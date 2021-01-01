We looked pretty poor for most of that match. We were very fortunate to get that Nunez goal. We woke up with about a quarter of the game left to play and luckily the ball fell to Mac Allister with that unstoppable strike.



The subs were perfect except for me having Mo off the pitch and Gakpo on the pitch is not necessary (barring injury concerns).



We seem to have an issue balancing our midfield, with Endo being by far our most reliable and well suited holding midfielder. It seems to me that Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, and Szobo are all players for the 8 role or even the 10 role. You can tell how reluctant Klopp is to try our other midfielders (aside from Endo) in the 6 role by the fact that we're seeing Gomez play there so often. I'd like to see Jones get some more minutes, my eyes tell me he's sharper right now than Szobo and Gravenberch.



Very good for Gakpo to get a goal. I'm starting to see him as a player that you only put on the pitch for his final ball.



Need to be prepared for Sunday, fingers crossed we thrash United. Could be great fun.