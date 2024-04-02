Poll

Please crown your CHAMPION:

Drinks Sangria
10 (50%)
Draex
10 (50%)

Total Members Voted: 20

Voting closed: Yesterday at 02:04:02 pm

Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL  (Read 492 times)

Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« on: April 2, 2024, 02:04:02 pm »
Welcome to the Jurgen Klopp draft. Our little tribute to one of our greatest ever managers who steps down at the end of the season.

This is an all-time draft where players were picked in 11 different categories relating to the life and career of Jurgen Klopp. All players to be judged on their peak performance, longevity, mentality to win, and how well they would gel as a team.

_____________________________________________________THE GRAND FINAL_______________________________________________________

Drinks Sangria                             V                                           Draex

                   

tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,194
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #1 on: April 2, 2024, 02:54:50 pm »
Leaning Draex but can be convinced the other way.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #2 on: April 2, 2024, 04:25:32 pm »
My team was built with players who fit Klopps "normal" i.e. Hard worker, team player, balls of steel, technically proficient, robust/reliable, intelligence (able to press, counter press, block lanes), professional and full of controlled aggression.

It's a merge of the great Dortmund and Liverpool teams with a nod to the team which won the Premier League at a canter, which was about controlled heavy metal, knowing when to go hard and fast and when to slip into a total control as we won many games 1-0.

Klopp has Sacchi as one of his main influences, who took a lot from the Dutch "total football" and that's what my team does, merge different styles with adaptable and flexible players.

My team has in Krol and Suubier two of the all time great fullbacks, who could go up and down whitelines or invert to create overloads in midfield in build up, they'd dovetail with one pushing on, with the other coming inside to offer security and total ball control domination.

Rush and Dalglish, the perfect pairing, Rush pressing from the front, a tireless off the ball player who was ruthless in front of goal with Kenny exploting the space and causing havok in the backlines.

Rivellino and Matthews, two hardworking, technically brilliant dribblers with that touch of "wow" pinning opponent fullbacks back and again exploiting the spaces Rush and Kenny create with their movement. Utterly deadly on the counter.

Seedorf and Kroos the ultimate "engine", totally secure on the ball, great athletcism, stamina and top class at breaking up play to launch quick and accurate counter attack transitions.

Finally the foundations upon the rest can play Nesta and Kompany, total defenders who dominate in all areas, especially aerially and 1 v 1s, supported by the ever reliable Weidenfeller.

It's an incredibly close final and for me it comes down the fullbacks, Pearce and Reiziger just aren't close to Krol and Suurbier in ability nor fit for a Klopp side.
Drinks Sangria

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #3 on: April 2, 2024, 05:32:41 pm »
I feel my midfield runs over Draexs, who has two advanced wide players but no proper holding player. Its a superb team, no doubt, but I dont feel the cohesion with Matthews, Rivellino and Rush. His defence is superb, no doubt about it.

Happy to have got to the final given the close quality of all of the teams, and I think my team would physically bully the opposition here, with Vieira, Ramos and Fabinho really knocking them out of their stride. I also think that Nesta was brilliant but Kompany roundly overrated, good player, nothing special. I think he really struggles with Aguero and Salah, who would target the slow-turning centre half. I cant bring myself to denigrate Nesta, an absolute Rolls Royce. Everything Rio Ferdinand thinks he was and the English media tell you he was - that was Nesta. What a player, such a shame injuries wrecked him in his late 20s onwards.

Weidenfeller would drop one in, for sure.

Close game, can see why people would vote either way.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,214
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #4 on: April 2, 2024, 06:20:08 pm »
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #5 on: April 2, 2024, 07:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  2, 2024, 05:32:41 pm
I feel my midfield runs over Draexs, who has two advanced wide players but no proper holding player. Its a superb team, no doubt, but I dont feel the cohesion with Matthews, Rivellino and Rush. His defence is superb, no doubt about it.

Happy to have got to the final given the close quality of all of the teams, and I think my team would physically bully the opposition here, with Vieira, Ramos and Fabinho really knocking them out of their stride. I also think that Nesta was brilliant but Kompany roundly overrated, good player, nothing special. I think he really struggles with Aguero and Salah, who would target the slow-turning centre half. I cant bring myself to denigrate Nesta, an absolute Rolls Royce. Everything Rio Ferdinand thinks he was and the English media tell you he was - that was Nesta. What a player, such a shame injuries wrecked him in his late 20s onwards.

