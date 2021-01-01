« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:34:38 pm
If City had dropped points today, the chances of them winning it would have significantly dropped. Oh well!

It's in our hands anyway and we have to win EVERY game.

We dont have to win every game to finish above City.

Arsenal as good as they have been im not sure they win 8/8.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:37:20 pm
I just dont see them dropping any points at all looking at their fixtures.

I didnt watch today so cant comment on the game.

We need 7 wins 1 draw from our last 8.

Providing Arsenal dont win out
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:38:54 pm
We dont have to win every game to finish above City.

Arsenal as good as they have been im not sure they win 8/8.

One thing with Arsenal is they have kept quite a few clean sheets. They appear solid..which is a great base. They havent gone behind in a while. I wouldnt discount them.if they win tonight, then they have every chance to win out.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:37:17 pm
Nothing has changed.  Some have been saying that we can afford to drop points somewhere.

We can't.

We can assuming its City. But as soon as we draw one by arse will go.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:38:54 pm
We dont have to win every game to finish above City.

Arsenal as good as they have been im not sure they win 8/8.
Mathematically,  we don't have to win every game to finish above them but it has a big impact in terms of momentum. Dropped points (i.e a draw) should be on the final day :D

I haven't mentioned Arsenal because they are third favorites and IMO they won't win every game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Why is everyone saying city will win the rest of their games, if anything today showed they could drop points in any game. They were very open and disjointed.

Chill out everyone. Its in your hands anyway, fuck city.
 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
TNT still pretending that penalty incident never happened then.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:44:59 pm
Why is everyone saying city will win the rest of their games, if anything today showed they could drop points in any game. They were very open and disjointed.

Chill out everyone. Its in your hands anyway, fuck city.

Cos we've been here a couple of times before.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:45:12 pm
TNT still pretending that penalty incident never happened then.

Or the 115 charges
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:44:59 pm
Why is everyone saying city will win the rest of their games, if anything today showed they could drop points in any game. They were very open and disjointed.

Chill out everyone. Its in your hands anyway, fuck city.

Cos we have seen them over last 5-6 years and its what they do.

Yes its in our hands but for how long I have faith in Klopp but its these c**ts with the whistle that scare me.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:41:11 pm
One thing with Arsenal is they have kept quite a few clean sheets. They appear solid..which is a great base. They havent gone behind in a while. I wouldnt discount them.if they win tonight, then they have every chance to win out.

We'll see they have Spurs to play away too and they like Man Utd/Everton will fight like fcuk to stop them.

Arsenal could win out its not impossible but its a big ask they have some tricky games.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Man Utd/Everton for us I must add.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:47:25 pm
Cos we have seen them over last 5-6 years and its what they do.

Yes its in our hands but for how long I have faith in Klopp but its these c**ts with the whistle that scare me.

I know , got a glimpse of it last season, this is a new season however and the past doesnt affect it. Imagine how city (and arsenal) would feel if you go to united and win tomorrow. What a statement that would be and your confidence could carry you all the way then. You have the luxury of only concentrating on yourselves right now. Fuck worrying about city while theyre behind you , in the past they always seemed to be just ahead, I believe, so you were playing catch up.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Great to see Martinez has got over his "illness" very quickly and is fine for today.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Did Villa deliberately play a B team against City :D

We only need to do our job but a 2-game lead over them would obviously be better as it gives us more margin for error. If we aomehow go 2 games ahead of both team then we have to be winning from there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:50:29 pm
I know , got a glimpse of it last season, this is a new season however and the past doesnt affect it. Imagine how city (and arsenal) would feel if you go to united and win tomorrow. What a statement that would be and your confidence could carry you all the way then. You have the luxury of only concentrating on yourselves right now. Fuck worrying about city while theyre behind you , in the past they always seemed to be just ahead, I believe, so you were playing catch up.

City werent behind when they stole first title off us in 2014.

City dont worry me as much as PGMOL though some of the stats are outright scary and out the top 6 we are massive outliners.

Its ok saying take care of yourself we do and then go back 2/3 weeks that Doku imcident is now huge just like the Kompany one at City when he chopped Salah in half.

Of course tomorrow is huge it always is against them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Let's have a listen to this atmosphere the BS have been going on about.. All I can hear is. Booooooo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:57:25 pm
Let's have a listen to this atmosphere the BS have been going on about.. All I can hear is. Booooooo.
My brother has gone today. I asked if hed been practicing his booing. Still waiting for a reply
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:53:04 pm
Great to see Martinez has got over his "illness" very quickly and is fine for today.

