Sorry but anyone saying "just get any sort of win" is being too shitty-knickers. I won't be happy with anything less than a 4 goal margin, to take advantage of Arsenal "only" getting 2 against Luton while even nudging further ahead of City. These are one of the very worst 4-5 teams who have EVER played in the Premier League, we are well rested, no fresh injury worries, and at home.



Obviously any sort of win is welcome at this stage of the season but I think it would be nice to score at least a few past them, they really are crap and for those concerned about them parking the bus it's not really worked well for them at any point of the season. Should be quite comfortable and at the least I hope we can match what City added to their GD last night, because it's more them I'm concerned about and not Arsenal when it comes to points.