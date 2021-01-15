« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0

Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '16 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:02:08 pm »
30 After some light touches, Bradley goes on another of his runs, but this time goes a bit too far and United win the ball.

Over to Wab.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '16 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:03:25 pm »
31 lovely pass from Gomez finds Mo but he can't quite control it and Sheffield clear.

We go again, Gomez puts a cross in but it's too high and it goes behind for a goal kick
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '16 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:04:22 pm »
As Jill mentioned a few mins ago. A lot of nice build up play but not able to find the right ball to break through at the moment - keep going reds it'll come
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:06:07 pm »
32 we are just not getting the luck with the final ball, a lovely pass from Mo to Grab who can't control it.

We go again and Mac gets a shot in from 20 yards but can't get enough bend on it and it's just wide
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:07:12 pm »
Yes, there has been a few balls which have been promising but we've not managed to use. Hopefully that will come as the game goes on.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:08:52 pm »
Gomez having a really good game, he seems to be on the ball constantly coming in from left back

91% possession at the moment
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:08:55 pm »
36 we have a lot of the ball but it's a quiet spell with no chances
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:10:10 pm »
37 Finally we get a free kick, the kind Sheffield have been getting all game
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:10:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:08:52 pm
Gomez having a really good game, he seems to be on the ball constantly coming in from left back

He's trying different things as well. Good to see.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm »
39 still very quiet, lots of possession but no chances
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:13:45 pm »
40 lovely run from Darwin who tried to skip the ball to Bradley but it's a little too long and the ball goes behind after Conor made the ball but couldn't control it
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '16 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:14:05 pm »
I reckon we're trying too hard to force another goal at this point. Plays right into their tactic of sitting deep with 10 behind the ball.

edit: and now we're resorting to potshots from the edge of box...
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:15:15 pm »
41 shot from Grav, but it's a poor one straight at the keeper, would have been better off trying to pass to Diaz who's been evetywhere
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:14:05 pm
I reckon we're trying too hard to force another goal at this point. Plays right into their tactic of sitting deep with 10 behind the ball.

edit: and now we're resorting to potshots from the edge of box...
Wasn't the worst pot shot ever
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:15:15 pm
41 shot from Grav, but it's a poor one straight at the keeper, would have been better off trying to pass to Diaz who's been evetywhere
Brilliant Skill from Diaz to create that opening, beating a few
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:16:14 pm »
43 decent shot from Dom but it's turned behind by the keeper, corner comes to nothing
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:15:15 pm
41 shot from Grav, but it's a poor one straight at the keeper, would have been better off trying to pass to Diaz who's been evetywhere
Diaz is playing at a level above this evening.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:16:35 pm
Diaz is playing at a level above this evening.
He's really started turning it on these last 15 mins. such a joy to watch
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:18:26 pm »
45 throw in to Sheffield going to be a long one but it's poor and Macca clears, ball back in, Sheffield get the shot away,over and would have been offside

4 minutes added
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:18:30 pm »
It's not good when you can hear Wilder. 
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:21:03 pm »
45+2 good possession from the reds, ends with Díaz getting a weak shot away which he dragged wide

Sheffield break and get a shot on goal but it's a nice save from Kelleher
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:22:26
HT 1-0 we should have had a free kick in a dangerous position but Attwell plays advantage and doesn't go back for the free kick
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:35:34 pm »
45 We kick off playing towards the Kop - second half has been our thing this season, so lets hope that trend continues
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:36:58 pm »
46 Early shot from Gomez goes wide - was with his left foot mind
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:38:25 pm »
47 Has Wilder asked them to just come out and kick us - first Diaz kicked off the ball now Gravenberch - we even get a free kick this time
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:39:06 pm »
48 free kick delivered by Szoboszlai gathered by the keeper
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:39:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:38:25 pm
47 Has Wilder asked them to just come out and kick us - first Diaz kicked off the ball now Gravenberch - we even get a free kick this time
Holgate the thug
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:40:18 pm »
49 Diaz down the left cuts in finds Mo on the edge, but his shot is saved
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:41:10 pm »
50 great ball from Virgil finds Salah, who plays in Nunez. His shot is blocked for a corner. Corner from Dom and a couple of ours are downed in the box but nothing given
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:43:19 pm »
Brilliant defending from Konaté and Macca
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:43:41 pm »
52 Anfield very quiet tonight. Konate penalised to give Sheff Utd a free kick on the edge of the box, was a complete dive, ref bought it obvs
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:44:20 pm »
53 Free Kick easily held by Kelleher down to his right
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:44:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:43:41 pm
52 Anfield very quiet tonight. Konate penalised to give Sheff Utd a free kick on the edge of the box, was a complete dive, ref bought it obvs
that was ridiculous he just backed into him, stood his ground
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:45:19 pm »
54 Diaz won the ball on the edge of thier box but couldn't get the ball off and it's cleared - game opening up now, hopefully we can take advantage
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #74 on: Today at 08:45:55 pm »
We look a bit sloppy at the moment
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #75 on: Today at 08:46:28 pm »
55 great defending from Ibou sets us away again, still struggling to find a way through
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #76 on: Today at 08:47:46 pm »
56 Elliott and Robbo getting ready
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 Nunez '17 v Sheff United 0
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:48:55 pm »
57 1-1 a long cross headed down hits Virgil and the deflection takes it through Kelleher's legs
