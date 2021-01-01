« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April  (Read 11591 times)

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,607
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #240 on: Today at 10:25:16 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April  5, 2024, 01:26:18 pm
Form goes out the window in a derby and as much as I think they're a rung below us these days they always seem up for the match - they're at home too

However they're beatable

2-1 to us
Spot on, on both counts. Form has always gone out the window in these games. The most gut-wrenching, spawn-littered, Satan-reffed, hate-filled festering boil of a fixture, and thats when were not going for the title.

But forgetting all that (easier said than done) its very winnable. We just need to play with calm heads, quick passing, and clinical finishing. Our lads will be up for this one today. Ignore their play-acting and cry-arsing and just slowly impose ourselves on, then win, the game.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #241 on: Today at 10:27:52 am »
Just beat these Hillsborough-chanting, six-fingered, sister-fucking c*nts.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,833
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #242 on: Today at 10:34:44 am »
Had they won against Chelsea and also not had two CB's ruled out, I think Ten Haag would approach the game differently and possibly try and be more front footed in their limited, hoof it up way. As it is, with them getting that sucker punch, having only Maguire fit out of all CB's, we can fully expect 11 behind the ball obviously coupled with hoofing it upfield as usual. But his main focus will be to keep it tight at the back and will probably want a low scoring draw or 0-0 as an ideal result. We should probably play this smart, close those avenues down the flanks, keep them penned in, keep the ball first and foremost and let them run themselves out defending. Then introduce Elliot and Jones in the second half as they tire and go for it. It would be nervy, but it's the safest way to victory.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #243 on: Today at 10:43:18 am »
Dont be as wasteful or casual as we were in the cup game and well be fine

All about winning however it comes now on in

Come on Redmen. Lets twat these twats
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #244 on: Today at 11:12:08 am »
No room for complacency here today from the first whistle.

Come on Redmen.
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,655
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #245 on: Today at 11:13:30 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 10:17:02 am
We know this lot always raise their game against us, especially when theyre at home, however there is a very good reason why we are currently 22 points in front of them, so come on boys make it count today

Hate playing these for the same reason. We should thump them by rights but they'll likely raise their game. A comfortable 5-0 a la 2021 will do me.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,845
  • ....mmm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #246 on: Today at 11:27:11 am »
Logged
:D

Offline Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #247 on: Today at 11:27:16 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:34:44 am
Had they won against Chelsea and also not had two CB's ruled out, I think Ten Haag would approach the game differently and possibly try and be more front footed in their limited, hoof it up way. As it is, with them getting that sucker punch, having only Maguire fit out of all CB's, we can fully expect 11 behind the ball obviously coupled with hoofing it upfield as usual. But his main focus will be to keep it tight at the back and will probably want a low scoring draw or 0-0 as an ideal result. We should probably play this smart, close those avenues down the flanks, keep them penned in, keep the ball first and foremost and let them run themselves out defending. Then introduce Elliot and Jones in the second half as they tire and go for it. It would be nervy, but it's the safest way to victory.

Man Utd have the tactical advantage heading into this fixture. They know we need the win more than they do. They can sit deep, soak it up and catch us on the counter. Theyve got the stamina and athleticism up front to keep sharp, pacy counters all the way through to 90mins +10. The solution to this has to involve starting at 100mph like the peak Klopp tactics of a few years ago, and turning our early possession into goals. We need clinical finishing in the box in the first half. We won't get away with squandering an early few chances. The longer the game is at nin nil the more that suits United. Our front 3 will make or break this performance. Id love for Jota to be back with us, its the kind of fixture for him.

I used to worship these games when Man Utd played great football. Theyre just a shadow of their former selves these days and that makes any kind of draw or defeat seem incredibly frustrating and painful. This fixture has become the one game of the season that I hate to watch. Except the 0-5 of course.

If we win this it sets us up very, very nicely.





Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 931
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #248 on: Today at 11:27:59 am »
Well create lots of chances so as long as our forwards are clinical in front of goal then well win the game.   Also we have to make sure were clinical not to let Anthony Taylor fuck us over. 
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #249 on: Today at 11:31:32 am »

Just play some good thru balls to Nunez and we will win. Mac should be closer to him and if not play Harvey.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #250 on: Today at 11:34:28 am »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 09:43:00 am
If ever there was a game where a goal in the first 10 mins was crucial to us winning, it's this one.

No fucking about today redmen. Put them to the sword.
Saw Rashford just walking around the pitch the other night against Chelsea(got a lot of stick for that), instead of pressing- just like Ozil did when we crushed Arsenal a few years back, so we can definitely get at them and break down morale.

Thing is- will we take our chances?

