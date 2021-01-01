Had they won against Chelsea and also not had two CB's ruled out, I think Ten Haag would approach the game differently and possibly try and be more front footed in their limited, hoof it up way. As it is, with them getting that sucker punch, having only Maguire fit out of all CB's, we can fully expect 11 behind the ball obviously coupled with hoofing it upfield as usual. But his main focus will be to keep it tight at the back and will probably want a low scoring draw or 0-0 as an ideal result. We should probably play this smart, close those avenues down the flanks, keep them penned in, keep the ball first and foremost and let them run themselves out defending. Then introduce Elliot and Jones in the second half as they tire and go for it. It would be nervy, but it's the safest way to victory.



Man Utd have the tactical advantage heading into this fixture. They know we need the win more than they do. They can sit deep, soak it up and catch us on the counter. Theyve got the stamina and athleticism up front to keep sharp, pacy counters all the way through to 90mins +10. The solution to this has to involve starting at 100mph like the peak Klopp tactics of a few years ago, and turning our early possession into goals. We need clinical finishing in the box in the first half. We won't get away with squandering an early few chances. The longer the game is at nin nil the more that suits United. Our front 3 will make or break this performance. Id love for Jota to be back with us, its the kind of fixture for him.I used to worship these games when Man Utd played great football. Theyre just a shadow of their former selves these days and that makes any kind of draw or defeat seem incredibly frustrating and painful. This fixture has become the one game of the season that I hate to watch. Except the 0-5 of course.If we win this it sets us up very, very nicely.