It doesn't matter a shiny shite what anyone says here. If someone predicts 10-0, that has no bearing on the players attitude towards the game. I think they're all professional enough to do their job as the coaches and manager want them to, not what some dickhead on RAWK says.
LOL did I say the players will read it on here?

And our players are human, if part of them doesn't see SU as a nailed-on 3 points I'd be amazed.  Klopp does sometimes  berate them for concentration lapses during games doesn't he.
It doesn't matter a shiny shite what anyone says here. If someone predicts 10-0, that has no bearing on the players attitude towards the game. I think they're all professional enough to do their job as the coaches and manager want them to, not what some dickhead on RAWK says.
The expectations of the fans have a bearing on the game. Fans are more impatient when they expect it to be easy, no? That filters to the players.

It was the same during the United game at Anfield because we were meant to hammer them apparently.
It would be nice if we could go out and do what we did to Prague, but it won't be like that in reality. This is our last game against the promoted sides this season and we made hard work of the other 5, one way or another.

Any win will do, but it'd be nice to win it comfortably both for goal difference and physical/mental exertion levels.

Never underestimate our ability to make heavy weather of these type of games (added to game raising opponents and shit refs/VAR).
Surprised with all the chatter about rotating players and bringing the likes of Gakpo, Tsimikas in.

Get our strongest XI out there (fitness pending) and get the game won. If there is time towards the end of the game then make the changes then.

I'd rather Nunez go into the United game with a goal than come off the bench with 20 to go and less time to do damage and build his confidence. The only way I'd want to see Gakpo start is if he was starting against United, and we wanted to run with that for 60 mins to see how it looks.

I think rotate a couple of players in for this one, just to get some more rhythm into the squad players.  Gravenberch needs minutes for sure, and this is a good game to bring Gakpo in from the start.

I dunno about Konate, he also needs to get out on the pitch, but we need him good to go for Utd as well.  Maybe 30 minutes at the end if we're cruising.
Surprised with all the chatter about rotating players and bringing the likes of Gakpo, Tsimikas in.

Get our strongest XI out there (fitness pending) and get the game won. If there is time towards the end of the game then make the changes then.

I'd rather Nunez go into the United game with a goal than come off the bench with 20 to go and less time to do damage and build his confidence. The only way I'd want to see Gakpo start is if he was starting against United, and we wanted to run with that for 60 mins to see how it looks.

We'll need to rotate players game to game for the rest of the season.

Obviously easier with a full squad but Elliott and Tsimikas are worthy of a start. Konate will probably come in, but he has to start Sunday.
We'll need to rotate players game to game for the rest of the season.

Obviously easier with a full squad but Elliott and Tsimikas are worthy of a start. Konate will probably come in, but he has to start Sunday.

Undoubtedly, but Sheff United and Man United are huge. I would be playing my strongest team v both of those and if someone needs managed - a Mac Allister or VVD or Nunez, then surely it's the Atalanta/Palace/Atalanta run we look to make some changes? Konate is a different case - we need him v United more, so whatever needs to happen in this game for him.

Sunday / Thursday / Sunday doesn't feel too strenuous.

I just don't think we should be rotating now for rotation sakes because it's an easy game on paper.

Mac Allister played a total of 77mins across 2 friendlies for Argentina
Nunez and Salah didn't play
VVD maybe the most used but wasn't utilised for the full 90 in both Sparta Prague games, so perhaps Atalanta will be the time to give him a breather
Gakpo got 97 mins across 2 games for Netherlands and has played a lot for us recently - in our last 9, he has started 6 and got significant minutes v United and played half a game v Brentford if we got back to the last 10
I do think Gomez's form has dipped a little compared to where he was - maybe that's the one if it's fatigue, no issue with that at all
Endo played 33 mins in his international window
Szoboszlai has been busy since he returned from injury definitely - Elliot in for him wouldn't be a concern either

I don't want Gravenberch coming in to start this game when he has had 1 minute of playing time since going off against Chelsea. For the same reasons I don't think Curtis Jones will be dropped in as soon as he comes back. Tsimikas I have concerns with if I am honest.

If everyone is fit, I would go the same again (maybe only bringing in Elliot/Konate) and try and blow them away. Give ourselves a chance to let Mac have 30 mins rest, Gomez, Diaz. I just don't see the point in the wholesale changes people are suggesting.
Nice stuff Jack.

Hopefully we'll get off to a flier for once. It would be lovely to put the game to bed by the 60th minute and get the likes of Clark and maybe Danns on the pitch for the last 15 minutes.
Undoubtedly, but Sheff United and Man United are huge. I would be playing my strongest team v both of those and if someone needs managed - a Mac Allister or VVD or Nunez, then surely it's the Atalanta/Palace/Atalanta run we look to make some changes? Konate is a different case - we need him v United more, so whatever needs to happen in this game for him.