« Last Edit: Today at 11:46:57 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,360
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #251 on: Today at 11:49:20 am »
You can tell from the first few minutes how itll go. If we start hoofing it up the pitch like we tend to when were nervous its going to be a long day. If we try to get on the ball and actually play football well batter them
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #252 on: Today at 11:52:16 am »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 11:27:16 am
Man Utd have the tactical advantage heading into this fixture. They know we need the win more than they do. They can sit deep, soak it up and catch us on the counter. Theyve got the stamina and athleticism up front to keep sharp, pacy counters all the way through to 90mins +10. The solution to this has to involve starting at 100mph like the peak Klopp tactics of a few years ago, and turning our early possession into goals. We need clinical finishing in the box in the first half. We won't get away with squandering an early few chances. The longer the game is at nin nil the more that suits United. Our front 3 will make or break this performance. Id love for Jota to be back with us, its the kind of fixture for him.

I used to worship these games when Man Utd played great football. Theyre just a shadow of their former selves these days and that makes any kind of draw or defeat seem incredibly frustrating and painful. This fixture has become the one game of the season that I hate to watch. Except the 0-5 of course.

If we win this it sets us up very, very nicely.
Sitting deep is pointless because we're liable to score in every game. To get something,  they need to score and that's why that early goal is key for them.

They are not totally out of CL contention so they'd like to win and to win need, they need at least 2 goals.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:54:37 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,019
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #253 on: Today at 11:52:35 am »
Id like to think the loss/experience of the FA Cup tie will pay off today. The players know what to expect and play better from the off. Got to take their chances though.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #254 on: Today at 11:53:56 am »
Not sure I can even be arsed watching this with that cheating Manc c*nt running it.

Last time this twat had our game in the 5-0, we got kicked to fuck and our season ruined by this cheating shithouse letting United do red card challenge after red card challenge after red card challenge.

According to this cheating c*nt, Pogba shouldn't have been sent off for getting our player stretchered off and Ronaldo kicking fuck out of Jones while he was on the floor was 'fine'

Fucking cheat.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #255 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:34:28 am
Saw Rashford just walking around the pitch the other night against Chelsea(got a lot of stick for that), instead of pressing- just like Ozil did when we crushed Arsenal a few years back, so we can definitely get at them and break down morale.

Thing is- will we take our chances?



:lmao :D
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #256 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm »
At work again for this one so can only follow via RAWK Comms 👍
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,901
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #257 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:00:44 pm
At work again for this one so can only follow via RAWK Comms 👍

We'll do our best to give you a victory Debs.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,445
  • return of the king
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #258 on: Today at 12:09:18 pm »
Stuck waiting for a delayed flight home so going to miss the game. Fuming.

Just fucking win.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #259 on: Today at 12:10:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:01:20 pm
We'll do our best to give you a victory Debs.

Cheers Jill 👍
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #260 on: Today at 12:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:49:20 am
You can tell from the first few minutes how itll go. If we start hoofing it up the pitch like we tend to when were nervous its going to be a long day. If we try to get on the ball and actually play football well batter them

We haven't simply hoofed it up the pitch since Carragher was the master of that tactic.
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #261 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm »
We must be more clinical today. Can't be pissing about with the ball without being much of a threat in front of goal.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #262 on: Today at 12:14:22 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:12:36 pm
We haven't simply hoofed it up the pitch since Carragher was the master of that tactic.
;D
Could've done with Carragher's boot from time-to-time.. ;)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,298
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #263 on: Today at 12:24:39 pm »
Win this game and I think we go on to win the league. This fixture is the one Im most nervous about, because despite them being shite they have a knack of bringing us down to their level particularly at Old Trafford. I pray that we just go and get the job done today.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #264 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm »
I presume endo will start.  Jones to start on the bench. Robertson hopefully at left back

Need a big performance from salah today.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #265 on: Today at 12:27:44 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:26:58 pm
I presume endo will start.  Jones to start on the bench. Robertson hopefully at left back

Need a big performance from salah today.
Salah will be fine. It's Darwin who needs the big performance.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,845
  • ....mmm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #266 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:53:56 am
Not sure I can even be arsed watching this with that cheating Manc c*nt running it.

Last time this twat had our game in the 5-0, we got kicked to fuck and our season ruined by this cheating shithouse letting United do red card challenge after red card challenge after red card challenge.

According to this cheating c*nt, Pogba shouldn't have been sent off for getting our player stretchered off and Ronaldo kicking fuck out of Jones while he was on the floor was 'fine'

Fucking cheat.

You're gonna get to the end of this season, Klopp's final season, without enjoying a minute of it.

Obsess over how good our lads are, everything else is an afterthought until it's all said and done.
Logged
:D

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #267 on: Today at 12:35:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:14:22 pm
;D
Could've done with Carragher's boot from time-to-time.. ;)

I don't think Nani would agree!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #268 on: Today at 12:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:31:57 pm
You're gonna get to the end of this season, Klopp's final season, without enjoying a minute of it.

Obsess over how good our lads are, everything else is an afterthought until it's all said and done.

