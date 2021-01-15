That was more what I've expected, not stat padding and improving our goal different. I've criticised Mac earlier in the season when he played more as a lone 6, but he's been few levels above since start of 2024. Happy for Darwin, happy for Gakpo. A little bit disappointing that it was that difficult sometimes, but I think that's what we generally do this season.
For Sunday we need to be a little bit better. Hoped that Chelsea would play with their morale but unfortunately that is not the case. Hope Endo is fine and Jones is ready for more minutes.