Weidenfeller would drop one in, for sure.

Close game, can see why people would vote either way.

But Kaka isn't Gini or Hendo who Fabinho has to have around him to excel. Kenny would dance a merry tune around dear old Fab :)
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #6 on: April 2, 2024, 08:37:23 pm »
It was 5-1 to Draex when I checked earlier. Mad turnaround since he posted all that waffle  :D

Good to see Salah and Kenny making the final, picks 6th and 8th respectively. I was sure they'd be in the top 3 picks.

Very difficult decision. One of those games that you could play multiple times and you'd get a different winner depending on who got the run of the ball. Draex has a point on Pearce and Reiziger as potential weak links, especially coming up against a combination of Rivelino/Matthews and Krol/Suurbier (both great attacking fullbacks). DS's biggest strength is through the middle with Vieira and Fabinho striking an imposing force. I could seem them dominating here, though perhaps not to a total extent as Kaka will be up in the final third mostly. Him and Salah could create havoc, but Krol is also an elite level LB and capable of marking Salah closely enough so he causes less trouble than usual. While Nesta is a GOAT and I don't think Aguero would do much at all. At the other end it's a similar case though. Rush/Dalglish is a formidable pairing, but so is Hansen/Ramos (yuk). For me it comes down to the wings where Draex's team should be able to double up on Pearce and Reiziger and create enough chances to break them down. Unlike in a Klopp 433, which has 3 CMs in place with the LCM and RCM able to cover the fullbacks when under pressure, in DS's team there is no real protection for them. If Vieira slots back then he leaves Fab on his own and gives Kroos and the Dutch 'Mainoo' space to start to dominate this area. If he doesn't then Reiziger is left in a 2 on 1 situation.

Both would be deserved draft winners, but I went for Draex.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,059
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #7 on: April 2, 2024, 08:39:36 pm »
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:05:33 pm »
Last hour of voting. Closest final we've had in ages this one

Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,059
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:01:20 pm »
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:09:42 pm »
Oh FFS who called the wives. I'd already typed up the winners speech 



Musketeer Gripweed

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:35:29 pm »
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:51:11 pm »
Sharing is caring, like the great man himself, one for the people.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,059
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:51:54 pm »
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:52:22 pm »
Let's use Prof's script? :D
Logged

vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,426
  The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:54:29 pm »
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:52:22 pm
Let's use Prof's script? :D

Haha good shout that!

If DS agrees then I'm for it  :thumbup
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm »
Waiting for Prof and DS to come online

Drinks Sangria

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:30:13 pm »
A pelanty shoot out it is.
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:30:13 pm
A pelanty shoot out it is.

The question is whether we use Prof's simulation model?

I'm up for it mainly because it involves less work for me  :D
Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,933
  Not Italian
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:18:46 pm »
Prof

  fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,948
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm »
Did someone say nerdy?

My time has come  ;D

I'll set the teams up then send the output to Betty to upload.  :wave
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:11:42 pm »
Welcome to this draft final re-match simulation brought to you by the eternal grandmaster Prof and edited for extra suspense by yours truly.



First, the line-ups:

Drinks Sangria looks to be shaping up in a 4-1-2-3:

                                   Neuer

       Reiziger        Ramos        Hansen        Pearce

                                  Fabinho

                            Vieira        Kaka

                  Salah        Aguero        Di María


While Draex plays the more traditional Klopp 4-2-3-1:

                               Weidenfeller

       Suurbier     Kompany        Nesta          Krol

                         Seedorf        Kroos

       Matthews            Dalglish            Rivellino

                                   Rush


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Rush



TBC....
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:26:47 pm »
Salah plays a beautiful cross but Nesta gets there first (1 min)



Pearce turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Di María(2 min)

Di María hits it first time.....



Spoiler


and he coolly chips the ball over the keeper!!! (2 min)

Goal Scored by Di María for Drinks Sangria

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Draex
[close]

Nesta strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Salah. That's a free kick in a good position (3 min)

Matthews looks most likely to take this...



