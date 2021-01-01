« previous next »
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:52:41 pm »
I'm a bit surprised Tsimikas isn't getting a start here. Joe could do with the feet up before Sunday.

Hopefully Sundays early problems result in a more focused and intense beginning from us. Do that and I'm confident we'll score in the first 20 minutes.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #281 on: Today at 06:53:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:51:33 pm
Hope not! Feel like we've had enough cautionary tales recently playing our two slowest midfielders against countering teams (including being hit in our last two games).

Any midfiled is Mac + Szobo +1. Can't imagine Jones coming in cold to start (though he's done it and been great before) for Sunday, so hopefully it's Elliot

Elliott is slow as well :lmao

Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #282 on: Today at 06:55:12 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:53:46 pm
Elliott is slow as well :lmao
Ha! Are you unfamiliar with the definition of slowest ;D

The only laughable shout is that you think Endo is faster than Elliot!
Offline elsewhere

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:57:10 pm »
I was looking for 5-0, 6-0 win but after reading some comments, I will settle for a narrow defeat here
Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #284 on: Today at 06:59:07 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:57:10 pm
I was looking for 5-0, 6-0 win but after reading some comments, I will settle for a narrow defeat here
whut..? :o

this is about the most uniformly confident pre match thread I think i might ever have seen!

what comments are you talking about?
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:59:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:55:12 pm
Ha! Are you unfamiliar with the definition of slowest ;D

The only laughable shout is that you think Endo is faster than Elliot!

Nah the laughable thing in here is no one is surprised that you wouldn't start Endo. Also I think Endo would give Elliott a run for his money!
Online Caps4444

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #286 on: Today at 07:00:57 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:59:57 pm
Nah the laughable thing in here is no one is surprised that you wouldn't start Endo. Also I think Endo would give Elliott a run for his money!

Quite. Endo allows Mac to play as an 8.
Online 88_RED

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #287 on: Today at 07:01:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:59:07 pm
whut..? :o

this is about the most uniformly confident pre match thread I think i might ever have seen!

what comments are you talking about?

Must have missed the  United thread last season then..  ;D
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #288 on: Today at 07:02:52 pm »
I was hoping Mac would get a bit of rest especially with tough ganes coming up.
Online Caps4444

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #289 on: Today at 07:06:13 pm »
Probably the last chance to make a dent in the GD.yes first win, but we should try and knock a few goals off.
Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #290 on: Today at 07:08:02 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:59:57 pm
Nah the laughable thing in here is no one is surprised that you wouldn't start Endo. Also I think Endo would give Elliott a run for his money!
Endo is definitely slower and less dynamic than Elliott. Think your senses are just clouded by feeling you need to try to disagree with me

You make it seem like Elliot starting would be sacrilege. Bizarre that my view of a preferred midfield three gets so under your skin [yet again]. What a weird little man you can be!
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:00:57 pm
Quite. Endo allows Mac to play as an 8.
And? Elliot allows Mac to play as a 6

Some of you guys are so weird and zealously opposed to people discussing football with a different perspective to you. If it's so bad of me to have a preference that Elliott starts in a game over Endo, surely you guys realise you are also committing the same cyber crime by preferring Endo to start over Elliott? ;D
Offline ToneLa

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #291 on: Today at 07:10:47 pm »
Sold my ticket for this - grieving my late father, sleeping like 14 hours a night (and most of this afternoon too), I'm fucked from it all.

But I'm up for seeing us giving a team a kicking from the comfort of my couch

And Sheffield on paper are just that team.

4-0
Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #292 on: Today at 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:10:47 pm
Sold my ticket for this - grieving my late father, sleeping like 14 hours a night, I'm fucked from it all.

But I'm up for seeing us giving a team a kicking from the comfort of my couch

And Sheffield on paper are just that team.

4-0
Sorry to hear that news Tone mate. RIP to your dad

Hopefully the game tonight serves it's purpose
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #293 on: Today at 07:17:26 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:10:47 pm
Sold my ticket for this - grieving my late father, sleeping like 14 hours a night (and most of this afternoon too), I'm fucked from it all.

But I'm up for seeing us giving a team a kicking from the comfort of my couch

And Sheffield on paper are just that team.

4-0


Sorry for youre loss, RIP
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #294 on: Today at 07:17:59 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:10:47 pm
Sold my ticket for this - grieving my late father, sleeping like 14 hours a night (and most of this afternoon too), I'm fucked from it all.

But I'm up for seeing us giving a team a kicking from the comfort of my couch

And Sheffield on paper are just that team.

4-0

Sorry to hear mate. Hope we can bring you some joy tonight!
