They're shite, but they have been the last two times we've played them and we haven't won either. One thing they do have is pace on the break and forwards who can, on their day, hurt you. And football's greatest teenager, obviously. They'll be low-blocking for their lives and aiming to hit us on the counter, they might also go for the fast start again like they did in the Cup.



Take any kind of win. In days gone by you'd think a draw at OT in a title run-in is a decent point, but we know from experience it isn't any more.



Hopefully that Cup defeat will have sharpened a few minds about putting these lot to the sword when (if) we're on top against them and rule out an complacency. Not expecting a fluid, vintage display as we almost never play to our potential there.



Jota would really handy in this one, but I'm guessing there's no chance of that.