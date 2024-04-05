Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture

against Everton on Wednesday April 24, 2024.

Location: Goodison Park

Kick-off: 8pm

Allocation: 2804

The reduction in comparison to the allocation received last season is a step taken to help

manage persistent standing and reduce migration into the lower sections of the visitor's

area.

Disabled allocation: 20 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant

seating is also available.

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Adult: £30

Over 65: £25

Juniors (Under 18): £20

Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to

provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Please note that all supporters under the age of 14 must be

accompanied by an adult.

Within the allocation are a number of restricted views discounted by

£1.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official

Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded

during season 2022-23.

First sale: 15 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday April 8 until 12.45pm on

Tuesday April 9.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of

10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 14 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday April 9.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per

qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 13 or more games: from 3pm until on Tuesday April 9 until 10.45am

on Wednesday April 10.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per

qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 12 or more games: from 11am on Wednesday April 10.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per

qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club

members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264

2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets

are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT

available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel