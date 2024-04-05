« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April  (Read 2487 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,218
  • Believer
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:13:37 am »
We will batter them. In the FA Cup game we should have been out of sight by 60 mins. We won`t let that happen again, and that result in the FA cup will provide more motivation.

Genuinely confident.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,998
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:15:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:45:52 am
Robertson is better in attack and we lost control in Cup match when he went off.

He got a good rest so I think he may get the nod.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,569
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:16:30 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:13:37 am
We will batter them. In the FA Cup game we should have been out of sight by 60 mins. We won`t let that happen again, and that result in the FA cup will provide more motivation.

Genuinely confident.

We still gave them far too many chances early on and allowed them to start on front foot.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,218
  • Believer
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:19:48 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:16:30 am
We still gave them far too many chances early on and allowed them to start on front foot.

We did Nick. The usual 'sloppy' first 5 or 10 mins (like last night !) We really do need to be on it from the first moment - and if we are then I actually think United will be easier than last night because they won`t be allowed to just sit deep with 2 banks of 4. They are at home against their fiercest rivals. They will try and play on the break, but they will leave much bigger gaps than say Sheff Utd did last night.

Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,998
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:23:41 am »
Don't underestimate the crowd but our players would have had recent memory of it so you'd hope they will handle it better than last time.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,828
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:42:29 am »
We're one on the best teams around at figuring out opposition over the course of the season and throughout the actual game. I would be very surprised if we don't come to Old Trafford with a detailed plan on how to expose Manchester United, punish their weaknesses and protect our backline. Calm, composed and ruthless please. Let them beat themselves, don't give them gifts, make them earn everything and we win this. With last nights debacle in mind, if we score first the mood at Old Trafford will turn toxic instantly. Just be smart and play in a way that exposes their soft underbelly.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:46:52 am »
Do not underestimate Old Trafford, it can make even Liverpool greats freeze
Arsenal and Man City will be looking at their title rivals run-in hopeful that United and Everton again cause Jurgen Klopps side problems

JAMIE CARRAGHER
5 April 2024  7:00am

There are two venues in world football which are the most challenging for a Liverpool player.

One is Old Trafford and the other is Goodison Park. Both trips are heading Jurgen Klopps way and will have a massive influence on whether his Anfield farewell ends with another league title.

Klopp has been in this position as Liverpool manager before. In 2019, Liverpool circled two away fixtures which they knew would be especially daunting in their head-to-head with Manchester City  away to Manchester United and Everton.

Klopps side won 10 of their last 12 games. The two draws were at Old Trafford and Goodison and City won the title by one point. The size of the fixtures and all they entailed was the biggest reason why those were the only games Liverpool failed to win.

The difference this time is 90 points could be enough to be champions  six wins and two draws could get Liverpool over the line.

But Arsenal and City will be looking at Liverpools remaining fixtures confident that they might slip up against their fiercest rivals again. They have no fear of United or Everton failing to give everything to keep Klopp off the top.

Klopp has played a combined 17 times away at United and Everton since becoming Liverpools manager. He has won four games, two apiece at either stadium. Of his 10 fixtures at Old Trafford, he has lost four.

It is often said about games of Sundays stature that it is a mistake to play the occasion rather than the team. I disagree.

When Liverpool play Manchester United, you must confront both otherwise you will not be ready for what might happen. To everyone connected to the clubs these games mean more.

That pressure allied to the quality within the opposition has always made the United trip especially demanding, even for the greatest Liverpool teams.

A key factor in what happened in the recent FA Cup game, when United beat Liverpool 4-3, is that nine of those who started or came off the bench were making their Old Trafford debut as Liverpool players.

New signings at Liverpool and United and will be forewarned by team-mates and staff to expect a game different to anything else they will experience during the season, but you have to live it to understand it. Time and again we see how often the challenge is too much for those playing at Old Trafford or Anfield for the first time in an away shirt.

Across the entirety of the 1980s, when Liverpool were for a long time the best side in Europe and finished outside of the top two just once, they enjoyed a solitary league victory at Old Trafford. They won there only once in the 1990s, too.

Those two wins in 20 years made me especially proud to be part of a side that reversed that trend in the early 2000s when we won three times at Old Trafford in four seasons. But that was an anomaly. There have been 12 Liverpool defeats and five league wins at Old Trafford in the past 20 years.

On the surface that looks like a poor run. Actually, a 25 per cent win rate at the home of your great rivals is a reasonable return, reflecting how tough it is to go there.

It is one of those stadiums where you feel the weight of history as soon as the game kicks off, sense a different vibe trying to get through the 90 minutes, and never feel comfortable, no matter what the score.

