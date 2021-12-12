« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #280 on: Today at 01:51:29 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:49:29 pm
Given our run in you have to fancy city from here.

I beg your pardon? We've got the easiest fixtures of the three title contenders.


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #281 on: Today at 01:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:50:08 pm
That's the spirit.  ;D

I'd say the refereeing is our biggest obstacle atm.
They have much easier games left than we do, that's just the reality.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #282 on: Today at 01:51:55 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:49:29 pm
Given our run in you have to fancy city from here.

Not sure, their run up next is Madrid, Luton, Madrid, Chelsea and then Brighton away.


DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #283 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:51:00 pm
Oh and if this was one of our games there would have been at least 10 replays throughout the game of the obvious penalty shout with the commentators only too eager to say it should have been one.

Yeah it's extremely weird, horrific decision that's changed the match and potentially the title and barely a comment. All a bit odd.


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #284 on: Today at 01:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:50:53 pm
So Fulham will roll over for us too ?

Forest are exactly like Palace with quick forwards so they might trouble them.
For us, it's different because teams raise their game against Liverpool. Did you see Sheffield United on Thursday? :D

IMO Forest are too negative to threaten City but it remains to be seen.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:52:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:51:00 pm
Oh and if this was one of our games there would have been at least 10 replays throughout the game of the obvious penalty shout with the commentators only too eager to say it should have been one.

It would be all they'd talk about and it would be a national scandal. You only need to look at the reaction to the non controversial drop ball v Forest.




smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:53:44 pm »
Referees are definitely getting advice from VAR regarding yellow cards.


Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:51:29 pm
I beg your pardon? We've got the easiest fixtures of the three title contenders.

Mancs (A)
Blue Shite (A)
Fulham (A)
Villa (A)

All in ours. Mancs and 888 Bet FC will be their World Cup finals


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:54:03 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:53:44 pm
Referees are definitely getting advice from VAR regarding yellow cards.

Thats not allowed.



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #289 on: Today at 01:54:06 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:51:40 pm
They have much easier games left than we do, that's just the reality.

Look up the fixtures and come back to me.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #290 on: Today at 01:54:28 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:53:44 pm
Referees are definitely getting advice from VAR regarding yellow cards.

Would be nice if they gave advice on penalties too.




koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #291 on: Today at 01:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:51:29 pm
I beg your pardon? We've got the easiest fixtures of the three title contenders.
Don't agree at all



smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #292 on: Today at 01:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:54:03 pm
Thats not allowed.

I know but it's definitely happening.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:53:56 pm
Mancs (A)
Blue Shite (A)
Fulham (A)
Villa (A)

All in ours. Mancs and 888 Bet FC will be their World Cup finals

City have Fulham away but apparently they are winning every match.



wampa1

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #294 on: Today at 01:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:53:56 pm
Mancs (A)
Blue Shite (A)
Fulham (A)
Villa (A)
West Ham away and Spurs at home won't be straightforward either.


Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #295 on: Today at 01:55:10 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:53:44 pm
Referees are definitely getting advice from VAR regarding yellow cards.

Carragher said it last weekend. They can hear it .

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:52:33 pm
It would be all they'd talk about and it would be a national scandal. You only need to look at the reaction to the non controversial drop ball v Forest.

One of the craziest reactions I've ever seen. Also the new "game keeps going til liverpool score" narrative. No mention of that from Chelsea mid week.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #296 on: Today at 01:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:54:03 pm
Thats not allowed.

When has that ever stopped PGMOL doing what they want in favour of Abu Dhabi?




koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #297 on: Today at 01:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:54:06 pm
Look up the fixtures and come back to me.
I have done, or I would've have made the comment.



CHOPPER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #298 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:54:06 pm
Look up the fixtures and come back to me.

Its corruption





Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #299 on: Today at 01:55:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:54:40 pm
Don't agree at all

I knew you wouldn't, hence why I asked you to look up each teams fixtures and get back to me.  ;D


Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #300 on: Today at 01:56:35 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 01:54:55 pm
West Ham away and Spurs at home won't be straightforward either.

Exactly. I'd argue we have the hardest run in. Plus we've seen how teams raise their games for us and have their little bellies tickled for City for at least 3 title run ins now. As well as the refs on their side with non-existent VAR checks.


FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #301 on: Today at 01:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:54:28 pm
Would be nice if they gave advice on penalties too.

Good process lads.




Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #302 on: Today at 01:57:13 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:55:36 pm
Its corruption

 :D

Not suprised by that lad Chops, he's been shit scared of the mancs for the past decade too.


duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #303 on: Today at 01:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:54:28 pm
Would be nice if they gave advice on penalties too.
Cleared



smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #304 on: Today at 01:57:22 pm »
😦


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #305 on: Today at 01:57:47 pm »
Game over. Sigh!


Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #306 on: Today at 01:58:04 pm »
Palace have done fuck all this half. They've barely been out of their own half.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #307 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:55:31 pm
I have done, or I would've have made the comment.

 ::)

I would say I;m suprised but i'm really not by you.


smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #308 on: Today at 01:58:37 pm »
Course he isn't offside.


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #309 on: Today at 01:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:13 pm
:D

Not suprised by that lad Chops, he's been shit scared of the mancs for the past decade too.
I'm even less surprised by you talking absolute shite, but here we are.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,611
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #310 on: Today at 01:59:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:58:37 pm
Course he isn't offside.

He doesn't even look close to being offside.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,711
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #311 on: Today at 01:59:06 pm »
Another 3 points on the board for PGMOL. They're a tough team to beat.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #312 on: Today at 01:59:11 pm »
Quick process hehe.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,589
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #313 on: Today at 01:59:20 pm »
Looks close but wont be offside.

Over to Brighton.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