Spoiler


Kompany wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the keeper (3 min)
[close]

Salah plays a beautiful cross but Kompany gets there first (4 min)

Rivellino with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the keeper (6 min)

Dalglish turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Matthews...



Spoiler


Matthews shoots first time but his effort is acrobatically saved by Neuer at full stretch (7 min)
[close]

Salah shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (7 min)

Rivellino turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Matthews(10 min)

Matthews brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (10 min)

The cross comes in from Pearce...



but Aguero's shot is saved by Weidenfeller at point blank range ! (11 min)

Krol plays a beautiful cross but Reiziger gets there first (12 min)

Reiziger takes it past Seedorf with good footwork (12 min)

Reiziger strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Rush. That's a free kick in a good position (12 min)

Kaka looks most likely to take this... (12 min)



Spoiler


but it's safely gathered by the keeper (12 min)
[close]

Pearce is dispossessed by Kroos(14 min)

Rush is dispossessed by Reiziger(17 min)

TBC
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,059
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:31:24 pm »
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:47:05 pm »
Rush brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (19 min)



Vieira is dispossessed by Krol(21 min)

Kompany strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Salah. That's a free kick in a good position (22 min)

Rivellino looks most likely to take this... (22 min)



Spoiler
but it's safely gathered by the keeper (22 min)
[close]

Krol turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rivellino(23 min)



Spoiler

Rivellino brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (23 min)
[close]

Di María turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Salah(27 min)

Salah with some incredible skill...



Spoiler


but his effort is saved by Neuer (27 min)
[close]

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (29 min)

Rivellino strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Fabinho. That's a free kick in a good position (29 min)

Seedorf has picked up the ball out on the left... (29 min)



Spoiler


and he absolutely blasts it into the right corner from 30 yards out. Goal!!! (29 min)

Goal Scored by Seedorf for  Draex  on  (29 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  1 Draex
[close]

TBC
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:13:20 pm »
Dalglish bursts into the box, but is caught by Ramos... 



The referee had waved played on, but the linesman is flagging and he's going to have another look at this (30 min)



Spoiler
the ref points to the spot. Penalty for Draex (30 min)

Dalglish sets himself. Takes a deep breath.



But he's dragged it wide! Unbelievable (30 min)

Penalty missed by Dalglish for Draex on (30 min)
[close]

Salah turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Aguero(32 min)



Spoiler
he gets his head to it but it goes over the bar! (32 min)
[close]

Kroos shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (34 min)

Rush brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards is straight at the keeper! (35 min)

Fabinho shoots from outside the penalty area...



Spoiler
but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (37 min)
[close]

Hansen is dispossessed by Seedorf(38 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:28:02 pm »
Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  1 Draex

Over to the Sky studio where Gary Neville will give us his take on the match



FYI Going to take a break now so I can make my dinner before our match, then I'll post the rest after  :)
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
RobbieRedman

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:33:58 pm
I demote Kenny to prince! Missing a pen! O Kenny.
Prof

  fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,948
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm »
Brilliant work so far Betty  ;D

Musketeer Gripweed

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:37:18 pm »
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:37:58 pm »
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:05:32 pm »
The match resumes and the ball is with Di María

Reiziger plays a beautiful cross but Nesta gets there first (46 min)

Salah is dispossessed by Nesta. The Italian is everywhere right now (47 min)



Dalglish shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (47 min)

Krol strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Di María. That's a free kick in a good position (48 min)

Kroos looks most likely to take this (48 min)



Suurbier climbs highest to win the ball...



Spoiler
and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (48 min)



Goal Scored by  Suurbier  for  Draex  on  (48 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  2 Draex
[close]

Rivellino loses possession at the kick-off (49 min)

Salah with a dangerous surging run down the right...



Spoiler


He slides the ball into Aguero who hits it first time and the ball crashes in!!! Goal!!! All square again within 2 minutes! (50 min)

Goal Scored by Aguero for Drinks Sangria on (50 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 2  -  2 Draex
[close]
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:08:19 pm »
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,059
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:10:19 pm »
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:13:48 pm »
RobbieRedman

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:16:47 pm »
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,059
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:17:26 pm »
