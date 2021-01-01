« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #320 on: Today at 01:45:38 pm
Konate is made of biscuits. The fact hes so young and can barely play 2 games a week is proper concerning in the long term.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #321 on: Today at 01:47:32 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:45:38 pm
Konate is made of biscuits. The fact hes so young and can barely play 2 games a week is proper concerning in the long term.

Generally Id agree with you but he was on the receiving end of a leg breaker in the week.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #322 on: Today at 01:48:54 pm
Generally I'd agree as well but that tackle was something else. Rather similar to Pickford's on VVD one and we know how it ended.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #323 on: Today at 01:52:04 pm
I thought Quansah was probably our best player in the recent cup tie, and we conceded four! Not really worried about the threat United pose at that end, we can deal with it if we're controlled in possession and not wasteful across the park. Still a test for him though, even after impressing against Haaland you've got to do it against all the inferior strikers.

Konate is frustrating isn't he. I think he's played more games this season than he has in his previous two seasons here and he's still constantly having to miss games. It's a worry one of our starting players is out so often, even when you know Klopp leaves him out sometimes because he can't handle the load of games. I worry he goes the way of a Thiago in the future. The tackle in midweek was obviously poor but I think some players can be on the receiving end of that and play the next game. I don't think anything less of him for not playing, that's just how it is for some players.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #324 on: Today at 01:53:17 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:47:28 pm
Ah fuck it. I've banned myself from my house and I'm going out on the ale to watch us in town.

Apart from the fact that my missus gets annoyed with the swearing and shouting, I can do without her laughing if we don't win or get injuries.


Expect some drunken ranting at 02:50 tomorrow



Wish me luck! I may be some time!



Great shout. Nerves have kicked right in now, going to need a strong drink to calm them before long. Days like this are to be endured not enjoyed.

Just get the fucking result. Smash and grab will be fine thanks.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #325 on: Today at 01:57:50 pm
I got over the FA cup game pretty quickly, it looked like it was going to follow the usual pattern of a shaky 30 followed by an hour of dominance, but we clearly just ran out of steam after a difficult few months.

No excuses today. We've got a largely fit squad, a few key players got good rest over the break and we've had a chance to rotate and stay fresh.

I think they'll probably try to repeat the cup performance by throwing everything at us, but they shouldn't have the players or they energy for it unless we encourage them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #326 on: Today at 01:59:11 pm
I thought there was talk of Ali, Trent and Jota being back for this?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #327 on: Today at 02:02:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:32:14 pm
I agree but also dont know what youre supposed to do with a player that just cant stay fit and/or isnt robust enough to play 2 matches in a week   not sure how you handle it easily because hes elite and our system is also somewhat built round him but whether hes present for key games has become a lottery

this one was easy though. Man Utd are good on the break and have some pace. Thats all they have but we know it can hurt us. Sheffield Utd have nothing. So you keep Konate away from Sheffield Utd to give him a good chance of Man Utd. Longer term - yeah its an issue.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #328 on: Today at 02:04:00 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:42:00 pm
Garnacho scored two midweek and is a pain in backside to play against. Would be strange if hes out.

Their best and most dangerous forward imo. Be glad if hes on the bench/out.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #329 on: Today at 02:07:16 pm
I want to see Darwin on the bench as explosive pace for the last half hour.  Wear them down, then get at them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #330 on: Today at 02:08:13 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:59:11 pm
I thought there was talk of Ali, Trent and Jota being back for this?

No, not back in training until next week. Ali still has no return date.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #331 on: Today at 02:08:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:07:16 pm
I want to see Darwin on the bench as explosive pace for the last half hour.  Wear them down, then get at them.
???


And for the first 60 mins while they have to worry about none of our players being able to run in behind?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #332 on: Today at 02:09:39 pm
Just a win. Any sort of win. Doesn't matter how.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #333 on: Today at 02:09:48 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:59:11 pm
I thought there was talk of Ali, Trent and Jota being back for this?

No. Klopp said those players will be back in part of team training next week.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #334 on: Today at 02:10:03 pm
There have been a few talking about Quansah being the weak link if he starts and for no doubt he's well off the finish article.

But does anyone recall his run into the box that ultimately lead to MacAllister's goal?  Was some beautiful dancing feet.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #335 on: Today at 02:10:18 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 02:08:39 pm
???


And for the first 60 mins while they have to worry about none of our players being able to run in behind?
Did I say that? No, I just think we wear them down first and then hit them hard when theyre tired. Plus Darwin has played two games of pretty much 90 minutes after injury.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #336 on: Today at 02:11:25 pm
Just 3 points please, don't give a shit how we go about it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #337 on: Today at 02:12:29 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:02:28 pm
this one was easy though. Man Utd are good on the break and have some pace. Thats all they have but we know it can hurt us. Sheffield Utd have nothing. So you keep Konate away from Sheffield Utd to give him a good chance of Man Utd. Longer term - yeah its an issue.
I don't think it's that much of an issue long term, you have to go and buy someone who is more reliable physically even if they're a bit worse (ideally not but I have no idea what the centre back market is like).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #338 on: Today at 02:13:23 pm
Knowing Konate struggles with 2 games a week it was a strange decision to start him against Sheffield Utd. Cant legislate for that knobs attempt and snapping him in half but still, would have thought hed be prioritised for todays game. Utd will try their usual runs in behind our right side and hes crucial to stopping them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #339 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm
Yeah, Klopp likes to play players into rhythm but in hindsight, that one has backfired.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #340 on: Today at 02:18:56 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:16:22 pm
Yeah, Klopp likes to play players into rhythm but in hindsight, that one has backfired.

Is he injured some saying he is in squad ?

Also if he is injured its likely to be that scissor challenge on him so cant blame anyone for that.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #341 on: Today at 02:20:30 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:18:56 pm
Is he injured some saying he is in squad ?

Also if he is injured its likely to be that scissor challenge on him so cant blame anyone for that.

He's not in the leaked team so people are guessing he is out with injury.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #342 on: Today at 02:21:14 pm
Let's see the team sheet in 10 minutes time.

As far as I'm concerned,  if Quansah starts it's because we believe he's the best choice. We can also play a more experienced Gomez there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #343 on: Today at 02:22:05 pm
How reliable are those leaked team news?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #344 on: Today at 02:22:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:21:14 pm
Let's see the team sheet in 10 minutes time.

Yep no point jumping to conclusions. The leaked teams are normally right though arent they.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #345 on: Today at 02:22:34 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:00:44 pm
At work again for this one so can only follow via RAWK Comms 👍

Do we still fare much better when you are working.

Got to say , it's testament to Kelleher, that although we have an utterly amazing number 1, and we anticipate them catching us on the break, that nobody is lamenting that we don't have Ali available.

All we need really is for Kelleher to volley in a 96th minute winner.
