We'll need to rotate players game to game for the rest of the season.



Obviously easier with a full squad but Elliott and Tsimikas are worthy of a start. Konate will probably come in, but he has to start Sunday.



Undoubtedly, but Sheff United and Man United are huge. I would be playing my strongest team v both of those and if someone needs managed - a Mac Allister or VVD or Nunez, then surely it's the Atalanta/Palace/Atalanta run we look to make some changes? Konate is a different case - we need him v United more, so whatever needs to happen in this game for him.Sunday / Thursday / Sunday doesn't feel too strenuous.I just don't think we should be rotating now for rotation sakes because it's an easy game on paper.Mac Allister played a total of 77mins across 2 friendlies for ArgentinaNunez and Salah didn't playVVD maybe the most used but wasn't utilised for the full 90 in both Sparta Prague games, so perhaps Atalanta will be the time to give him a breatherGakpo got 97 mins across 2 games for Netherlands and has played a lot for us recently - in our last 9, he has started 6 and got significant minutes v United and played half a game v Brentford if we got back to the last 10I do think Gomez's form has dipped a little compared to where he was - maybe that's the one if it's fatigue, no issue with that at allEndo played 33 mins in his international windowSzoboszlai has been busy since he returned from injury definitely - Elliot in for him wouldn't be a concern eitherI don't want Gravenberch coming in to start this game when he has had 1 minute of playing time since going off against Chelsea. For the same reasons I don't think Curtis Jones will be dropped in as soon as he comes back. Tsimikas I have concerns with if I am honest.If everyone is fit, I would go the same again (maybe only bringing in Elliot/Konate) and try and blow them away. Give ourselves a chance to let Mac have 30 mins rest, Gomez, Diaz. I just don't see the point in the wholesale changes people are suggesting.