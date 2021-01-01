« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April  (Read 10538 times)

Form goes out the window in a derby and as much as I think they're a rung below us these days they always seem up for the match - they're at home too

However they're beatable

2-1 to us
Spot on, on both counts. Form has always gone out the window in these games. The most gut-wrenching, spawn-littered, Satan-reffed, hate-filled festering boil of a fixture, and thats when were not going for the title.

But forgetting all that (easier said than done) its very winnable. We just need to play with calm heads, quick passing, and clinical finishing. Our lads will be up for this one today. Ignore their play-acting and cry-arsing and just slowly impose ourselves on, then win, the game.
Just beat these Hillsborough-chanting, six-fingered, sister-fucking c*nts.
Had they won against Chelsea and also not had two CB's ruled out, I think Ten Haag would approach the game differently and possibly try and be more front footed in their limited, hoof it up way. As it is, with them getting that sucker punch, having only Maguire fit out of all CB's, we can fully expect 11 behind the ball obviously coupled with hoofing it upfield as usual. But his main focus will be to keep it tight at the back and will probably want a low scoring draw or 0-0 as an ideal result. We should probably play this smart, close those avenues down the flanks, keep them penned in, keep the ball first and foremost and let them run themselves out defending. Then introduce Elliot and Jones in the second half as they tire and go for it. It would be nervy, but it's the safest way to victory.
Dont be as wasteful or casual as we were in the cup game and well be fine

All about winning however it comes now on in

Come on Redmen. Lets twat these twats
No room for complacency here today from the first whistle.

Come on Redmen.
We know this lot always raise their game against us, especially when theyre at home, however there is a very good reason why we are currently 22 points in front of them, so come on boys make it count today

Hate playing these for the same reason. We should thump them by rights but they'll likely raise their game. A comfortable 5-0 a la 2021 will do me.
