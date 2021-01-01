« previous next »
Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #80 on: Today at 12:44:20 pm
Question. If we're comfortably up, say 3-0, with 20 minutes to go do we a) Go easy and save our strength b) Become gung-ho and try to maximise our goal difference?
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #81 on: Today at 12:48:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:20 pm
Question. If we're comfortably up, say 3-0, with 20 minutes to go do we a) Go easy and save our strength b) Become gung-ho and try to maximise our goal difference?
a)

edit:  typed the wrong letter at first :)
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:48:57 pm
Go easy and save strength.
Control the game, avoid injuries, play those who need minutes.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:58:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:20 pm
Question. If we're comfortably up, say 3-0, with 20 minutes to go do we a) Go easy and save our strength b) Become gung-ho and try to maximise our goal difference?
C) bring on Konate and play silly stuff up front, chasing goals but not pressing or tracking runners, then make him sprint the length of our half at least 5 or 6 times.

and get the players at risk of a cumulative yellow card suspension on to commit tactical fouls
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #84 on: Today at 01:00:25 pm
Personally think all this talk of GD is unnecessary atm as i dont believe it will come down to that. I know Arsenal have had 8 wins and a draw since the turn of the year in the league but to continue that with CL inbetween? all key players staying fit and firing as they have done? imo it just won't happen.

Would much rather we conserve our energy ingame like we were so good at doing between 18-20....if we find ourselves in a comfortable winning position.

Sure there was that one season it could have come into play (ultimately didn't matter). But points on the board is the main goal, keeping everyone in the squad playing and sharing minutes especially when we have 3 games in a week and not a fully fit squad.....so they are as fit as possible with enough in the tank for the games we may need an extra push
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #85 on: Today at 01:03:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:20 pm
Question. If we're comfortably up, say 3-0, with 20 minutes to go do we a) Go easy and save our strength b) Become gung-ho and try to maximise our goal difference?

Go easy, keeping everyone fit gives us the better chance for the run in.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #86 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:03:45 pm
Go easy, keeping everyone fit gives us the better chance for the run in.
going for a big scoreline = taking risks and players pushing themselves hard repeatedly = last thing we need.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #87 on: Today at 01:07:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:06:32 pm
going for a big scoreline = taking risks and players pushing themselves hard repeatedly = last thing we need.

Yep win all our games 1-0 we win the league.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #88 on: Today at 01:07:54 pm
Presser in halfa..
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7BaLd85hiDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7BaLd85hiDI</a>
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #89 on: Today at 01:09:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:20 pm
Question. If we're comfortably up, say 3-0, with 20 minutes to go do we a) Go easy and save our strength b) Become gung-ho and try to maximise our goal difference?
Option A definitely. Arsenal's GD advantage is +6 on us. (Incidentally, had that third goal of ours had counted on Sunday, I think we might have added a fourth which would have brought the GD to +4). In any case, it's too big a differential, since they have Luton at home tonight and could hammer them, plus basically all of our games are tough enough on paper to assume we'll do well to win by any margin.

This upcoming game is about the only 'opportunity' and frankly, never underestimate our ability to make games like this harder than they need to be! The scenario you outline would be a fantastic opportunity to ease off and get ready for Sunday, which will be a tough test.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #90 on: Today at 01:19:15 pm
Should Clarke start? I think he's more than ready. Fresh youngster, raging energy, this is the kind of run-in match the lad can contribute in while giving one of the more senior players a rest.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #91 on: Today at 01:23:30 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:19:15 pm
Should Clarke start? I think he's more than ready. Fresh youngster, raging energy, this is the kind of run-in match the lad can contribute in while giving one of the more senior players a rest.
no.  don't put the weight of a "this is a gimme 3 points" on a kid. 

start strong, bring on 5 subs (not all at once :) ) as soon as we're comfortable.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #92 on: Today at 01:24:29 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:19:15 pm
Should Clarke start? I think he's more than ready. Fresh youngster, raging energy, this is the kind of run-in match the lad can contribute in while giving one of the more senior players a rest.
if we're changing the midfield (which I'm personally in favour of), I'd personally hope it was to either trial a less familiar midfield shape with the united away game in mind - eg bringing in Elliot in place of Endo - or, if not considering fluency for the next game, i'd prefer prioritising the more senior returning midfielders.

So if we're looking more at pure rotation to spread minutes/rest and to get players fit, I'd have thought it'd be better to start Gravenberch since he's trained a lot post-injury (plus he's always performed better as a starter than as a sub) than Clark (who's been playing plenty and will be up to speed ready to contribute from the bench without having to come in as 'cold'). Same applies for Jones - it being a priority to 'warm him up' ready to contribute in upcoming tougher games - if we're in the position to use him tomorrow (what a treat that'd be)

Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #93 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm
Dont think we need to worry too much about goal difference with Jota coming back. Just need to stay on top and the rest will take care of itself. 
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #94 on: Today at 01:25:35 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:24:29 pm
if we're changing the midfield (which I'm personally in favour of), I'd personally hope it was to either trial a less familiar midfield shape with the united away game in mind - eg bringing in Elliot in place of Endo.

