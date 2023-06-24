« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April  (Read 9924 times)

Online SamLad

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:08:51 pm »
Quote from: MinnyRed on Today at 01:07:47 pm
I was joking. Ill be happy with any win (maybe a 20 poorer  ;D). I have never lost my shit with a 1-0 win. Ever.
:thumbup :thumbup

fair do's mate.  sorry to snap at you.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:12:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:28:06 pm
I am not getting in a discussion about this, if people such as yourselves want to think this fine. But I just want to enjoy the last games of Klopp's time here. I can't believe that people seem to want to chat more about referees than they do this fantastic team. It won't always be this good and we need to make the most of it.

No need to be so touchy about it. You reacted to it in the first place and carried it on.
Offline stockdam

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 08:59:12 am
It would be great just to have a straight forward 2 win. Nothing is going to be easy at this stage so just get the job done and move on.

If we play well then it could be 5-0. However a win is the main priority.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:00:37 pm »
Hopefully someone has hidden Atwell's spark plugs.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:04:08 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:19:41 am
Sorry but anyone saying "just get any sort of win" is being too shitty-knickers. I won't be happy with anything less than a 4 goal margin, to take advantage of Arsenal "only" getting 2 against Luton while even nudging further ahead of City. These are one of the very worst 4-5 teams who have EVER played in the Premier League, we are well rested, no fresh injury worries, and at home.

Obviously any sort of win is welcome at this stage of the season but I think it would be nice to score at least a few past them, they really are crap and for those concerned about them parking the bus it's not really worked well for them at any point of the season. Should be quite comfortable and at the least I hope we can match what City added to their GD last night, because it's more them I'm concerned about and not Arsenal when it comes to points.
Online Chris~

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:12:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:04:08 pm
Obviously any sort of win is welcome at this stage of the season but I think it would be nice to score at least a few past them, they really are crap and for those concerned about them parking the bus it's not really worked well for them at any point of the season. Should be quite comfortable and at the least I hope we can match what City added to their GD last night, because it's more them I'm concerned about and not Arsenal when it comes to points.
Yeah they are just a bad team, they've conceded 5+ 6 times, they've only conceded 1 or less 7 times. Not having a comfortable win at home to them would be really poor.
Online Peabee

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:13:07 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:09:24 pm
A nerve jangling 14-0, please.

14 goals in injury time. I'm up for that.
Online Persephone

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:18:34 pm »
I'd take a nice 2-0 here tonight with no heart stopping moments, and hopefully save the goals for the Mancs on Sunday. We owe them another battering.
Online swoopy

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:21:04 pm »
A relaxing 5-0 would do me tonight.
Online SamLad

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:21:50 pm »
I'll be perfectly happen with 3 points and NO injuries.
Offline Claire.

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
So, who's getting Harvey's happy birthday going?
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:12:27 pm
Yeah they are just a bad team, they've conceded 5+ 6 times, they've only conceded 1 or less 7 times. Not having a comfortable win at home to them would be really poor.

A bit mental City only beat them 2-0 at home and 2-1 away given how many they usually score against the shite of the league.
