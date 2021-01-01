« previous next »
Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #160 on: Today at 01:32:47 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:04:35 am
True. Once we equalised against Luton, it was done.

Hopefully we buck the trend of starting slowly against the worst teams tomorrow and kill the game off early.

Is that what you're arguing here because I'm thoroughly confused what your point is.

Are you scared of Sheffield United, really?

You've literally conceded on the Luton home game and all you have left is a wobble against Burnley that ended 3-1.  At least 1 of those Fofana chances was going to be ruled out by VAR for handball offside and we had many chances before that to go up 2-0. 

As I keep saying, we create loads of chances at home and guess what, that ends up giving our opponents chances as well, not just the rubbish ones.  Your point isn't really valid, everyone gets a chance at Anfield.  Funny how you fail to mention the most obvious nearly banana skin in Fulham - but of course they don't sit in the table next Burnley.

Mate, grow a pair and stop being such a nervous nelly against a team that bookies can't even put up a price on it's such a certainty.

If you need something to worry about, worry about Sunday against Utd because we ain't winning that. ;)
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:43:42 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:32:47 am
Is that what you're arguing here because I'm thoroughly confused what your point is.

Are you scared of Sheffield United, really?

You've literally conceded on the Luton home game and all you have left is a wobble against Burnley that ended 3-1.  At least 1 of those Fofana chances was going to be ruled out by VAR for handball offside and we had many chances before that to go up 2-0. 

As I keep saying, we create loads of chances at home and guess what, that ends up giving our opponents chances as well, not just the rubbish ones.  Your point isn't really valid, everyone gets a chance at Anfield.  Funny how you fail to mention the most obvious nearly banana skin in Fulham - but of course they don't sit in the table next Burnley.

Mate, grow a pair and stop being such a nervous nelly against a team that bookies can't even put up a price on it's such a certainty.

If you need something to worry about, worry about Sunday against Utd because we ain't winning that. ;)
Is English your first language because you can't seem to understand nuances? I mentioned our tendency to make heavy weather of it against relegation strugglers (backed up the trend of our performances against them and that doesn't mean we've not been winning) and you're talking about a solid midtable team. In a difficult period, it would be beneficial to put the worst teams away quickly to save legs. That's not me being scared or needing to "growing a pair", it's a lack of basic reading comprehension from you.

Anyway, you win. Have your medal ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:26 am by MonsLibpool »
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #162 on: Today at 01:59:48 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:43:42 am
Is English your first language because you can't seem to understand nuances? I mentioned our tendency to make heavy weather of it against relegation strugglers (backed up the trend of our performances against them and that doesn't mean we've not been winning) and you're talking about a solid midtable team. In a difficult period, it would be beneficial to put the worst teams away quickly to save legs. That's not me being scared or needing to "growing a pair", it's a lack of basic reading comprehension from you.

Anyway, you win. Have your medal ;D

I'm sorry dude, I didn't mean to come so hard at you, it just annoys me when I spend a lot of time watching tape that someone then kind of just disregards my observations.  But that's my problem.

I know we all want the same thing here and need to stick together as a fan base and not go at each other so much in what will be a stressful time for sure over the coming weeks.

Peace brother. 8)
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:26:47 am
Great OP Jack.
Excited for this will be interesting how minutes are managed here
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #164 on: Today at 05:19:03 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:31:15 pm
Its not insurmountable.

A GD swing of 8 in 9 games is fuck all, especially when we have a game in hand.
