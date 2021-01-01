Not sure if it's good or bad Evans is injured. I get the argument that he's old but I think he's probably their best defender. If they had the Madrid version of Varane I'd say him but he doesn't look like he ever wants to try too hard.



If it's a young lad and Harry Maguire we can't show them too much respect, we shouldn't do anyway, it could be our downfall. I'm not saying gung ho from the start is the way to go but I do think the key is just getting after them and trying to make it as miserable as we can for them. We have to make more convertible chances than we did in the game at Anfield though.



For those reasons I'd not mind seeing Jones start instead of Endo, I think we were on to something with Szoboszlai in the cup game. He didn't have the greatest of games but he got into positions where, if he had been on it, I think the game would be a different story. I'd probably have Endo on at some point all going well but honestly given the opponent I think it's calling for that midfield.