Incredible really. What a man.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:45:12 pm
TNT still pretending that penalty incident never happened then.

It was a clear pen for me.

This not giving anything against City is becoming a bit of a joke now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:59:57 pm
My brother has gone today. I asked if hed been practicing his booing. Still waiting for a reply

Nice one.  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
This is not the same City as previous years. They never gave up this many chances in previous years, they will definitely drop points. I'd be more worried about Arsenal.

At least we have the Ev to cheer us up anyway.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:01:35 pm
This is not the same City as previous years. They never gave up this many chances in previous years, they will definitely drop points. I'd be more worried about Arsenal.
This Arsenal team haven't yet proven that they go on those runs in the run-in. It's not about City not being as good as before, it's about most teams not trying against them. Palace tried and it could have gone while most just accept defeat. That's the difference.

We started poorly against Sheffield but they were also resolute and they tried. No way they do that if they go to the Etihad. They'll just lie down and get hammered

It's in our hands but it's good to get more room to manoeuvre.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:01:35 pm
This is not the same City as previous years. They never gave up this many chances in previous years, they will definitely drop points. I'd be more worried about Arsenal.

At least we have the Ev to cheer us up anyway.

Arsenal are unpredictable as they could either blitz it rest of the season or fall away again. You know City will grind the wins out but could have 1 or 2 slip ups.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:41:11 pm
One thing with Arsenal is they have kept quite a few clean sheets. They appear solid..which is a great base. They havent gone behind in a while. I wouldnt discount them.if they win tonight, then they have every chance to win out.

I don't think there's much chance they win all there remaining games. It's just too big an ask same goes for us and Man City.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Hell of a ball from Pickford that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:01:35 pm
This is not the same City as previous years. They never gave up this many chances in previous years, they will definitely drop points. I'd be more worried about Arsenal.

At least we have the Ev to cheer us up anyway.

They're another year older too, and it's starting to show on some of them. They aren't the boogeymen some make them out to be, as has been shown on a few occasions this season. Take out de Bruyne, who looks like he doesn't have a full 90 in him any more, and Rodri and they are average top six at best.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:08:05 pm
Hell of a ball from Pickford that.

Not sure if they are playing with the wind or against it this half. But it's Pickford so it could be either!  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
The BBC team are already using full advantage of going to other games, rather than talking about the Everton one.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Has Kompany served his ban already? I thought he was on the sideline vs Wolves and now vs Everton.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Some prat on the Guardian MbyM moaning about the threat of points deductions still hanging over Everton and Forest and saying that it's because they're at the bottom of the table and if it had involved teams at the top it would have been sorted out long ago. Funny that, I thought the City charges had been hanging around a lot longer than that!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:44:59 pm
Why is everyone saying city will win the rest of their games, if anything today showed they could drop points in any game. They were very open and disjointed.

Chill out everyone. Its in your hands anyway, fuck city.
 
44,790 Members on here as I type this and I doubt even 10 of them will chill out until the fat lady has sung.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Burnley looking more likely to score at the moment.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Brantwaithe getting skinned alive again, please please please let United spunk 50 million on him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Those of you who are so confident that City will drop points- perhaps you could identify which game, or games, you think it will happen in?

Bonus points if you post evidence of having placed money on the match.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:22:36 pm
Brantwaithe getting skinned alive again, please please please let United spunk 50 million on him.

Absolutely inevitable.

Good lord this game is shite.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:44:59 pm
Why is everyone saying city will win the rest of their games, if anything today showed they could drop points in any game. They were very open and disjointed.

Chill out everyone. Its in your hands anyway, fuck city.

They have scored 8 goals in 2 games. Attack is starting to click which is a bad sign.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:24:58 pm
They have scored 8 goals in 2 games. Attack is starting to click which is a bad sign.

They were wide open against two teams playing pretty crap, with lots of players missing. People have this odd habit with them of thinking one or two wins in a row means theyre invincible.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 03:24:03 pm
Absolutely inevitable.

Good lord this game is shite.

Very few goals in any game presently.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:01:35 pm
This is not the same City as previous years. They never gave up this many chances in previous years, they will definitely drop points. I'd be more worried about Arsenal.

At least we have the Ev to cheer us up anyway.

I see you must be new here, sir
