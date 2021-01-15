However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Gomez having a really good game, he seems to be on the ball constantly coming in from left back
I reckon we're trying too hard to force another goal at this point. Plays right into their tactic of sitting deep with 10 behind the ball.edit: and now we're resorting to potshots from the edge of box...
41 shot from Grav, but it's a poor one straight at the keeper, would have been better off trying to pass to Diaz who's been evetywhere
Diaz is playing at a level above this evening.
47 Has Wilder asked them to just come out and kick us - first Diaz kicked off the ball now Gravenberch - we even get a free kick this time
52 Anfield very quiet tonight. Konate penalised to give Sheff Utd a free kick on the edge of the box, was a complete dive, ref bought it obvs
