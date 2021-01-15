Really frustrating. Delighted to win but sometimes we just dont help ourselves. We start sooo slow and we move the ball painfully slowly in attack, theres just too much pedestrian passing and movement against sides like this. Theyre awfulllll and to be honest a fair few times their movement to plug gaps was awful, we were must moving it even slower than they were shutting off spaces



If we can be more decisive and move the ball quicker well see off these sides with so much ease. They werent good tonight and it wasnt game raising, they were crap