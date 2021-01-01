« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April  (Read 8746 times)

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 04:34:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:46:26 pm
what's the relevance of him not playing in October? do it again but instead start it from 6 weeks ago, and you'd imagine he'd be near the top - posibly even witohut adding in the two international games.
the revisionism is from you - odd timing too, to suggest that we don't have any issues defending counters since the "brilliant" Endo took over from the "ropey" Mac. if we had issues at the start of the season, then by your own label we must still have them given some of the recent goals conceded (including against the next opposition)

You're obsessed with win percentages - seem to remember around this time last year you were telling us Henderson was a must start and vital to any success we had because he held the midfield together and favourable win percentages. I guess there's no once bitten twice shy?

Except there is absolutely nothing revisionist about what I said.

Let's see what Klopp does on Sunday, I'm sure he'll have a better understanding than Dave from Stockport who once scored 4 goals in Sunday league division 7  ;D

Yes 100% a Henderson fan, wisely chosen by a world class manager in Klopp to be our captain and went on to be one of the greatest, most influential leaders in our entire history.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,479
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 04:41:12 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 10:27:59 am
I'd have Robbo back in the team, just gives us so much more going forward
Questionable conclusion, but that doesn't mean wrong. You have to contrast what Robbo gives to what Bradley gives going forward. Bradley does overlap well with Mo and is a goal threat himself (though Robbo should have scored last game if he could hit a cow's ass with a banjo). The other full back will always invert. But I would start Robbo, as I could see him taking attacking role and Gomez inverting from RB.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 04:48:06 pm »
i start a back four of

kelleher

gomez, ibou, vvd, robbo

we miss ibou physicality and pace in the FA cup. gomez is just better playing at right back. Robbo to hold the width and maybe get tsimi in once his legs are gone. or switch ibou to the left and sub bradley at right back

mac and endo are starters. no idea if curtis or szobo should start

front three to remain the same vs sheff utd.

Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm »
Was there no pre-match presser for this game?
Logged

Offline TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 05:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm
Was there no pre-match presser for this game?

It was done after Sheff Utd, but very short only about 4 mins long.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 06:23:43 pm »
We've got to be absolutely on it from the start tomorrow. The fans and the ref will make it difficult. We have to be clinical.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,169
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 06:37:18 pm »
When was the last time we scored an early goal in an away game? Feels like ages.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 06:46:00 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 06:37:18 pm
When was the last time we scored an early goal in an away game? Feels like ages.

Sparta Prague? Not so sure in the league. In fairness it feels like an age since our last away game. Was it Forest?
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 07:00:34 pm »
Win tomorrow would be huge psychologically for us I think. Its one of the fixtures the other two will be looking at expecting/hoping well drop points.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 07:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 07:00:34 pm
Win tomorrow would be huge psychologically for us I think. Its one of the fixtures the other two will be looking at expecting/hoping well drop points.

Yep, it's our hardest game left. Which given it's Utd is insane but we make weirdly hard work of them given how bad they are.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 07:17:11 pm »
We win tomorrow and we win the league.
This is the one I just dont feel confident about. We need to get an early goal and keep pushing
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,939
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 07:27:08 pm »
Cant wait to play against Seven Hags bus tomorrow, with Taylor driving the thing.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,897
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 07:28:15 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 07:27:08 pm
Cant wait to play against Seven Hags bus tomorrow, with Taylor driving the thing.

Is this the same Taylor who was refereeing the last time we beat United?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm »
Cant let Klopp go with a worse record against that fraud Ten Hag - get this done tomorrow.
Logged

Offline gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 07:43:37 pm »
Hear their defence is pretty light.

Need to be exploiting that early on tomorrow.

Can't afford a slow start again.
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,897
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 07:44:56 pm »
It would be cool if we could get an early goal tomorrow start as we mean to go on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Cozzymoto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm »
We better win, their defence is in shambles. Their first choices and injured and they have a 50 year old in Evans playing for them .. which means were gonna struggle to score and they get an early goal .

Just win no matter what!
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 07:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm
We better win, their defence is in shambles. Their first choices and injured and they have a 50 year old in Evans playing for them .. which means were gonna struggle to score and they get an early goal .

Just win no matter what!
Evans is injured.  They'll probably play Kambwala.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,100
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:48:30 pm »
Thank you for the Man united prespective, now fuck off.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:05:54 pm
Yep, it's our hardest game left. Which given it's Utd is insane but we make weirdly hard work of them given how bad they are.
I think we tend to show them (and Everton) too much respect. Like yes you respect the occasion but we panic and always start the game in a hurry; rather than try to play through the midfield we hoof it long and the games become chaotic which suits Utd as the shit team.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,607
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 07:58:20 pm »
Not sure if it's good or bad Evans is injured. I get the argument that he's old but I think he's probably their best defender. If they had the Madrid version of Varane I'd say him but he doesn't look like he ever wants to try too hard.

