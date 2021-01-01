I thought Quansah was probably our best player in the recent cup tie, and we conceded four! Not really worried about the threat United pose at that end, we can deal with it if we're controlled in possession and not wasteful across the park. Still a test for him though, even after impressing against Haaland you've got to do it against all the inferior strikers.



Konate is frustrating isn't he. I think he's played more games this season than he has in his previous two seasons here and he's still constantly having to miss games. It's a worry one of our starting players is out so often, even when you know Klopp leaves him out sometimes because he can't handle the load of games. I worry he goes the way of a Thiago in the future. The tackle in midweek was obviously poor but I think some players can be on the receiving end of that and play the next game. I don't think anything less of him for not playing, that's just how it is for some players.