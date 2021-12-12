« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April  (Read 421 times)

Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« on: Today at 12:35:09 pm »
SATURDAY 6TH APRIL

Crystal Palace v Abu Dhabi 12:30 TNT SPORTS
Aston Villa v Brentford 15:00
Everton v Burnley 15:00
Fulham v Saudi Arabia 15:00
Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 7TH APRIL

Manchester United v Liverpool 15:30 skysports
Sheffield United v Chelsea 17:30
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest 18:00 skysports
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:38:34 pm »
Feels like it could be a pivotal weekend at both ends of the table.

None of us, Abu Dhabi or Arsenal have a walkover. A defeat for either Abu Dhabi or Arsenal could realistically end their chances if we win. A defeat for us isn't as bad as it would be for them.

The blue shite need to beat Burnley and hope Forest don't cause an upset. Luton need to not bottle a 3 goal lead against Bournemouth with some tough fixtures ahead of them. .
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:38:34 pm
Feels like it could be a pivotal weekend at both ends of the table.

None of us, Abu Dhabi or Arsenal have a walkover. A defeat for either Abu Dhabi or Arsenal could realistically end their chances if we win. A defeat for us isn't as bad as it would be for them.

The blue shite need to beat Burnley and hope Forest don't cause an upset. Luton need to not bottle a 3 goal lead against Bournemouth with some tough fixtures ahead of them. .
Abu Dhabi's women's team would beat Palace and I reckon Brighton v Arsenal could be a draw.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:40:38 pm
Abu Dhabi's women's team would beat Palace and I reckon Brighton v Arsenal could be a draw.

Palace have been quietly improving under their new manager now his preferred formation is starting to sink in. I agree that City will most likely win, but I am not sure that it will be entirely comfortable for them. I think Olise has been pretty productive and is fit for this one as well
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:38:34 pm
Feels like it could be a pivotal weekend at both ends of the table.

None of us, Abu Dhabi or Arsenal have a walkover. A defeat for either Abu Dhabi or Arsenal could realistically end their chances if we win. A defeat for us isn't as bad as it would be for them.

The blue shite need to beat Burnley and hope Forest don't cause an upset. Luton need to not bottle a 3 goal lead against Bournemouth with some tough fixtures ahead of them. .

If we win and Arsenal lose - dont think 5 points would make it done and dusted but would obviously put us in a ridiculously strong position. Although if City won too and the gap is still 3 points to them wed still be anxious.

Going to be a long way to go before anything is won! Agree though that a defeat for us isnt as bad as it is for the others. Hopefully that frees us up a bit if its a tight game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:47:02 pm »
Weird kickoff times for a Sunday, were 3.30pm at United again, then a 5.30pm & 6pm kickoff, no doubt our kickoff is due to plod, but why couldn't we be 2pm instead of 3.30pm?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:47:02 pm
Weird kickoff times for a Sunday, were 3.30pm at United again, then a 5.30pm & 6pm kickoff, no doubt our kickoff is due to plod, but why couldn't we be 2pm instead of 3.30pm?

Sky probably negotiate it with the police. The earlier the kick off the more if affects the atmosphere and tempo of the game, at least in the first half.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:57:00 pm »
Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.sportshd.sx/soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.1stream.me : www.dlhd.sx : https://nizarstream.com : https://freestreams-live1se.nu : https://footysaga.com (search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : www.hesgoals.top : www.techclips.net/schedule : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.hes-goals.io : www.footybite.to : www.elixx.xyz : https://foot.soccerstreams100.io : https://crackstreamsfree.com



A note...

Some stream sites are now being blocked by ISPs - not all, but some - so you may need a VPN to bypass that block. Free and easy-to-use VPNs from the Chrome Web Store like... WindScribe, Best VPN by uVPN, 1VPN, and Troywell VPN... usually work fine - and there are many others to choose from. Use an adblocker too - uBlock Origin is quality for this.

Also, some antivirus software are also blocking certain streaming sites of late - not because there is anything untoward on those streaming sites, but they seem to be blocking the way adverts are delivered on the sites. If is completely up to you fine folks... but a temporary disable of your antivirus software when clicking onto a streaming site - then quickly enabling the antivirus security - after the stream appears, often does the trick...

Finally... don't leave it until our match is about to kick off to watch a stream - test one of the other footy matches available shortly before our kick off. See if those other streams work okay - and what you may need to do to get the stream working for our match. A little practice and all that... Good luck with it. There are more stream sites to try below. :wave



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


Info: https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://footyfull.com & https://fullmatchsports.cc & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:57:30 pm »

Quality work as ever, Barney  :thumbup
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:20:33 pm »
Palace actually have a decent record against City recently. Only lost 1 of their last 5 visits to the Etihad. Also held them 0-0 in the run in in 2021/22. City should win but it's by no means a foregone conclusion.

On Arsenal, if they score first they pretty much always win. I'd like to see how they react if they go behind.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:42:51 pm »
No idea on the stats but has felt like Palace have been City's bogey team the last few years. 12:30 kickoff too so it's got potential for an upset.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:45:21 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 01:42:51 pm
No idea on the stats but has felt like Palace have been City's bogey team the last few years. 12:30 kickoff too so it's got potential for an upset.

Won 2, Drawn 2, Lost 1 in the last 5

Away from home it's Won 4 drawn 1



Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:44:08 pm
Palace have been quietly improving under their new manager now his preferred formation is starting to sink in. I agree that City will most likely win, but I am not sure that it will be entirely comfortable for them. I think Olise has been pretty productive and is fit for this one as well
Very quietly!  One win when Burnley had a player sent off at 0-0, draws against Luton and Forest, and defeats to Spurs and Bournemouth.

Maybe Palace can bring back Hodgson for one final nobbling of Guardiola.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:44:08 pm
Palace have been quietly improving under their new manager now his preferred formation is starting to sink in. I agree that City will most likely win, but I am not sure that it will be entirely comfortable for them. I think Olise has been pretty productive and is fit for this one as well

New manager? what happened to Roy? I didn't know he wasn't their manager anymore.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:48:53 pm
New manager? what happened to Roy? I didn't know he wasn't their manager anymore.

Was rumoured to be sacked imminently. Had a 'health scare' and had to take a few days off. Was replaced a few days later.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:04:21 pm »
Oh OK, thanks I must have missed it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:40:31 pm »
ADFC will walk it. Palace being a bogey team over the last few years is irrelevant. That was Roy Hodgson Palace.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:40:31 pm
ADFC will walk it. Palace being a bogey team over the last few years is irrelevant. That was Roy Hodgson Palace.
They beat City at the Etihad under Vieira too. Their players don't fear City at all because of their good record against them.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59019330

Selhurst Park is loud and the Palace players are not intimidated. That's the kind of game City don't like. Too chaotic.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 7th April
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:56:57 pm »
Yeah it's a potential banana skin for sure. I'm sure the pitch is smaller than average as well so easier to fire out of the blocks and press the hell out of them. Hopefully they put in the kind of performance they would be sure to put in against us.
