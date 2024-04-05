« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton Away Details  (Read 1633 times)

Offline Tommypig

Everton Away Details
« on: April 5, 2024, 09:50:17 am »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture
against Everton on Wednesday April 24, 2024.
Location: Goodison Park
Kick-off: 8pm
Allocation: 2804
The reduction in comparison to the allocation received last season is a step taken to help
manage persistent standing and reduce migration into the lower sections of the visitor's
area.
Disabled allocation: 20 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant
seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices: Adult: £30
Over 65: £25
Juniors (Under 18): £20
Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to
provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.
Please note that all supporters under the age of 14 must be
accompanied by an adult.
Within the allocation are a number of restricted views discounted by
£1.
Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official
Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded
during season 2022-23.
First sale: 15 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday April 8 until 12.45pm on
Tuesday April 9.
First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of
10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: 14 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday April 9.
Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per
qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Third sale: 13 or more games: from 3pm until on Tuesday April 9 until 10.45am
on Wednesday April 10.
Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per
qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Fourth sale: 12 or more games: from 11am on Wednesday April 10.
Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per
qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club
members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264
2222, option 2.
General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets
are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT
available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.
Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel
Offline PaulKS

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #1 on: April 5, 2024, 10:52:10 am »
Chelsea got 2,976  ;D
Offline nearly40

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #2 on: April 8, 2024, 08:41:30 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on April  5, 2024, 10:52:10 am
Chelsea got 2,976  ;D

Last season we got 2902...
Offline ABJ

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #3 on: April 8, 2024, 10:19:58 am »
Quote from: nearly40 on April  8, 2024, 08:41:30 am
Last season we got 2902...
Since 19/20 we've had that. Basically the reduced allocation is because they cannot control people bunking in so lower the allocation then add those that bunk in.
Offline stoz

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #4 on: April 8, 2024, 12:19:01 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April  8, 2024, 10:19:58 am
Since 19/20 we've had that. Basically the reduced allocation is because they cannot control people bunking in so lower the allocation then add those that bunk in.
Another pathetic excuse to reduce an allocation. They just need to have a sufficient line of stewards at the divide, to prevent it happening.
Offline ABJ

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #5 on: April 8, 2024, 12:52:16 pm »
Quote from: stoz on April  8, 2024, 12:19:01 pm
Another pathetic excuse to reduce an allocation. They just need to have a sufficient line of stewards at the divide, to prevent it happening.
Exactly, its farcical.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #6 on: April 8, 2024, 03:25:41 pm »
Quote from: stoz on April  8, 2024, 12:19:01 pm
Another pathetic excuse to reduce an allocation. They just need to have a sufficient line of stewards at the divide, to prevent it happening.

Locking the door in the upper tier would be a good start for them
Offline ABJ

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #7 on: April 9, 2024, 12:39:37 pm »
Cannot get on the site for the Everton 14+ sale @ 1300 as its locked for the those with links for the Palace sale  :butt

They realised and sorted it just in time, thankfully.
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #8 on: April 9, 2024, 01:36:05 pm »
Missed out with 14, doubt there's much hope for any returns. Will go down to 11 next season.  Need the likes of Burnley & Luton relegated, with Leicester, Leeds & Southampton promoted, to give me a better chance for 2025-2026 allocations.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #9 on: April 9, 2024, 01:36:40 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April  9, 2024, 12:39:37 pm
Cannot get on the site for the Everton 14+ sale @ 1300 as its locked for the those with links for the Palace sale  :butt

They realised and sorted it just in time, thankfully.

Apparently that sold out instantly, why even bother putting 12 and 13 sales notices up, local supporters club got fucked in that sale got 0
Offline Luke 17

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #10 on: April 9, 2024, 01:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on April  9, 2024, 01:36:05 pm
Missed out with 14, doubt there's much hope for any returns. Will go down to 11 next season.  Need the likes of Burnley & Luton relegated, with Leicester, Leeds & Southampton promoted, to give me a better chance for 2025-2026 allocations.

Or just the club to stop syphoning off tickets to people who don't deserve them
Offline AR48

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #11 on: April 9, 2024, 06:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on April  9, 2024, 01:37:14 pm
Or just the club to stop syphoning off tickets to people who don't deserve them

Are you trying to suggest Jan Kromkamps second cousin and Bolo Zendens wifes brother dont deserve tickets in perpetuity?!
Offline ABJ

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #12 on: April 16, 2024, 02:30:02 pm »
Unsurprisingly no returns sale for this, so thats 5/18 PL aways this season with no returns sale.
Offline Craig S

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #13 on: April 16, 2024, 02:41:39 pm »
Anyone else still waiting on tickets from the first sale?
Offline kemlyn1629

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #14 on: April 16, 2024, 03:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on April 16, 2024, 02:41:39 pm
Anyone else still waiting on tickets from the first sale?

According to the Ticket Fulfillment page they were only posted today
Offline ABJ

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #15 on: April 16, 2024, 03:30:46 pm »
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on April 16, 2024, 03:16:30 pm
According to the Ticket Fulfillment page they were only posted today
2nd sale ones received so unless they've sent the 2nd sale ones before the 1st sale ones, that page is unsurprisingly wrong.
Offline kemlyn1629

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #16 on: April 16, 2024, 03:59:14 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April 16, 2024, 03:30:46 pm
2nd sale ones received so unless they've sent the 2nd sale ones before the 1st sale ones, that page is unsurprisingly wrong.

 :butt
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #17 on: April 16, 2024, 04:21:04 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April 16, 2024, 02:30:02 pm
Unsurprisingly no returns sale for this, so thats 5/18 PL aways this season with no returns sale.
Would love to know what happened with the wheelchair bays.. was on sale from last Wednesday.. but still said first thing this morning that WC wasn't sold out.. this announcement is posted and it now says sold out...
Offline 30fiver

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #18 on: April 16, 2024, 05:02:32 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on April 16, 2024, 04:21:04 pm
Would love to know what happened with the wheelchair bays.. was on sale from last Wednesday.. but still said first thing this morning that WC wasn't sold out.. this announcement is posted and it now says sold out...

Naby Keita took it now he's some spare time on his hands
Offline Luke 17

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #19 on: April 16, 2024, 08:28:39 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April 16, 2024, 02:30:02 pm
Unsurprisingly no returns sale for this, so thats 5/18 PL aways this season with no returns sale.

They are taking the absolute piss out of the people on 10-15 credits.
Offline ABJ

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #20 on: April 16, 2024, 08:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on April 16, 2024, 08:28:39 pm
They are taking the absolute piss out of the people on 10-15 credits.
Its more the ones on 9 credits or less that will be massively affected as 3/5 PL aways that haven't had a returns sale this season have sold out on 10 (Arsenal, Spurs and Man U). So for example, as things stand, someone who got to 9 last season will now drop to 5 next season (could have been on 8 if those 3 had returns sales)...its very similar for those currently on 8, 7 etc. too.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #21 on: April 16, 2024, 11:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on April 16, 2024, 02:41:39 pm
Anyone else still waiting on tickets from the first sale?

Arrived today.
Offline Philipm20

Re: Everton Away Details
« Reply #22 on: April 17, 2024, 03:46:36 pm »