If it's a young lad and Harry Maguire we can't show them too much respect, we shouldn't do anyway, it could be our downfall. I'm not saying gung ho from the start is the way to go but I do think the key is just getting after them and trying to make it as miserable as we can for them. We have to make more convertible chances than we did in the game at Anfield though.

For those reasons I'd not mind seeing Jones start instead of Endo, I think we were on to something with Szoboszlai in the cup game. He didn't have the greatest of games but he got into positions where, if he had been on it, I think the game would be a different story. I'd probably have Endo on at some point all going well but honestly given the opponent I think it's calling for that midfield.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,636
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm »
We need much more control than we did in Cup match.

Play like we can then we have a huge chance.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,869
  • JFT 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 08:25:43 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 07:43:37 pm
Hear their defence is pretty light.

Need to be exploiting that early on tomorrow.

Can't afford a slow start again.

Maguire's head weighs three tonnes on its own.  ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 08:48:11 pm »
Key questions - will we improve on slow starts and whatever we wanted to achieve between 40-80 minute mark in FA game? Following games against Brighton and Sheffield United (and many many games before) showed little progress with regards to that.

Despite that, we should have more than enough for them, just need to be a little bit more clever defensively. And hope that rare events such as Antony scoring won't happen again. These lot will keep hoofing ball to Garnacho and they are good with that.

Question about who will play as fullbacks from 1 minute. Maybe some changes with Jones coming in? If he's fit for more minutes of course.

Should win as I can't stand potentially not winning against them at all in 3 matches.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:04 pm by crewlove »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 08:48:45 pm »
Do you think we'll adjust our tactics to counter their overloads of our right back area?  I expect we will instead try to impose ourselves and maybe go with Ibou as he covers those spaces better than Quansah.
Logged

Offline crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 08:50:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:48:45 pm
Do you think we'll adjust our tactics to counter their overloads of our right back area?  I expect we will instead try to impose ourselves and maybe go with Ibou as he covers those spaces better than Quansah.

I think we'll simply play Konate and he's better with covering those spaces than anybody else. But this is a personal adjustment (or simply playing our best), but tactically we'll still be rather expansive and Garnacho will probably have some space to exploit.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,477
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm »
This lot will clamp up tighter than an Italian waiter's keks and play for the draw. It will all be about getting us to drop points for them, but not so much that they will want to risk playing a game.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 09:50:58 pm »
Let's keep it tight for the first 20, then step it up. No stupid early goal conceded.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:54:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:28:15 pm
Is this the same Taylor who was refereeing the last time we beat United?

Yes.  In the last 11 games that Taylor has reffed United they have won only twice.



Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,340
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm »
Fucking fuck these manc bastards.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,444
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 10:06:26 pm »
I think we will need to play the long game tomorrow and by that I don't mean long balls.

We need to keep the ball and move it about quickly. Keep them chasing shadows and eventually they will tire and make mistakes. For that reason I'd probably start Jones in midfield but even if he doesn't start then Szoboszlai and Elliott are still good enough to keep the ball. Play with a high tempo and don't give them any time on the ball.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm »

I would also like to see our skill players take them on in the box more. Their weakened defence is crap and they will be too scared to put in a challenge. Often we pay too much respect to the opposition and keep playing the ball sideways in front of them (essentially for an hour against Sheff Utd for example) looking for the perfect 45 pass move rather than beating them or forcing them to risk a penalty.

Actually have a feeling well win well tomorrow.  Others are right to say that City and Arsenal fans have all their hopes pinned on tomorrow and if we can just win it, their heads will drop.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm »
I know this will get said a lot over the next weeks but this weekend feels huge. Everyone had tricky games. City and Arsenal will be confident we will drop points here, Win and it will annoy them going into the champions league games. I don't care how we do it but win.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm »
Just fecking win.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #194 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm »
They will play a low to mid block and look to hit on the break.  We have to be careful. Score first and I feel we will win comfortably. Longer it goes on at 0-0.will feel ominous.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,008
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #195 on: Yesterday at 11:41:06 pm »
I was confident before the FA cup so will definitely stay on the side of caution this time. We should have learnt a lot from what happened then and try our best to rectify the things that we didnt do well.
Id like to think the mental and physical toll they would have had after the Chelsea loss will impact them in some ways. We just have to take advantage of it.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,011
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #196 on: Today at 01:10:22 am »
We will have more of the ball so we just need to make sure we take our chances when they come.

I think we have to play better than we did against Shef Utd. Despite the large amounts of possession I dont think we were particularly that great.

Salah seemed a bit off in that game too and despite scoring against Brighton that wasnt his best game either. Im hoping he can put in a stormer of a performance tomorrow.

We really have to win one of these games against a big team/rival and Im hoping tomorrow is it.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:44 am by Number 7 »
Logged
YWNA

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,263
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #197 on: Today at 04:43:33 am »
Please smash this gang of game-raising c*nts.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,226
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #198 on: Today at 05:11:24 am »
Bottom line is that we have to win to establish our claim to the throne. No other way.
Let's see whether the boys have desire and gumption to perform in this pressure cooker stretch.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 