This press conference....
'How important is...'
Every single question is phrased the same way.
These journalists would have nothing to talk about if they couldn't ask firstly about injuries, then about confidence, momentum, motivation. The three words they think cover the whole of football.
They never ask about tactics, technique, or absolutely anything technical.
It's just bizarre, because you've only got to go on youtube and you'll find a load of people talking intelligently about football, broadcasting from their bedroom.
Have these journalists ever studied the game? You'd think if you were going to be a football journalist you'd have done a bit of studying on the subject.
No wonder Jürgen is sick of the press conferences and takes the pi$$ our of the journo's so much.
Just amazing the media team at Liverpool allow it to carry on, but they're probably the same kind of media people.