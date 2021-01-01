True. Once we equalised against Luton, it was done.



Hopefully we buck the trend of starting slowly against the worst teams tomorrow and kill the game off early.



Is that what you're arguing here because I'm thoroughly confused what your point is.Are you scared of Sheffield United, really?You've literally conceded on the Luton home game and all you have left is a wobble against Burnley that ended 3-1. At least 1 of those Fofana chances was going to be ruled out by VAR for handball offside and we had many chances before that to go up 2-0.As I keep saying, we create loads of chances at home and guess what, that ends up giving our opponents chances as well, not just the rubbish ones. Your point isn't really valid, everyone gets a chance at Anfield. Funny how you fail to mention the most obvious nearly banana skin in Fulham - but of course they don't sit in the table next Burnley.Mate, grow a pair and stop being such a nervous nelly against a team that bookies can't even put up a price on it's such a certainty.If you need something to worry about, worry about Sunday against Utd because we ain't winning that.