I was joking. Ill be happy with any win (maybe a 20 poorer ). I have never lost my shit with a 1-0 win. Ever.
I am not getting in a discussion about this, if people such as yourselves want to think this fine. But I just want to enjoy the last games of Klopp's time here. I can't believe that people seem to want to chat more about referees than they do this fantastic team. It won't always be this good and we need to make the most of it.
It would be great just to have a straight forward 2 win. Nothing is going to be easy at this stage so just get the job done and move on.
Sorry but anyone saying "just get any sort of win" is being too shitty-knickers. I won't be happy with anything less than a 4 goal margin, to take advantage of Arsenal "only" getting 2 against Luton while even nudging further ahead of City. These are one of the very worst 4-5 teams who have EVER played in the Premier League, we are well rested, no fresh injury worries, and at home.
Obviously any sort of win is welcome at this stage of the season but I think it would be nice to score at least a few past them, they really are crap and for those concerned about them parking the bus it's not really worked well for them at any point of the season. Should be quite comfortable and at the least I hope we can match what City added to their GD last night, because it's more them I'm concerned about and not Arsenal when it comes to points.
A nerve jangling 14-0, please.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Yeah they are just a bad team, they've conceded 5+ 6 times, they've only conceded 1 or less 7 times. Not having a comfortable win at home to them would be really poor.
Ive managed to go in to panic mode and convince myself Sheffield United will be prime Barcelona.
Rumoured teamKelleherBradleyKonateVan DijkGomezMac AllisterGravenberchSzoboszlaiDiazNunezSalah
I like it. Has Elliott been given the night off for his birthday I wonder
