PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
Egyptian36:


Gravenberch and Szoboszlai made it difficult for us. They were very average and predictable especially Dom, Jones need to start ahead of him.

I completely agree with the Ryan shout. I feel a bit for him, there is something "off"about the way he generally plays for us. It's like he can't get on the same wavelength as the team. He has all the skills but his timing and thought process are not those of the hive mind of the rest of the team it seems to me. (And he's weak-willed in the challenges. That simply won't do). Weirdly enough he might blossom with a new manager (or not). Compare his performance to those of Elliott and Jones. They are in sync with the team straight from the off. Pass and move, great use of the ball, good appreciation of space, let the ball do the work. I thought they were excellent tonight.
I actually thought Szobo played well tonight, particularly in the first half. Himself and Diaz were really bright.
It's good to get minutes into Ryan, Ibou, Jones and Robbo overall. Happy for a fired up Gakpo to see him score.
Delighted with the win. Relieved too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:12:36 pm
We looked pretty poor for most of that match. We were very fortunate to get that Nunez goal. We woke up with about a quarter of the game left to play and luckily the ball fell to Mac Allister with that unstoppable strike.

The subs were perfect except for me having Mo off the pitch and Gakpo on the pitch is not necessary (barring injury concerns).

We seem to have an issue balancing our midfield, with Endo being by far our most reliable and well suited holding midfielder. It seems to me that Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, and Szobo are all players for the 8 role or even the 10 role. You can tell how reluctant Klopp is to try our other midfielders (aside from Endo) in the 6 role by the fact that we're seeing Gomez play there so often. I'd like to see Jones get some more minutes, my eyes tell me he's sharper right now than Szobo and Gravenberch.

Very good for Gakpo to get a goal. I'm starting to see him as a player that you only put on the pitch for his final ball.

Need to be prepared for Sunday, fingers crossed we thrash United. Could be great fun.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm
Oh and I forgot to mention how impactful the Robbo sub was. What a player. You can tell he's right up for it in this moment in time, need him on the pitch as much as possible. He is on VVD's level in terms of leadership, desire, and mental strength. He is one of our mentality monsters.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
By the way - their striker who did that desperate dive to win a penalty, and in doing so chopped Konate's knee - stuff like that needs to be punished. Could have ended his season there, brainless twat.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm
Clint Eastwood:
By the way - their striker who did that desperate dive to win a penalty, and in doing so chopped Konate's knee - stuff like that needs to be punished. Could have ended his season there, brainless twat.

Shades of Pickford on VVD
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm
Just got home - turned the radio on as we got by the Iron Bridge in Norris Green and they were about to give the pen for Chelsea, by the time we got to Crocky it was 4-3 ;D

Didn't feel nervous at all, even when they equalised, just knew we'd score - these lads always turn it on. Absolute screamer from Mac, and so unlucky with the free kick, it took a slight deflection. Lovely header from Cody for the 3rd.

Onwards and upwards

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Frustrated but happy.

I kept shouting 'BRAINS!' at the TV.  There were many many poor decisions made tonight, too much complacency and low-level show boating (happened against ManUre in the cup as well).  We need to be more businesslike.  The time to play for fun has passed.

I fear Konate is being targetted with the rough stuff. I hope not. I'm sure I've seen it a few times before. It worries me.

I'm surprised Elliot didn't start. Yes he is small and can get brushed of the ball... but then so does Grav.
If he can bulk up a bit like Shaqiri then he will be one hell of a player. I so enjoy watching him play.
The invention of him and McAllister together may well have opened up Sheffield more.
Ah, also Elliot is always serious. Never pisses around. Aways business.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:30:04 pm
I always thought it's going to be stroll in the park, actually.

Hahaha!! It's more like a mud fight between pigs nowadays.  ;D

Macca is a Super Saiyan, Son Goku or the Saiyan prince, Vegeta.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:31:31 pm
It was like we didn't know what to do after they failed to take that chance in the first minute. We only seem to play once we're up against it. Odd performance but I'd take 8 more odd performances if it means 8 more wins.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:38:03 pm
alonsoisared:
It was like we didn't know what to do after they failed to take that chance in the first minute. We only seem to play once we're up against it. Odd performance but I'd take 8 more odd performances if it means 8 more wins.

I would take eight 1-0 wins with the ball going in off Darwin's arse every time if we get the 8 wins.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm
Hurrah

Ref was shite, but not as shite as he could have been.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm
I cant escape the feeling that Szoboszlai isnt able to deal with the physicality and stamina consistently needed for this league. Often times this season it looks like he cant play well more than 70 mins in consecutive games. Its funny because I always expected him to have the unstoppable engine but its Macca that does.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:53:35 pm
We took far too many shots from distance when keeping the ball moving for a better chance was the right thing to do.

