up this many chances in previous years, they will definitely drop points. I'd be more worried about Arsenal.
This is not the same City as previous years. They never gave up this many chances in previous years, they will definitely drop points. I'd be more worried about Arsenal.At least we have the Ev to cheer us up anyway.
Hell of a ball from Pickford that.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Why is everyone saying city will win the rest of their games, if anything today showed they could drop points in any game. They were very open and disjointed. Chill out everyone. Its in your hands anyway, fuck city.
Brantwaithe getting skinned alive again, please please please let United spunk 50 million on him.
They have scored 8 goals in 2 games. Attack is starting to click which is a bad sign.
Absolutely inevitable.Good lord this game is shite.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]