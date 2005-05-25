Full backs I'd have tended to wanting the same as last game there - Bradley/Gomez. Although if we start without Endo again I think starting Robbo would be an easier option to choose, as there'd be less requirement for the left back to help build from the back alongside Mac and another.



Not saying I'd do this, but there's also a chance we see Robbo and Gomez start, with Bradley held for the second half, just reading into last night's subs and Bradley having played so much football recently and looking a little fatigued for the first time.



Midfield it seems like I'm in the minority here, but it's Mac and Szobo plus one. On the face of the subs we saw/whose most fit I'd go Szobo left, Elliot right, Mac deepest. But obviously would be delighted to start Jones (left, with Szobo right) if we think it's possible too, as that's brought our most complete midfield performances this season.



Based on how Endo plus Mac in last two appearances against United and also the Brighton game, I'd have been nervous about playing them again (not least because we then often end up with one or both on a yellow, and no senior option to bring on to play deepest who'd be able to take a card). But the combination of Endo's knock and his two game ban risk might make any positive selection headaches/questions a bit easier to answer - don't see any need to remove some of our best ball playing and controlling ability against a team that's going to sit back, while also putting up a less dynamic and fast midfield at handling being countered.



Front three picks itself. Diaz has run himself into the ground for us, and Nunez has just played 90 minutes, so I hope we play a more attacking/less conservative midfield (as already mentioned), so that we can create chances in the first 65 minutes before any fatigue starts to show or subs need to be made.