(Except for Macca ;D )
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:55:24 pm
James Pearce:
I hope you win it, I mean that, says Chris Wilder to a #LFC employee as he walks out to the Sheffield United team coach.


Respect to Wilder. Not gonna happen but I hope Sheffield Utd stay up now.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
What a fuckin hit son!

8 (eight) more to go. Up the mighty reds 💪
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 12:03:28 am
lindylou100:
I cant escape the feeling that Szoboszlai isnt able to deal with the physicality and stamina consistently needed for this league. Often times this season it looks like he cant play well more than 70 mins in consecutive games. Its funny because I always expected him to have the unstoppable engine but its Macca that does.
Maybe he overdid it early on. He was bombing around everywhere, playing brilliantly and didnt have any stamina issues the first few months. But the few injuries hes had seen to have disrupted his rhythm.

With Curtis back, may well see him coming off the bench after 60 mins to tear about for a shorter period.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 12:05:14 am
All the subs came on and made an impact. If we can get that bench strength back for the run in, it would make all the difference.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 12:20:46 am
Mac with a Stevie G special. absolute beautiful
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 12:35:53 am
Take the win, but it was pretty very pedestrian for the most part. We pretty much passed ourselves into a coma on the edge of their box and went to sleep when the broke for their goal.

It was a really mixed bag from the starting 11. One or two end that game disappointed with how they played. It was just far too complacent leading up to their goal. We didn't see any proper urgency until the subs were made.

Good to see Robbo back charging up that wing. I think it'll do Diaz the world of good.

Macca was the clear MoM. Sublime once again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 12:38:53 am
TheShanklyGates:
Made hard bloody work of that but I'll take the result all day long. I just wish it didn't take conceding to jolt us out of our comatose football and get us showing a bit of urgency.

Haha. I just said pretty much the the same thing. The fear is it's down to complacency and a bit of fatigue. It was just like that 20 minutes against Man Utd in the FA Cup semi when they were there for the taking and we just fucked about on the edge of their box.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 12:42:49 am
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 12:49:00 am
spider-neil:
Their goal starts by Nunez not releasing the ball.

Yep. Cult hero he may be, but he's still got a long way to go. It was a very poor piece of play that led to the goal.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 02:21:53 am
Beautiful 3 points. Looked dead and lacking creativity for long stretches there. We'll take it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 02:23:43 am
We've seen this game before where the team completely dominates the ball, but doesn't trouble the low block team that much.  As is often the case, we were moving/passing too slowly and constantly allowing Sheffield to get into positions to defend us rather than putting them under constant pressure and forcing them into mistakes.   It wasn't that we played badly, it's just that we didn't play the type of game needed when a team is set on defending like that.

Mac Allister was a monster again and his goal was special.  Also, I've been critical of the play of Robertson/Gakpo over the past month, but their introduction brought some much needed freshness into the game.  Robertson's directness and crossing caused a tiring Sheffield problems and Gakpo was his engaged/skillful best and topped it off with a nice header.  Well done as we will need everyone at their best over these last 2 months.

Only eight games left (3 home, 5 away) in the league and it would be nice to get revenge on ManU this weekend who have somehow managed to avoid defeat twice this year after we outplayed them.  Also, lets hope Jota is back and firing soon as his finishing would have made a few recent games easier to manage.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 02:31:30 am
Kashinoda:

Subs will win us the league!  :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 03:13:22 am
kasperoff:
Yep. Cult hero he may be, but he's still got a long way to go. It was a very poor piece of play that led to the goal.

While I would have loved for him to move the ball quicker during that attack, that play occurred at the other end of the pitch just in front of their box.  There were 2 follow-up plays from Gravenberch and Gomez that were 100x worse and led to that goal.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 03:18:43 am
Huge win under pressure. Played well for the most part. Played very well late. Our subs have been remarkable this season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 03:54:17 am
MosDefKop:
I kept shouting 'BRAINS!' at the TV. 

 Such a weird image  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 04:10:26 am
cipher:
While I would have loved for him to move the ball quicker during that attack, that play occurred at the other end of the pitch just in front of their box.  There were 2 follow-up plays from Gravenberch and Gomez that were 100x worse and led to that goal.

Agree this is true. We should not give up that goal. And why cant we defend a back post header?

Disclaimer: Im happy with the win, Im not having a pop, I wasnt here complaining at half time. Up the reds.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Today at 04:13:24 am
I fecking love Macca.
