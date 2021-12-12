Feels like it could be a pivotal weekend at both ends of the table.



None of us, Abu Dhabi or Arsenal have a walkover. A defeat for either Abu Dhabi or Arsenal could realistically end their chances if we win. A defeat for us isn't as bad as it would be for them.



The blue shite need to beat Burnley and hope Forest don't cause an upset. Luton need to not bottle a 3 goal lead against Bournemouth with some tough fixtures ahead of them. .



If we win and Arsenal lose - dont think 5 points would make it done and dusted but would obviously put us in a ridiculously strong position. Although if City won too and the gap is still 3 points to them wed still be anxious.Going to be a long way to go before anything is won! Agree though that a defeat for us isnt as bad as it is for the others. Hopefully that frees us up a bit if its a tight game.