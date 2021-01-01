« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April  (Read 909 times)

MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Premier League, Old Trafford, Sunday the 7th of April, 15:30 Kick off.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.   ::)
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: John Brooks.



We owe these a proper bloody nose after our last 2 games against them.
Just need to turn up and play to our strengths, and that should be enough.

I would take a sloppy 1-0 right now but would love to absolutely twat them again to put a stop to their recent swaggah that they suddenly have against us.

Keep winning the rest of the matches and hopefully lift number 20 in May.

I was very surprised to see such a strong starting lineup v Sheffield United earlier, but it paid off in the end thanks to Jurgen's use of subs and an absolute Rocket from Macca. 

COME ON YOU MIGHTY REDS!!!  :scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Jesus Terry, let me get over tonights arse drop first.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Surely a chance to jump start our goal difference

Seriously though I think tonight was a helpful dress rehearsal for dealing with a low block. We have to play with intensity and tempo and I think we will.

My preferred side:

Kelleher

Robbo
Virg
Ibou
Bradley

Jones
Mac
Szobo

Diaz
Darwin
An angry Mo
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Thanks Terry. Were under no illusion as to the importance of this match but we do have the players to win.

Jones being back is a big boost and it would have been nice to have Jota on the bench. Mo might be a bit pissed off at being subbed tonight and may just go on the rampage against United. The result at Chelsea is bound to have dented their confidence.

Just win no matter what.
#JFT97

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
A difficult one to predict as Man U's 'style' is a bad fit for us.  They defend deep and narrow and their first thought when they get the ball is to fire it into the channels.  Ten Hag seems to have finally admitted defeat in getting them to play progressive football and they've fallen back on Solskjaer's tactics.

If our full-backs can keep their wingers quiet though then we should win comfortably.  The back four they ended up with tonight was really weak (Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala and Dalot).  Hopefully Varane is missing on Sunday as he's by far their best defender.

It still grates that they've pretty much got a cup final appearance sewn up at our expense but three points for us on Sunday would certainly soften that blow.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
We'll prbably dominate the game and their game plan will be to score nice and early then sit back. Play the game and not the occasion.  Also, be ruthless and stop fucking around.

Only play that slow, sideways passing game IF we're comfortably ahead.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
3 points on Sunday is all that matters.  Real deflater for them losing 4-3 with the last kick of the match tonight, whilst we showed determination with our win.  Fans and players alike will still be hurting from the recent visit to OT, a lot more at stake on this one and we will come out on top.  Just need to avoid leaving ourselves open to the counter.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
They scored 3 goals on the break tonight.

Dom, Ibou, Joe and Robbo are a must for the inevitable foot races. We'll need to put in our best defensive performance,. A good thing is that there's no ambiguity, a draw is not good enough, focus on winning from the off.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
We never have it easy there. Doesnt matter how shit they are playing, they always seem to give us a tough game. Can see this being another slug. Hopefully we start the game well and start on the front foot. Cant be expected to let them score the first goal and trying to come from behind again
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
We play after City and Arsenal as well.  This is going to be awful.  Just get the win any way possible. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Terry, mate, I'm glad you didn't open the thread with "Manchester United vs Liverpool, starring Antony Taylor..." ;D

Can't wait...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
I saw enough of Jones to know he is ready to start on Sunday.

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Jones
Diaz
Salah
Nunez
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
They're shite, but they have been the last two times we've played them and we haven't won either. One thing they do have is pace on the break and forwards who can, on their day, hurt you. And football's greatest teenager, obviously. They'll be low-blocking for their lives and aiming to hit us on the counter, they might also go for the fast start again like they did in the Cup.

Take any kind of win. In days gone by you'd think a draw at OT in a title run-in is a decent point, but we know from experience it isn't any more.

Hopefully that Cup defeat will have sharpened a few minds about putting these lot to the sword when (if) we're on top against them and rule out any complacency. Not expecting a fluid, vintage display as we almost never play to our potential there.

Jota would really handy in this one, but I'm guessing there's no chance of that.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Can I say in advance: Fuck off you baldy Manc inbred fucking c*nt. Born 6 miles away from this shithole?

Fuck. Off.

Twat.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Wait - Isn't this matched going to get postponed due the last minute Chelsea loss today?

I'd expect the mongrels to be in a rioting mood again! Spurred on by some choice Gary Neville comments before the game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Can I say in advance: Fuck off you baldy Manc inbred fucking c*nt. Born 6 miles away from this shithole?

Fuck. Off.

Twat.