Usually the Anfield fixture is hyped up for the atmosphere, as though it is more difficult for United players going there than the other way around. I can assure you it works both ways.

Where Anfield is compressed and can feel like an oppressive arena for United players when the crowd is at its best, Old Trafford feels bigger  almost like Wembley  where there are so many spaces for United players to exploit. You could never switch off for fear the momentum of a game could change in an instant.

And when the tide turns the legs get heavier and it feels like you are helpless when the home players and fans smell blood. Old Trafford is one of those places where many players freeze.

It does not matter how terrible one side or the other is performing in the weeks going into this game. We have seen it enough times now to understand that at home Manchester United and Liverpool always have the capacity to find an extra yard of pace, more intensity for every tackle, and more determination to guarantee they leave nothing on the pitch. The home fans will always bring extra noise. I am sure United regulars who attended the FA Cup win will agree it felt like they were watching a different side in a different stadium to what they have witnessed most, if not all, this season.

When all those elements come together, there is a belief based on so many era-defining examples that no difficulty cannot be overcome.

Liverpools most recent defeat by United provoked bad memories for me. My first match at Old Trafford was an FA Cup tie in 1999 when we were 1-0 up in the 88th minute and lost 2-1. United would go on to win the Treble. We stood on the pitch shell-shocked wondering what just happened, and how we could go from a position where we thought victory was in our grasp to such desolation.

We were not as good as Klopps Liverpool, but I know his players will have felt the same way three weeks ago.

That is actually one of the positives for Klopp going into Sundays match. Because the memory of the Cup defeat is fresh, it makes it easier for him to warn his players not to make the same mistakes.

Last months FA Cup tie also reminded me of the famous Anfield game in 1994, when one of the great United sides under Mr. Ferguson went 3-0 up after 24 minutes but by the end were holding on for a 3-3 draw. Given the quality of the sides at that time, it defied football logic. It was proof  if any more is needed  what an iconic stadium amid deafening noise can do to a group of players who have underperformed against pretty much everyone else.

Before both games against United this season  the first was a 0-0 draw at Anfield  I cannot help but feel even some Liverpool fans fell into the trap of believing they would only have to beat an inconsistent and inferior United team rather than worry about the history and tradition of the match.

The same might apply when Liverpool go to Goodison later this month. That would be a grave mistake.

Since Klopp has been in England, Everton have been generally dreadful, but they have still been able to take points from Liverpool.

We speak a lot about the title run-in, but there is no definite starting point. For Manchester City and Arsenal, it felt like the final push got underway last week given the importance of their fixture against each other.

For Liverpool, the dash for the line truly starts at Old Trafford on Sunday.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/04/05/liverpool-manchester-united-old-trafford-goodison-everton/

Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,638
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:07:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:32:41 am
The only decision is Gomez or Robertson. The rest of the team picks itself.

Not really.

Midfield is key. Jones is now back and Elliott could be important against the low block.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,515
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:08:26 am »
Got to want it more, fight for it as they would love, just love to put a nail into our title challenge. A couple of our lads seem to be struggling right now, probably burned out with so many must win games, one after the next. Definitely would freshen up the first 11 Sunday, bring in some additional width n our most senior experienced lads might get the nod as we have leaders everywhere on the pitch. Something like this might work nicely

........ Kelleher
Gomez Konate Virgil Robertson
,.................Endo
........ Jones Macca
Salah Nunez Diaz
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:38:37 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:46:52 am


For Liverpool, the dash for the line truly starts at Old Trafford on Sunday.


Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:46:33 am »
Robertson needs to start. He is one of our big leaders and he brought that in abundance last night when he came in. No panic from him whatsoever and calms others around him.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:52:30 am »
Just give these the hammering they deserve.
Logged

Online an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:05:51 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:08:26 am
Got to want it more, fight for it as they would love, just love to put a nail into our title challenge. A couple of our lads seem to be struggling right now, probably burned out with so many must win games, one after the next. Definitely would freshen up the first 11 Sunday, bring in some additional width n our most senior experienced lads might get the nod as we have leaders everywhere on the pitch. Something like this might work nicely

........ Kelleher
Gomez Konate Virgil Robertson
,.................Endo
........ Jones Macca
Salah Nunez Diaz

Only change I would have to this team Dom for Jones. Only reason Im saying that is I think Jones from 60 mins on will be key. His control and vision at that stage of the game will be vital,  particularly if it is tight,  which it is likely to be. When you have 3 subs log him, Harvey and Cody to come on to a tired United defence,  then theres going to be chances.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:33:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:16:30 am
We still gave them far too many chances early on and allowed them to start on front foot.

