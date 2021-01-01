It was 5-1 to Draex when I checked earlier. Mad turnaround since he posted all that waffleGood to see Salah and Kenny making the final, picks 6th and 8th respectively. I was sure they'd be in the top 3 picks.Very difficult decision. One of those games that you could play multiple times and you'd get a different winner depending on who got the run of the ball. Draex has a point on Pearce and Reiziger as potential weak links, especially coming up against a combination of Rivelino/Matthews and Krol/Suurbier (both great attacking fullbacks). DS's biggest strength is through the middle with Vieira and Fabinho striking an imposing force. I could seem them dominating here, though perhaps not to a total extent as Kaka will be up in the final third mostly. Him and Salah could create havoc, but Krol is also an elite level LB and capable of marking Salah closely enough so he causes less trouble than usual. While Nesta is a GOAT and I don't think Aguero would do much at all. At the other end it's a similar case though. Rush/Dalglish is a formidable pairing, but so is Hansen/Ramos (yuk). For me it comes down to the wings where Draex's team should be able to double up on Pearce and Reiziger and create enough chances to break them down. Unlike in a Klopp 433, which has 3 CMs in place with the LCM and RCM able to cover the fullbacks when under pressure, in DS's team there is no real protection for them. If Vieira slots back then he leaves Fab on his own and gives Kroos and the Dutch 'Mainoo' space to start to dominate this area. If he doesn't then Reiziger is left in a 2 on 1 situation.Both would be deserved draft winners, but I went for Draex.