Our boys might need to wear fully body armour with the amount of violent kicking hes gonna wave play on to.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Not looking forward to this one to be honest. Their cup final, fans will be right up for it, unless we go a couple up early doors, which is highly unlikely given our 1st half performances.
Just wish this one was at Anfield and id have it as nailed on, at the toilet, this evens it out alot more.
Because its us at this stage of the season and what we are going for, i see it as a 50/50 game. Least its now and not right at the very end. I think arsenal have them as their last away game.
No idea who abu have left to play but i think i recall their last 5 games as gimmes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Losing to them a couple of weeks ago feels a bit of a blessing now. We know nothing short of being properly on it will do and they've played the majority of their side on Sunday in a tough loss tonight. Granted our game was nervy, but can't believe many broke into a sweat.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Key to a happy and fulfilled life = no expectations.

I expect nothing from this game, so any points are a bonus.




Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Key to a happy and fulfilled life = no expectations.

I expect nothing from this game, so any points are a bonus.

Imagine shitting the bed against this manc team.  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Well see over the next day or so which players are available. But Id like Robbo to start, Id like Endo back if fit. I think because of how they can break Id like Jones to play for his availing to keep hold of the ball. And this may sound harsh because hes been brilliant but I think Id have Joe at right back instead of Bradley for this one.

Well surely get plenty of chances whoever we play. But think that gives us a team of:

Kelleher

Robertson
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

Endo
Jones
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Leaves quite a few decent attacking sub options in Gakpo, Elliott, Dom, Bradley
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Imagine shitting the bed against this manc team.  ;D

  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
A difficult one to predict as Man U's 'style' is a bad fit for us.  They defend deep and narrow and their first thought when they get the ball is to fire it into the channels.  Ten Hag seems to have finally admitted defeat in getting them to play progressive football and they've fallen back on Solskjaer's tactics.

If our full-backs can keep their wingers quiet though then we should win comfortably.  The back four they ended up with tonight was really weak (Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala and Dalot).  Hopefully Varane is missing on Sunday as he's by far their best defender.

It still grates that they've pretty much got a cup final appearance sewn up at our expense but three points for us on Sunday would certainly soften that blow.

This will be their cup final.. The chance to hurt us in the title race will have the players and the crowd foaming at the mouth..

They will see this game as a chance to get over the Chelsea disaster..

We need to be fully focused on the task at hand.. Hopefully we have learnt from the mistakes of the last 2 games against these.. Give up chances and they will hurt us..

Let's start with a nice controlled first 10 minutes, without conceding and take it from there..





Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
We need to be ruthless in front of goal.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Some selection headaches for this one.

- Bradley didnt start in the Cup so wonder if he comes in over Joe?
- Robbo looked great last night too and offers pace and width.
- Konate has to start due to his pace.
- Does Jones start in midfield ahead of Dom? This is assuming Endo is fit but he looked sharp yesterday.
- Front 3 should be unchanged but could Mo play central and Dom wide right saving Nunez for later?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Start hard and fast, full concentration from minute one.
Dont concede possession cheaply for them to counter.
Dont dither and delay in the final third.
Stop the silly pot shots (Gomez, Szobo).
Finish our chances.
Dont get complacent at 1-0 put these fuckers to the sword they are shit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Stop giving them so many good chances on the break.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Stop giving them so many good chances on the break.

You hope Sunday will be different as the Cup match had a different feel.

They barely had a kick in the 2nd half.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
You hope Sunday will be different as the Cup match had a different feel.

They barely had a kick in the 2nd half.

They won't be as fresh as the cup game as they played last night. We just need everyone to be on it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
They had 8 days to prepare and rest for the cup game while we had 3, something that was noticeable in the ET at least.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Terry. Like you, as soon as last night finished and I was walking away from Anfield I started thinking about this one.
We have the template, just need to be calm, composed and clinical.
Our midfield will be better than theirs, I expect Dom, Macca and Endo, with Elliott and Jones available to see it out after an hour. Darwin to start with Cody replacing him to see it out too.
Defence picks itself after Ibou and Robbo strong last night, as long as Ibou is not injured, which would be a blow.
Two up by sixty and a nervy last half hour I predict.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
No excuse not to beat this shower of shite. Hope we start fast and score early, will be important to demoralise them as soon as possible.
Having Robbo and Jones back for this is great as well. Come on lads!  :scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
They had 8 days to prepare and rest for the cup game while we had 3, something that was noticeable in the ET at least.

Yep I think it will be a vastly different game, weve got players back now, no one running on fumes, well press them for 90mins.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
We play after City and Arsenal as well.

This'll be the case most weekends due to our Europa League games.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
They scored 3 goals on the break tonight.

Dom, Ibou, Joe and Robbo are a must for the inevitable foot races. We'll need to put in our best defensive performance,. A good thing is that there's no ambiguity, a draw is not good enough, focus on winning from the off.

Absolutely agree...and our forward play needs to have more conviction in final third. They have a lot of issues at centre back and we need to be the stuff of nightmares for them

The start is crucial and if we are going to feel our way into the game we need no sloppy mistakes on the day.

Let's show them our quality and get that statement win this season

Hate games against United and Ev...but let's do this!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
We owe these tragedy chanting c*nts a hiding. Think it's very important we score first.