Yeah for all the talk that we "battered" them, they were ahead of us on xG at every interval in that game - HT, FT and ET - i.e. whilst we totally dominated the ball for most of the game, they created the better and more dangerous chances throughout really.

That's the thing with United, they don't create much when in settled possession but given they attack so much on the counter, their chances do often look quite dangerous. Quick counters are the one thing I think we always look most vulnerable to, it's just most teams don't have the quality to finish them off - United do. On the flipside, the number of shots they've allowed this season is the stuff of absolute nightmares, so if we're on it and clinical it shouldn't matter.

Basically we're miles better, but they're sytlistically the sort of team that will cause us real problems if we're even a fraction off it - think both teams could score a couple and result-wise it feels like a lot will come down to chance on the day.
Logged

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:45:01 am »
Slightly different context and both teams have had the same rest but they are ravaged by injuries.

Eth will employ the same tactics - low block and hit with pace down our flanks - please do not give up that space.

Runners into the penalty area is a real weakness for this lot but we make it narrow.

Take our chances and for the love of god no aimless crosses into the box.

The Chelsea game has given them very little chance of top 5 barring a miracle.

Oh and if we do go 1 up early keep it tight for a couple of mins.

Feels like a pinnacle moment although arguably we have tougher away days on paper at West Ham, Fulham and Everton
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,906
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:53:12 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 10:05:51 am
Only change I would have to this team Dom for Jones. Only reason Im saying that is I think Jones from 60 mins on will be key. His control and vision at that stage of the game will be vital,  particularly if it is tight,  which it is likely to be. When you have 3 subs log him, Harvey and Cody to come on to a tired United defence,  then theres going to be chances.

I agree, Jones needs time to get his rhythm back so hes best to come on as a sub, the team picks itself and we will have really solid options from the bench to freshen things up and keep the intensity high
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:55:12 am »
think we should start Bradley & Robertson & really switch it up & use the width & focus on ball rentention
They will get tired if we keep the ball & use the all of the pitch rather than invert

--Kelleher
--Bradley--Konate--VVd-- Robertson
--Szobo---Mac---Jones
Salah---Nunez----Diaz
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,782
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:59:41 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:33:05 am
Yeah for all the talk that we "battered" them, they were ahead of us on xG at every interval in that game - HT, FT and ET - i.e. whilst we totally dominated the ball for most of the game, they created the better and more dangerous chances throughout really.

That's the thing with United, they don't create much when in settled possession but given they attack so much on the counter, their chances do often look quite dangerous. Quick counters are the one thing I think we always look most vulnerable to, it's just most teams don't have the quality to finish them off - United do. On the flipside, the number of shots they've allowed this season is the stuff of absolute nightmares, so if we're on it and clinical it shouldn't matter.

Basically we're miles better, but they're sytlistically the sort of team that will cause us real problems if we're even a fraction off it - think both teams could score a couple and result-wise it feels like a lot will come down to chance on the day.

We were poor in the FA cup game for a couple of reasons - the first was we couldn't stop their counters (the first half was a mess) .. Konate helps with that a lot but its still going to be a challenge because of how we set up

The second reason was a bigger concern which is that we created so little given the amount of ball we had - very similar to last night
We should set up differently to our recent set up for this.. and probably for Everton away and West Ham away

Play with 2 attacking full backs and give them both licence to go and get 3 capable attackers/creators in midfield (given they don't contest midfield anyway) - you have to create overloads in the final third .. its just too easy for them to put a line of 5 on their 18 yard line (even with shit personnel) and another line of 4 or 5 in front and give us shots from 20+ yards and nothing else

The bottom line with United is, as you say, they're bad .. but they're bad in a way that gives us issues (in a way that it doesn't City for example) so we need to do things differently rather than running out the same narrow front 3, 2 8s behind and hoping it works this time
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:00:00 am »
Id go Jones or Elliot in for Gravenberch, Robbo in for Gomez.

Manage our emotions and pass the ball well and we can pick them off.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:00:52 am »
Nice that we're starting to get selection headaches again

Kelleher, VVD, Mac, Salah, Nunez and Diaz are the only ones that I'd say are nailed on to start. Could go with Bradley and Gomez, Bradley and Robbo or Gomez and Robbo at full back. Could see either Ibou or Quansah starting and then two from Dom, Curtis, Harvey, Grav and Endo.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:07:18 am »
They'll be starting an inexperienced lad at CB. Come on, no complacency please.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,890
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
The occasion can make this tricky but we cant be accepting a situation where we play these lot three times in one season and dont win once.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,334
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:18:51 pm »
We've had a good look at them. They've had a good look at us. The question now is: Which of the two managers is capable of learning most from the FA Cup tie?

