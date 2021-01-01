This is not the same City as previous years. They never gave up this many chances in previous years, they will definitely drop points. I'd be more worried about Arsenal.



This Arsenal team haven't yet proven that they go on those runs in the run-in. It's not about City not being as good as before, it's about most teams not trying against them. Palace tried and it could have gone while most just accept defeat. That's the difference.We started poorly against Sheffield but they were also resolute and they tried. No way they do that if they go to the Etihad. They'll just lie down and get hammeredIt's in our hands but it's good to get more room to manoeuvre.