Sunday / Thursday / Sunday doesn't feel too strenuous.

I just don't think we should be rotating now for rotation sakes because it's an easy game on paper.

Mac Allister played a total of 77mins across 2 friendlies for Argentina
Nunez and Salah didn't play
VVD maybe the most used but wasn't utilised for the full 90 in both Sparta Prague games, so perhaps Atalanta will be the time to give him a breather
Gakpo got 97 mins across 2 games for Netherlands and has played a lot for us recently - in our last 9, he has started 6 and got significant minutes v United and played half a game v Brentford if we got back to the last 10
I do think Gomez's form has dipped a little compared to where he was - maybe that's the one if it's fatigue, no issue with that at all
Endo played 33 mins in his international window
Szoboszlai has been busy since he returned from injury definitely - Elliot in for him wouldn't be a concern either

I don't want Gravenberch coming in to start this game when he has had 1 minute of playing time since going off against Chelsea. For the same reasons I don't think Curtis Jones will be dropped in as soon as he comes back. Tsimikas I have concerns with if I am honest.

If everyone is fit, I would go the same again (maybe only bringing in Elliot/Konate) and try and blow them away. Give ourselves a chance to let Mac have 30 mins rest, Gomez, Diaz. I just don't see the point in the wholesale changes people are suggesting.

It depends on fitness levels though . For example you could play Elliott or Grav on Thursday from the start to keep Dom fresher for Sunday (and still have him on the bench) given he's not long come back from injury and had the full minutes for Hungary.

Tsimikas could offer more going forward than Gomez against a team we need to very much take the game to.

I wouldn't be making 5 or 6 changes but there's scope for 2 or 3, including possibly Konate.
3 points on Thursday and 3 points on Sunday.  Just beat Sheff Utd and save legs for Sunday.  Bo need to chase goals, if they come in numbers so be it. Will be happy with a no frills 2-0, no injuries and no silly cards with rotation on 60 mins.  Expect United rotate against Chelsea with Sunday in mind.
if someone needs managed - a Mac Allister or VVD or Nunez, then surely it's the Atalanta/Palace/Atalanta run we look to make some changes
you've lost me. 
last-place SU is "huge" and we should make changes vs 14th-place CP instead?

Dont want to see too much rotation for this game especially given our propensity to start slowly and invite pressure early on. Only once we have a comfortable lead should we look to make wholesale changes I'd go same again as Sunday except put Tsmikas being for Gomez at left back as I think we'll need width to break them down.
Nice OP, Jackh!

As long as we play with intensity, we can demolish these. Just don't rush players back from injury, integrate them slowly, give as many players a break as possible. Approach the game like every other, don't try to fix the GD, but if the game opens up, don't shy from it.
kelleher

bradley quansah virg kostas

elliot macca grav

salah cody sobo

Would love to massacre these, but suspect that won't happen. Hopefully go 2-0 up before HT, by which point I expect we'll take our foot off the gas, conserve energy for Sunday and see out the game in a professional manner.
Go strong, no fucking about.
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:30:09 pm
kelleher

bradley quansah virg kostas

elliot macca grav

salah cody sobo



No chance

Go strong. Batter them. Score lots. Bring on United on Sunday - rinse and repeat
kelleher

bradley quansah virg kostas

elliot macca grav

salah cody sobo



that's a bit preseason-y of a lineup
Thanks Jack and nice photo of Anfield.

I expect that Sheffield United will defend for their lives and try to nick an early goal. They could be hard to break down but we should have more than enough class to win this game. If we can improve our goal difference significantly then that would be a bonusbut win at all costs first.

Hopefully Mac Allister starts as he is starting to link up well with Mo. Give move some quality ball in the box and hell score.

No injuries please and a routine, low stress win will do.
Sheffield United have conceded 77 goals in total and 32 away from home in 14 games. Arsenal scored 11 against them. They should not in anyway be hard to breakdown, relatively speaking.

Nice op btw.
Sheffield United have conceded 77 goals in total and 32 away from home in 14 games. Arsenal scored 11 against them. They should not in anyway be hard to breakdown, relatively speaking.

Nice op btw.

They shouldn't - but you know us. We will have chances aplenty - but can we put them away early (and often).
Was just watching Sheffield Utd's last game with Fulham.

Amazing how many chances Fulham had in that game and the total dominance of the ball that Sheffield allowed them at home.  That's why leading 3-1 they really couldn't hold onto the lead.

It should be an absolute cricket score if we bring our shooting boots and it should also give Klopp plenty of time to rest and rotate for Sunday.

Sheffield don't really have anyone that is that quick that we should fear in transition.  They do like a long throw and obviously will look to profit from corners and set pieces.  BUT they've got to get the ball down the other end first and I don't see how they do that.

5-0...but this could be 10 if we wanted it to be.

