« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April  (Read 253 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,262
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« on: Today at 11:09:31 pm »


Premier League, Old Trafford, Sunday the 7th of April, 15:30 Kick off.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.   ::)
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: John Brooks.



We owe these a proper bloody nose after our last 2 games against them.
Just need to turn up and play to our strengths, and that should be enough.

I would take a sloppy 1-0 right now but would love to absolutely twat them again to put a stop to their recent swaggah that they suddenly have against us.

Keep winning the rest of the matches and hopefully lift number 20 in May.

I was very surprised to see such a strong starting lineup v Sheffield United earlier, but it paid off in the end thanks to Jurgen's use of subs and an absolute Rocket from Macca. 

COME ON YOU MIGHTY REDS!!!  :scarf
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:10:31 pm »
Jesus Terry, let me get over tonights arse drop first.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:13:37 pm »


Surely a chance to jump start our goal difference

Seriously though I think tonight was a helpful dress rehearsal for dealing with a low block. We have to play with intensity and tempo and I think we will.

My preferred side:

Kelleher

Robbo
Virg
Ibou
Bradley

Jones
Mac
Szobo

Diaz
Darwin
An angry Mo
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,405
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:15:03 pm »
Thanks Terry. Were under no illusion as to the importance of this match but we do have the players to win.

Jones being back is a big boost and it would have been nice to have Jota on the bench. Mo might be a bit pissed off at being subbed tonight and may just go on the rampage against United. The result at Chelsea is bound to have dented their confidence.

Just win no matter what.
Logged
#JFT97

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:22:31 pm »
A difficult one to predict as Man U's 'style' is a bad fit for us.  They defend deep and narrow and their first thought when they get the ball is to fire it into the channels.  Ten Hag seems to have finally admitted defeat in getting them to play progressive football and they've fallen back on Solskjaer's tactics.

If our full-backs can keep their wingers quiet though then we should win comfortably.  The back four they ended up with tonight was really weak (Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala and Dalot).  Hopefully Varane is missing on Sunday as he's by far their best defender.

It still grates that they've pretty much got a cup final appearance sewn up at our expense but three points for us on Sunday would certainly soften that blow.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:25:12 pm »
We'll prbably dominate the game and their game plan will be to score nice and early then sit back. Play the game and not the occasion.  Also, be ruthless and stop fucking around.

Only play that slow, sideways passing game IF we're comfortably ahead.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:27:33 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:30:32 pm »
3 points on Sunday is all that matters.  Real deflater for them losing 4-3 with the last kick of the match tonight, whilst we showed determination with our win.  Fans and players alike will still be hurting from the recent visit to OT, a lot more at stake on this one and we will come out on top.  Just need to avoid leaving ourselves open to the counter.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,834
  • ...All the best
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:33:55 pm »
They scored 3 goals on the break tonight.

Dom, Ibou, Joe and Robbo are a must for the inevitable foot races. We'll need to put in our best defensive performance,. A good thing is that there's no ambiguity, a draw is not good enough, focus on winning from the off.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
  • RedOrDead
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:37:06 pm »
We never have it easy there. Doesnt matter how shit they are playing, they always seem to give us a tough game. Can see this being another slug. Hopefully we start the game well and start on the front foot. Cant be expected to let them score the first goal and trying to come from behind again
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,379
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:43:23 pm »
We play after City and Arsenal as well.  This is going to be awful.  Just get the win any way possible. 
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,447
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:46:34 pm »
Terry, mate, I'm glad you didn't open the thread with "Manchester United vs Liverpool, starring Antony Taylor..." ;D

Can't wait...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:46:46 pm »
I saw enough of Jones to know he is ready to start on Sunday.

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Jones
Diaz
Salah
Nunez
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,406
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:53:07 pm »
They're shite, but they have been the last two times we've played them and we haven't won either. One thing they do have is pace on the break and forwards who can, on their day, hurt you. And football's greatest teenager, obviously. They'll be low-blocking for their lives and aiming to hit us on the counter, they might also go for the fast start again like they did in the Cup.

Take any kind of win. In days gone by you'd think a draw at OT in a title run-in is a decent point, but we know from experience it isn't any more.

Hopefully that Cup defeat will have sharpened a few minds about putting these lot to the sword when (if) we're on top against them and rule out an complacency. Not expecting a fluid, vintage display as we almost never play to our potential there.

Jota would really handy in this one, but I'm guessing there's no chance of that.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 