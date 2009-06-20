« previous next »
Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities

Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
Scientists in Guatemala have discovered "the first freeway system in the world," The Washington Post reports.

In an interview with the Post, researchers from a joint US-Guatemalan archaeological study published in the Cambridge University Press in December said they had uncovered 417 cities dating back roughly 3,000 years, interconnected by 110 miles of "superhighways."

This discovery is making historians rethink what they know of ancient Mayan civilization. The discovery of a network of roads and cities, hydraulic systems, and agricultural infrastructure suggests that communities living in Central America were now more advanced than given credit for, the Post reports.

Per the paper, these findings reflect "socio-economic organization and political power."

The lost world dates as far as 1,000 B.C. to the pre-classic epoch of the Mayans, which had previously been considered a nomadic, hunter-gather society.

This discovery from the El Mirador jungle region in southern Guatemala is a "game changer," Richard Hansen, lead author of the study and affiliate research professor of archaeology at Idaho State University, told the Post.

The find is in a remote tropical jungle on the Mexico-Guatemala border. It is only accessible by helicopter to a challenging 40 miles hike through dense, Jaguar and snake-filled rainforest, said the Post.

"We now know that the Preclassic period was one of extraordinary complexity and architectural sophistication, with some of the largest buildings in world history being constructed during this time," said Hansen.

The findings have unveiled "a whole volume of human history that we've never known," he told the Post.

The team, with scientists from the US and Guatemala, has been mapping the areas in Central America since 2015 and has used lidar technology  a key archaeological laser mapping technique  to reveal the finest details, such as ancient vegetation.

It allowed the scientists to see ancient dams, reservoirs, pyramids, platforms, causeway networks, and even ball courts, per the study.

Archaeologist at San Carlos University in Guatemala City and co-author of the paper, Enrique Hernández, told the Post that after further work on this project, it could be as influential of a historical discovery as the Egyptian pyramids.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/archaeologists-discover-a-lost-world-of-417-ancient-mayans-cities-buried-in-remote-jungle-connected-by-miles-of-superhighways-wapo-reports/ar-AA1btzqQ?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=cc8ff3ccd1054cfba13292a66da02360&ei=46
Kill the humourless

Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
So cool, still so much to unearth about our past.
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
Does this mean that Graham Hancock isn't as daft as he sounds 🤔
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
Does this mean that Graham Hancock isn't as daft as he sounds 🤔

He will love this. Another non European, non white civilization for him to say made by ancient (white) Atlantians, or Aliens...because they couldn't make this themselves

This has provided him with decades more worth of grift
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
Mesoamerican culture is so fascinating and still feels like there is so much still to know.

The level of advancement of this culture is wild for the time when you compare it to future civilizations, in terms of math, astrology, city building, and technology. They seem millennia ahead of post-Roman Europe

Fantastic stuff
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
And Astronomy. ;)
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
And Astronomy. ;)

I get those two mixed up all the time my apologies  ;D
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
The highways thing is really interesting given that the traditional view has been that the pre-Columbian civilizations did not have wheeled transport. Does movement on foot need paved routes?
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
The highways thing is really interesting given that the traditional view has been that the pre-Columbian civilizations did not have wheeled transport. Does movement on foot need paved routes?

It's always useful to go to the source rather than press releases and headlines. The paper describes them as causeways, not highways, and there aren't 417 cities, there are are 417 cities, towns and villages. This is the sort of overhyped reporting that feeds into garbage like Hancock and other Ancient Mysteries nonsense on Netflix and the History Channel.

This is fascinating stuff in its own right but it's evidence of widespread pre-classical inhabitation, not a secret lost civilisation.
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
Here's a less overhyped account of the causeways

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/02/16/world/maya-civilization-causeways-lidar-discovery-scn/index.html

So not paved roads but definitely big projects. Maybe twice as big as something like Offa's Dyke which is c. 1000years later.
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
Interesting discovery which leads us to more questions,than there are answers in relation to the generally accepted history of human civilizations.

Slightly off topic but to put it in perspective our current civilization is generally believed to of been going for about 4 or 5 thousand years
and its only in the last 75 years that we've had the technology to bring it to an end...
(Splitting the atom and the speed of which we can spread disease around the globe spring to mind.)
And thats without natural causes ie ice ages, meteor impacts, tectonic shifts etc 

Modern Humans have been here for about 200,000 years and it's commonly thought we just hunted, gathered and sat on our arses for 195,000 of those years. It doesn't make sense does it ? Given we've come so far in just  5,000 years.
In effect Humans have had time to reach our current levels of technology and beyond many times over...
Before it all goes to shit.
 
Does this mean that Graham Hancock isn't as daft as he sounds 🤔

Well he certainly ruffles the feathers of the academic institutions The war of words between the academically trained and the autodidactics
is all a bit handbags at dawn if you ask me...Which reminds me of "Handbags of the gods"  ;)
 
Anyway an interesting documentary which gives food for thought for those of us with enquiring minds.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktxV4w2yzeg

I was taught Pythagoras discovered the Pythagorean Theorem and the French invented the metric system...
Did they ?  Some interesting implications regarding the metric system if they didn't.   
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
Anyway an interesting documentary which gives food for thought for those of us with enquiring minds.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktxV4w2yzeg



You can have an enquiring mind without silly YouTube documentaries.
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
You can have an enquiring mind without silly YouTube documentaries.
I took a very brief look, but it had the unmistakable aroma of bullshit about it.
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
You can have an enquiring mind without silly YouTube documentaries.
Given Youtube has only been around since someone visited a zoo around 20 years ago.
And enquiring minds have been around for who knows, how many thousands of years...
I agree with you...So give yourself a pat on the back, your invaluable observations need
recording for future generation to learn from.     
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
I took a very brief look, but it had the unmistakable aroma of bullshit about it.

It has the same kind of whiff as stuff that gets posted in the UAP thread.
Re: Archaeologists discover a lost world of 417 ancient Mayan Cities
I have always wondered how Tenochtitlan looked like.
