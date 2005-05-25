Chelsea 'draw' - no handball for the raised hand and a shady offside with dodgy lines drawn
We gifted them a goal and were lucky they had another disallowed when they were all over us after we let them back in. Yeah, the no handball was inexplicable but we shouldn't be relying on them, the team didn't play particularly well that day.
Arsenal - basketball hands - no penalty
We missed pretty much an open goal after a breakaway, Trent? Was it - hit the crossbar?
Spurs. Legitimate goal not given, Jones sent off after winning the ball, Jota sent off after first not touching a man, then getting fouled and kicking the ball away when the ref fucked him over on that
Yeah, I'll give you that, the whole situation looked bent.
City. Defender boots Liverpool player in the chest in the area. No penalty of course for the non-biased PGMOL
Two clear cut and pretty easy chances missed by Diaz, its these types of misses that are costing us more than anything.