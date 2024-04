The 5-0 and the 4-2. Plenty of draws there too.



From memory:



15/16 - D 1-1

16/17 - D 1-1

17/18 - L 1-2

18/19 - D 0-0

19/20 - D 1-1

20/21 - W 4-2

21/22 - W 5-0

22/23 - L 1-2



Also played there three times in cup games. Drew 1-1 in the Europa and lost 3-2 and 4-3 in the FA Cup.



So there was no 15/16 result for Klopp as he took over in October and Rodgers was in charge when we played them the month before. We lost 1-3.Well done remembering them all, I tend to try and forget them as quickly as possible.If you remove the COVID season which doesn't really count because there were no fans in the stadium, Klopp has a solitary win at Old Trafford across 9 cup and league games.From memory we were favourites to win all those games - some significantly and others slight favourites.As many have already touch on, this is generally not a matchup that suits Klopp teams. However, perhaps the stars are aligning for us.