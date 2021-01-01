Had they won against Chelsea and also not had two CB's ruled out, I think Ten Haag would approach the game differently and possibly try and be more front footed in their limited, hoof it up way. As it is, with them getting that sucker punch, having only Maguire fit out of all CB's, we can fully expect 11 behind the ball obviously coupled with hoofing it upfield as usual. But his main focus will be to keep it tight at the back and will probably want a low scoring draw or 0-0 as an ideal result. We should probably play this smart, close those avenues down the flanks, keep them penned in, keep the ball first and foremost and let them run themselves out defending. Then introduce Elliot and Jones in the second half as they tire and go for it. It would be nervy, but it's the safest way to victory.