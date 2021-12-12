Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Feels like it could be a pivotal weekend at both ends of the table. None of us, Abu Dhabi or Arsenal have a walkover. A defeat for either Abu Dhabi or Arsenal could realistically end their chances if we win. A defeat for us isn't as bad as it would be for them. The blue shite need to beat Burnley and hope Forest don't cause an upset. Luton need to not bottle a 3 goal lead against Bournemouth with some tough fixtures ahead of them. .
Abu Dhabi's women's team would beat Palace and I reckon Brighton v Arsenal could be a draw.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Weird kickoff times for a Sunday, were 3.30pm at United again, then a 5.30pm & 6pm kickoff, no doubt our kickoff is due to plod, but why couldn't we be 2pm instead of 3.30pm?
No idea on the stats but has felt like Palace have been City's bogey team the last few years. 12:30 kickoff too so it's got potential for an upset.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Palace have been quietly improving under their new manager now his preferred formation is starting to sink in. I agree that City will most likely win, but I am not sure that it will be entirely comfortable for them. I think Olise has been pretty productive and is fit for this one as well
New manager? what happened to Roy? I didn't know he wasn't their manager anymore.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
ADFC will walk it. Palace being a bogey team over the last few years is irrelevant. That was Roy Hodgson Palace.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