Not sure if Klopp is enjoying it either. The officials and the league are fucking him over every single week with bullshit fixtures and bullshit decisions.

No wonder he's had enough.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #269 on: Today at 12:36:30 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:35:06 pm
I don't think Nani would agree!
L0L!
Still seeing that image of him on his arse, with tears flowing doen the cheeks. ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #270 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:36:30 pm
L0L!
Still seeing that image of him on his arse, with tears flowing doen the cheeks. ;D

He was crying as well
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #271 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:34:44 am
Had they won against Chelsea and also not had two CB's ruled out, I think Ten Haag would approach the game differently and possibly try and be more front footed in their limited, hoof it up way. As it is, with them getting that sucker punch, having only Maguire fit out of all CB's, we can fully expect 11 behind the ball obviously coupled with hoofing it upfield as usual. But his main focus will be to keep it tight at the back and will probably want a low scoring draw or 0-0 as an ideal result. We should probably play this smart, close those avenues down the flanks, keep them penned in, keep the ball first and foremost and let them run themselves out defending. Then introduce Elliot and Jones in the second half as they tire and go for it. It would be nervy, but it's the safest way to victory.

This is how I see it also.

In terms of attacking their low block I think we have to win a lot of corners and be creative with them.  Man City got us with one at Anfield and Chelsea made them look really vulnerable with some variations and taking corners quickly.  Onana is one of those keepers that would rather punch than catch so there's always the chance of a second ball.  If it's the same repeated attack that gets bogged down with Salah and Diaz trying to beat their man but running down blind allies or unable to find space it will be a movie we've all seen too many times before. 

The one saving grace that I'm holding onto is they may struggle to defend out the 90, something they've failed to do in their last 2 games.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #272 on: Today at 12:42:31 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:38:21 pm
This is how I see it also.

In terms of attacking their low block I think we have to win a lot of corners and be creative with them.  Man City got us with one at Anfield and Chelsea made them look really vulnerable with some variations and taking corners quickly.  Onana is one of those keepers that would rather punch than catch so there's always the chance of a second ball.  If it's the same repeated attack that gets bogged down with Salah and Diaz trying to beat their man but running down blind allies or unable to find space it will be a movie we've all seen too many times before. 

The one saving grace that I'm holding onto is they may struggle to defend out the 90, something they've failed to do in their last 2 games.

I can actually see them getting an early goal. We are vunerable at the start of games and we've let in quite a few early goals - Sheffield United should and could have been 1-0 up after 30 seconds.

I think they'll come out running at us and try and get a Rashford early goal then sit back and kick fuck out of us to try and keep it to a 1-0  (Their dickhead manager has already take they'll take their anger out on Liverpool)


If the ref is impartial and fair then I expect him to referee both sides fairly and evenly and to punish players jumping in to deliberately injure players. I don't hold much hope out, but if Taylor has a good game, does a good job then I'll be the first to congratulate him.


Not going to happen though, is it?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #273 on: Today at 12:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:38:15 pm
He was crying as well
Would make my day if we get to see Fernandes in that state. ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #274 on: Today at 12:45:56 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:45:02 pm
Would make my day if we get to see Fernandes in that state. ;D



That would be utopia.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #275 on: Today at 12:46:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:52:16 am
Sitting deep is pointless because we're liable to score in every game. To get something,  they need to score and that's why that early goal is key for them.

They are not totally out of CL contention so they'd like to win and to win need, they need at least 2 goals.

Well, in ETH's mind he's probably thinking we held them 0-0 at Anfield and Hojlund almost stole it for us late.

He'd also have memories of last season's 2-1 win when they played exactly that way.  It would be nice if he thought going after the game was a good idea, but his confidence in his team right now will be shot to pieces and what we know about ETH is when things go bad he quickly abandons all ambition.

On the other hand you are right about them having nothing to play for, so perhaps we do see a more reckless Man Utd team.  We can only hope.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #276 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm »
Kloppo's last match against these as our manager. That should be motivation enough for the team to get us a win.

Another 4/5-0 and Kloppo will get another United manager the sack.

Who have been his victims so far? Ole, Ragnick off the top of my mind. Was Mourinho a victim of a Kloppo thrashing too?
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #277 on: Today at 12:47:28 pm »
Ah fuck it. I've banned myself from my house and I'm going out on the ale to watch us in town.

Apart from the fact that my missus gets annoyed with the swearing and shouting, I can do without her laughing if we don't win or get injuries.


Expect some drunken ranting at 02:50 tomorrow



Wish me luck! I may be some time!

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,168
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #278 on: Today at 12:48:19 pm »
They'll be on top of their game, this is the biggest game of the season for them, their CL final, they will do anything to thwart our league run. It means more to them than anything else. We need to be totally ruthless here and not complacent as in the cup game.

No holds barred, totally skull fuck them to death.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 