We've seen this game before where the team completely dominates the ball, but doesn't trouble the low block team that much. As is often the case, we were moving/passing too slowly and constantly allowing Sheffield to get into positions to defend us rather than putting them under constant pressure and forcing them into mistakes. It wasn't that we played badly, it's just that we didn't play the type of game needed when a team is set on defending like that.
Mac Allister was a monster again and his goal was special. Also, I've been critical of the play of Robertson/Gakpo over the past month, but their introduction brought some much needed freshness into the game. Robertson's directness and crossing caused a tiring Sheffield problems and Gakpo was his engaged/skillful best and topped it off with a nice header. Well done as we will need everyone at their best over these last 2 months.
Only eight games left (3 home, 5 away) in the league and it would be nice to get revenge on ManU this weekend who have somehow managed to avoid defeat twice this year after we outplayed them. Also, lets hope Jota is back and firing soon as his finishing would have made a few recent games easier to manage.