PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #280 on: Today at 10:02:17 pm
The challenges on Ibou - the scissor action and the elbow - were both straight reds. No protection from the shithouse ref whatsoever.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:02:34 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 10:01:32 pm
Not a bad way to be going into the United game. Played ok. There are no easy games in this league. Eight to go.
and them coming back to lead Chelsea is great news too as it will be time for them to put in a shocker of a performance which usually follows a decent one from them
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #282 on: Today at 10:03:37 pm
Thatll do.

Should we be better at defending back post headers?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #283 on: Today at 10:03:48 pm
Really frustrating. Delighted to win but sometimes we just dont help ourselves. We start sooo slow and we move the ball painfully slowly in attack, theres just too much pedestrian passing and movement against sides like this. Theyre awfulllll and to be honest a fair few times their movement to plug gaps was awful, we were must moving it even slower than they were shutting off spaces

If we can be more decisive and move the ball quicker well see off these sides with so much ease. They werent good tonight and it wasnt game raising, they were crap
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #284 on: Today at 10:04:59 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:58:19 pm
Evans now off injured too..

Injuries aside the fact they've played tonight won't give them the physical advantage they had in the cup game. Although we could have done ourselves a favour and had a low key 2 or 3 nil win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #285 on: Today at 10:05:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:46:01 pm
Well that was unnecessarily fucking nervy.

The substitutions were great, but perhaps should have been made at half time. Joe Gomez played well. He always does. But right-footed left backs (or left-footed right backs) do my nut in. Robbo made a real difference, stretching the field. And obviously Harvey Elliott did too. Perhaps Gravenberch might offer something more with a pre-season behind him but right now I'm thinking "Ah that's why Bayern Munich let him go". He's so tender on the ball.

Mac Allister however - genius. All over the pitch he makes a difference. A tenacious fucker, but such technique as well. And he was 'winner' written all over him. A Liverpool player.

While he is extremely talented and an obvious winner he also has the fire of a Mascherano as well. He was one of my favourites in the Benitez era.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #286 on: Today at 10:11:46 pm
Geez we like doing things the hard way don't we.  This club is going to be the death of me.  Thank the lord for Mac Allister.  Great seeing Jones back out there too. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #287 on: Today at 10:13:22 pm

3pts, job done.

As stressful as that was for us, just imagine how gutting that must have been for City and Arsenal fans.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #288 on: Today at 10:14:10 pm
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:11:46 pm
Geez we like doing things the hard way don't we.  This club is going to be the death of me.  Thank the lord for Mac Allister.  Great seeing Jones back out there too.

He was unflappable. Brought a measure of calm to the midfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #289 on: Today at 10:14:26 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:13:22 pm
3pts, job done.

As stressful as that was for us, just imagine how gutting that must have been for City and Arsenal fans.

Dunno if that was City playing and considering the opposition I would have expected them to still win the game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #290 on: Today at 10:15:18 pm
We won, no serious injuries (hopefully Ibou's was more of a knock than a pull or strain) and we are back top of the League.

8 more of these games to go.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #291 on: Today at 10:15:53 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:05:17 pm
While he is extremely talented and an obvious winner he also has the fire of a Mascherano as well. He was one of my favourites in the Benitez era.

We were playing the inverted full back system. Once Robbo came on we stretched them out. Elliot was getting acres more space than Mo.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #292 on: Today at 10:16:13 pm
That was more what I've expected, not stat padding and improving our goal different. I've criticised Mac earlier in the season when he played more as a lone 6, but he's been few levels above since start of 2024. Happy for Darwin, happy for Gakpo. A little bit disappointing that it was that difficult sometimes, but I think that's what we generally do this season.

For Sunday we need to be a little bit better. Hoped that Chelsea would play with their morale but unfortunately that is not the case. Hope Endo is fine and Jones is ready for more minutes.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #293 on: Today at 10:16:38 pm
3 points, but wish we would start games a bit better....

Could watch that goal all day... wow
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #294 on: Today at 10:16:56 pm
yesss.
okay wasnt that relaxing at first. Nunez delighted me... his goal is him all over

Thought Sheffield did well but first half we were a bit off. Dirty team at times... I think they got away with too much

Mac and his screamer made me joyous though

I will take it

YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #295 on: Today at 10:17:37 pm
That really reminded me of the Sunderland match in the 2014 run-in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Reply #296 on: Today at 10:19:34 pm
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:16:13 pm
Hoped that Chelsea would play with their morale but unfortunately that is not the case.

Oh the scenes
