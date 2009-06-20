« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #200 on: Today at 01:08:51 pm
Quote from: MinnyRed on Today at 01:07:47 pm
I was joking. Ill be happy with any win (maybe a 20 poorer  ;D). I have never lost my shit with a 1-0 win. Ever.
:thumbup :thumbup

fair do's mate.  sorry to snap at you.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #201 on: Today at 01:12:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:28:06 pm
I am not getting in a discussion about this, if people such as yourselves want to think this fine. But I just want to enjoy the last games of Klopp's time here. I can't believe that people seem to want to chat more about referees than they do this fantastic team. It won't always be this good and we need to make the most of it.

No need to be so touchy about it. You reacted to it in the first place and carried it on.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #202 on: Today at 01:18:44 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 08:59:12 am
It would be great just to have a straight forward 2 win. Nothing is going to be easy at this stage so just get the job done and move on.

If we play well then it could be 5-0. However a win is the main priority.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #203 on: Today at 02:00:37 pm
Hopefully someone has hidden Atwell's spark plugs.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #204 on: Today at 02:04:08 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:19:41 am
Sorry but anyone saying "just get any sort of win" is being too shitty-knickers. I won't be happy with anything less than a 4 goal margin, to take advantage of Arsenal "only" getting 2 against Luton while even nudging further ahead of City. These are one of the very worst 4-5 teams who have EVER played in the Premier League, we are well rested, no fresh injury worries, and at home.

Obviously any sort of win is welcome at this stage of the season but I think it would be nice to score at least a few past them, they really are crap and for those concerned about them parking the bus it's not really worked well for them at any point of the season. Should be quite comfortable and at the least I hope we can match what City added to their GD last night, because it's more them I'm concerned about and not Arsenal when it comes to points.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #205 on: Today at 02:12:27 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:04:08 pm
Obviously any sort of win is welcome at this stage of the season but I think it would be nice to score at least a few past them, they really are crap and for those concerned about them parking the bus it's not really worked well for them at any point of the season. Should be quite comfortable and at the least I hope we can match what City added to their GD last night, because it's more them I'm concerned about and not Arsenal when it comes to points.
Yeah they are just a bad team, they've conceded 5+ 6 times, they've only conceded 1 or less 7 times. Not having a comfortable win at home to them would be really poor.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #206 on: Today at 02:13:07 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:09:24 pm
A nerve jangling 14-0, please.

14 goals in injury time. I'm up for that.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #207 on: Today at 02:18:34 pm
I'd take a nice 2-0 here tonight with no heart stopping moments, and hopefully save the goals for the Mancs on Sunday. We owe them another battering.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #208 on: Today at 02:21:04 pm
A relaxing 5-0 would do me tonight.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #209 on: Today at 02:21:50 pm
I'll be perfectly happen with 3 points and NO injuries.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #210 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm
So, who's getting Harvey's happy birthday going?
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #211 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:12:27 pm
Yeah they are just a bad team, they've conceded 5+ 6 times, they've only conceded 1 or less 7 times. Not having a comfortable win at home to them would be really poor.

A bit mental City only beat them 2-0 at home and 2-1 away given how many they usually score against the shite of the league.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #212 on: Today at 02:46:26 pm
We'll concede early, have a half time huff and puff and then get 3 goals in the second half.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #213 on: Today at 03:03:12 pm
I'd tell Wilder before the match: Don't take it personally, but this race is so tight, GD is essential.  Sorry, mate, but given the chance, we're running up the score.


I want 8.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #214 on: Today at 03:19:32 pm
I'd love us to be 3-0 up and cruising at half-time. Not that arsed about GD as I doubt it'll come into it, but being able to sub off key players ahead of the match on Sunday would be very useful.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #215 on: Today at 03:20:13 pm
Most goals we've scored in league games at home this season :4
Biggest win margin in home league games this season: 3

If your a betting man 4-1 or 3-0 seems the choice.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #216 on: Today at 03:51:29 pm
Id just like us to get the first goal !
That issue been creeping back into our recent games and would love for that to be knocked on the head going into the remaining fixtures
We dont have to explode out the blocks but just not conceding in weird ways would be nice
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #217 on: Today at 04:18:20 pm
Nice early goal for us and the floodgates should open
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #218 on: Today at 04:21:36 pm
Just dont concede first and for the love of god take your chances. COME ON MIGHTY RED MEN!!!!!
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #219 on: Today at 04:23:55 pm
Their biggest losses have come when playing at home and not when they are away, that should probably tell us that we wont be racking up a cricket score. Wouldnt mind them having one of those games away from home for a change though where they just cant be arsed, its us though so expect them to play like its their cup final and biggest game of the season defending for their lives. Another bunch of game raising twats like the rest of em.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #220 on: Today at 04:39:38 pm
Just win be a bonus if we could rack up a big score
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #221 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm
As a diversion from waiting for our kid to pick me up.....yes, it's all smartphones and NFC wallets these days....but who remembers dogshit alley?  8)

434676015-1219532509267628-157384542095791149-n-1" border="0
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #222 on: Today at 04:58:36 pm
Ive managed to go in to panic mode and convince myself Sheffield United will be prime Barcelona.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #223 on: Today at 05:02:28 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:40:32 pm
As a diversion from waiting for our kid to pick me up.....yes, it's all smartphones and NFC wallets these days....but who remembers dogshit alley?  8)

434676015-1219532509267628-157384542095791149-n-1" border="0

Back Rockfield.?
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #224 on: Today at 05:02:40 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:58:36 pm
Ive managed to go in to panic mode and convince myself Sheffield United will be prime Barcelona.

 :lmao

Our only enemy tonight is our own attack's decision making. No one wants to speak it out loud but we need a shit load of chances just to put something away. Forwards need to be calm and pick the right choices. If we do it will be a rout. If we don't it'll be like all our other recent games...a huff and a puff just to get it done.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #225 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm
Rumoured team

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Nunez
Salah
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #226 on: Today at 05:05:00 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:03:08 pm
Rumoured team

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Strong side.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #227 on: Today at 05:09:27 pm
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #228 on: Today at 05:09:35 pm
Love it.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #229 on: Today at 05:17:37 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:40:32 pm
As a diversion from waiting for our kid to pick me up.....yes, it's all smartphones and NFC wallets these days....but who remembers dogshit alley?  8)

434676015-1219532509267628-157384542095791149-n-1" border="0

hell yeah.  the good old days. all them budding entrepreneurs offering car-security services  :)
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #230 on: Today at 05:20:51 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:03:08 pm
Rumoured team

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

I like it. Has Elliott been given the night off for his birthday I wonder  ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #231 on: Today at 05:22:02 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:20:51 pm
I like it. Has Elliott been given the night off for his birthday I wonder  ;D
I hope so he's been stuffing his face with cake all day.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #232 on: Today at 05:26:52 pm
Do people still drink Advocaat?

I remembered it the other day but couldn't find any in the shops here in Switzerland.

Has it died out like babycham nearly did?
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #233 on: Today at 05:30:57 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 05:26:52 pm
Do people still drink Advocaat?

I remembered it the other day but couldn't find any in the shops here in Switzerland.

Has it died out like babycham nearly did?
unless you need it for tonight's game, you could be in the wrong thread  :)
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #234 on: Today at 05:38:44 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:03:08 pm
Rumoured team

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Like it. No fucking about
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #235 on: Today at 05:40:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:30:57 pm
unless you need it for tonight's game, you could be in the wrong thread  :)

I fancied watching the match with a snowball.