Answer that and it's possible to be quite chilled as a supporter.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nice one, Barney lad!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • Take me to your Klopp.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:32:36 pm »
Looking forward to this one - just what the doctor ordered. I'm a GP.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,569
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:32:41 pm »
Endo will play if hes fit.

You want Mac closer to their goal.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • gerrup the yard
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:39:18 pm »
Can't afford to start this game like we did against Sheffield..bottom of the table sheffield united should have scored twice against us early on last night...We haven't beaten this shower this season, can't bear the thought of them ruining two trophies for us in one season...fuck that!
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,218
  • Believer
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Nice one, Barney lad! on Today at 12:32:36 pm
Looking forward to this one - just what the doctor ordered. I'm a GP.

Can you get me any gear to help calm the nerves on Sunday ?  Happy to take anything you prescribe
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:44:08 pm »
There are 3 reasons to be optimistic . They have the tools to hurt us and will want to derail our title hunt . Their morale and form is irrelevant. This will be a cup final for them , but :

1. Konate didnt play in the FA cup. His experience and recovery pace is vital

2. Salah , Robertson and Dom much more match fit than a couple of weeks ago

3. We have a better bench especially in midfield . Curtis and Grav back and Curtis ball retention will be critical
Logged

Online Nice one, Barney lad!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • Take me to your Klopp.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:41:40 pm
Can you get me any gear to help calm the nerves on Sunday ?  Happy to take anything you prescribe


'nerves on sunday' i was shit at anatomy. are they next to the 'islets of bernhard langer' ?
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:39:18 pm
Can't afford to start this game like we did against Sheffield..bottom of the table sheffield united should have scored twice against us early on last night...We haven't beaten this shower this season, can't bear the thought of them ruining two trophies for us in one season...fuck that!
Well not exactly twice was it?  They had two good chances but one of them came from the corner resulting from the first good chance.  In reality, they could only have scored from one of them.  Score from the first and the second opportunity doesn't come as there would be no resulting corner.  I'm being a pedant here I know :-).
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,218
  • Believer
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Nice one, Barney lad! on Today at 12:49:24 pm

'nerves on sunday' i was shit at anatomy. are they next to the 'islets of bernhard langer' ?

Yeah, next to the supercilium
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • gerrup the yard
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:59:51 pm »

Yeah, fair enough, I'll phrase it this way so...
"bottom of the table sheffield united should not have been given two big chances to score against us so early".... etc..

You get my point though wah00ey, right?

Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:55:36 pm
Well not exactly twice was it?  They had two good chances but one of them came from the corner resulting from the first good chance.  In reality, they could only have scored from one of them.  Score from the first and the second opportunity doesn't come as there would be no resulting corner.  I'm being a pedant here I know :-).
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:59:57 pm »
Failing to beat these 3 times in a season would be one of the most humiliating scenarios in our history. Think we'll learn the lessons and get it done.

Winning this and no injuries (huge if that one) would be amazing with others returning next week.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:59:51 pm
Yeah, fair enough, I'll phrase it this way so...
"bottom of the table sheffield united should not have been given two big chances to score against us so early".... etc..

You get my point though wah00ey, right?

Yep.  They were two good chances we should not have allowed them.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:08:36 pm »
Repeat of October 2021 would be great.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:10:54 pm »
Get a goal in the first half hour and we will put these to the sword again. Fans moaning in the ground, their heads will drop and we will run riot.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,889
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #76 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
The cup game was just one of those things where even klopps magicianship couldn't compensate for the fact that we had to play a combination of players who had been flogged half to death for weeks and players who were rusty and just coming back from injury. we just plain ran out of gas. Not rocket science.

since that time weve had a half speed international break/rest and dom and robbo and others got some minutes and are getting sea legs under them and gakpo finally got a games off and jones is available for some period of time and so on. Whole new ball game.

Much too old trafford and its years worth digruntled boo merchants need not apply at the fear window notwithstanding Caras infinite football wisdom.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,944
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #77 on: Today at 01:19:12 pm »
Interesting that Carragher mentioned the 3-3 from 1994. Roles are completely reversed now but theres always something about this fixture that betrays the form guide. This is the biggest game for many a year, win it and I think well be unstoppable. Caveat that a draw isnt a disaster, wed just need Arsenal to drop points in one game.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,771
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #78 on: Today at 01:26:18 pm »
Form goes out the window in a derby and as much as I think they're a rung below us these days they always seem up for the match - they're at home too

However they're beatable

2-1 to us
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,906
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #79 on: Today at 01:29:53 pm »

Id be happy with a 2-1, the result is the only thing that matters

I just hope the forwards and midfield stay composed in the final third, the opportunities will be there but we need to be patient and clinical in front of goal and not lose concentration at the back
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 