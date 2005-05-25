« previous next »
I'd actually prefer a slim victory for us that offers some hope to them which means they keep Ten Hag next season. Playing Poker not snap  :)

I'd rather go all-in with the stone-cold nuts and double up, while stacking them.

This game isn't going to determine his future, and I care more about our points and goal difference than them.
Having Elliot. Curtis and Gakpo on the bench is a big benefit
I'd rather go all-in with the stone-cold nuts and double up, while stacking them.

This game isn't going to determine his future, and I care more about our points and goal difference than them.
Yeah. They have precedent for sacking managers when CL qualification has gone. We are way past that stage.
I would start Endo because we need to be as vertical as possible in the midfield. They won't be any midfield battle per say so a pure DM is redundant.

Szobo-Mac-Elliott.

Elliott has been impressive and the drive and directness he brings makes it less likely for to start the game half-asleep.
I said yesterday that we have an hour to win the game based on the assumption that they'll press for an early goal. If we score first ourselves then that window increases.

This a a team that's bereft of confidence snd we shouldn't give them anything to cling on to.
That actually makes me think that Ten Hag and Ratcliffe are one and the same person.
I would start Endo because we need to be as vertical as possible in the midfield. They won't be any midfield battle per say so a pure DM is redundant.

Szobo-Mac-Elliott.

We need protection and Endo offers that. 
Chelsea 'draw' - no handball for the raised hand and a shady offside with dodgy lines drawn
We gifted them a goal and were lucky they had another disallowed when they were all over us after we let them back in. Yeah, the no handball was inexplicable but we shouldn't be relying on them, the team didn't play particularly well that day.
Arsenal - basketball hands - no penalty
We missed pretty much an open goal after a breakaway, Trent? Was it - hit the crossbar?
Spurs. Legitimate goal not given, Jones sent off after winning the ball, Jota sent off after first  not touching a man, then getting fouled and kicking the ball away when the ref fucked him over on that
Yeah, I'll give you that, the whole situation looked bent.
City. Defender boots Liverpool player in the chest in the area. No penalty of course for the non-biased PGMOL
Two clear cut and pretty easy chances missed by Diaz, its these types of misses that are costing us more than anything.
We need protection and Endo offers that.
The key is making the best use of the spaces between the lines. Mac Allister would move it quicker and get us into better positions faster. If we do that AND we're ruthless with our decision making then whatever they do is irrelevant.

They don't really have a midfield