But if not, and we're looking more at pure rotation to spread minutes/rest and to get players fit, I'd have thought it'd be better to start Gravenberch since he's trained a lot post-injury (plus he's always performed better as a starter than as a sub) than Clark (who's been playing plenty and will be up to speed ready to contribute from the bench without having to come in as 'cold'). Same applies for Jones - it being a priority to 'warm him up' ready to contribute in upcoming tougher games - if we're in the position to use him tomorrow (what a treat that'd be)

yep, this is a PL game not a training session.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #95 on: Today at 01:34:37 pm
Curtis in full training and in contention, no other returnees.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #96 on: Today at 01:35:08 pm
Allison looks good, him, Jota and Trent likely in team training next week.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #97 on: Today at 01:35:26 pm
Jones back in contention for tomorrow

Alisson, Jota and Trent back in part team training from next week.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #98 on: Today at 01:38:05 pm
Klopp saying he didn't know Arsenal and City played tonight.

LIES!
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #99 on: Today at 01:46:35 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:35:26 pm
Jones back in contention for tomorrow

Alisson, Jota and Trent back in part team training from next week.

Incredible news.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #100 on: Today at 01:48:33 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:46:35 pm
Incredible news.

Very good, but would have been even better if it was a week earlier. Imagine having all three on the bench at Old Trafford.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #101 on: Today at 01:48:44 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:35:26 pm
Jones back in contention for tomorrow

Alisson, Jota and Trent back in part team training from next week.
which means not available for MU, presumably.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #102 on: Today at 01:51:38 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:48:33 pm
Very good, but would have been even better if it was a week earlier. Imagine having all three on the bench at Old Trafford.


I was about to post the same thing. But it shouldn't be forgotten the players controlled the Manu game and two lapses of concentration resulted in Manu beating us rather than us getting battered.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #103 on: Today at 01:52:43 pm
It's fine I suppose. All of these injuries took a while longer than we hoped and expected, but as long as they all stay fit it's going to be ok. Great to hear we are  finally so, so close to having them all available. Long may it continue and let's just stay injury free - it's what will bring us titles or not in the end.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #104 on: Today at 01:55:00 pm
I don't think we will take a risk with Endo tomorrow. Klopp mentioned he took a knock in our last game and that we will have to see for tomorrow.

I can see a midfield of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch. The reason why I would go with Gravenberch ahead of Elliott, is because I feel he needs to start getting minutes under his belt. He's played very little since coming back from his injury. We'll need him during the run in.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #105 on: Today at 01:59:11 pm
Endo and Nunez need to avoid 2 yellow cards in 3 games. SU, MU and Palace. SU is our 30th game. The reset is after game 32.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #106 on: Today at 02:01:07 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 01:35:08 pm
Allison looks good, him, Jota and Trent likely in team training next week.

Getting Jota back would be the best return yet. When he's been on it this year, I think he's been our best striker. Most impactful this year in the matches he's played.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #107 on: Today at 02:02:17 pm
This press conference....

'How important is...'

Every single question is phrased the same way.

These journalists would have nothing to talk about if they couldn't ask firstly about injuries, then about confidence, momentum, motivation. The three words they think cover the whole of football.

They never ask about tactics, technique, or absolutely anything technical.

It's just bizarre, because you've only got to go on youtube and you'll find a load of people talking intelligently about football, broadcasting from their bedroom.

Have these journalists ever studied the game? You'd think if you were going to be a football journalist you'd have done a bit of studying on the subject.

No wonder Jürgen is sick of the press conferences and takes the pi$$ our of the journo's so much.

Just amazing the media team at Liverpool allow it to carry on, but they're probably the same kind of media people.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #108 on: Today at 02:04:45 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:02:17 pm
This press conference....

'How important is...'

Every single question is phrased the same way.

These journalists would have nothing to talk about if they couldn't ask firstly about injuries, then about confidence, momentum, motivation. The three words they think cover the whole of football.

They never ask about tactics, technique, or absolutely anything technical.

It's just bizarre, because you've only got to go on youtube and you'll find a load of people talking intelligently about football, broadcasting from their bedroom.

Have these journalists ever studied the game? You'd think if you were going to be a football journalist you'd have done a bit of studying on the subject.

No wonder Jürgen is sick of the press conferences and takes the pi$$ our of the journo's so much.

Just amazing the media team at Liverpool allow it to carry on, but they're probably the same kind of media people.

journos aim their stuff for the lowest level of audience.

and to be honest I don't like the idea of ppl teasing out hints about our tactics before a game.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #109 on: Today at 02:07:54 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:02:17 pm
This press conference....

'How important is...'

Every single question is phrased the same way.

These journalists would have nothing to talk about if they couldn't ask firstly about injuries, then about confidence, momentum, motivation. The three words they think cover the whole of football.

They never ask about tactics, technique, or absolutely anything technical.

It's just bizarre, because you've only got to go on youtube and you'll find a load of people talking intelligently about football, broadcasting from their bedroom.

Have these journalists ever studied the game? You'd think if you were going to be a football journalist you'd have done a bit of studying on the subject.

No wonder Jürgen is sick of the press conferences and takes the pi$$ our of the journo's so much.

Just amazing the media team at Liverpool allow it to carry on, but they're probably the same kind of media people.

This annoys me too. Italian and Spanish journalists ask questions around tactics, and actually ask managers to explain certain details about the system and tactics for any given game.
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #110 on: Today at 02:10:11 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:02:17 pm
This press conference....

'How important is...'

Every single question is phrased the same way.

Jurgen did take the piss a bit as he was walking out which was funny.

"Is Any Robertson back?"

"Yeah. And very important by the way."

Also said something else which I didn't catch the first word of.

"... players are very important"

All our/last/fast?
Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United (Premier League) - 19:30, Thursday 4th April
Reply #111 on: Today at 02:18:41 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:01:07 pm
Getting Jota back would be the best return yet. When he's been on it this year, I think he's been our best striker. Most impactful this year in the matches he's played.

Agreed
