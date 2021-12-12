« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April

It was such a deflating defeat for them. From looking at the table, they have a mountain to climb to get top 4 now.

They went from a key morale boosting come from behind victory to falling asunder right at the death and losing in devastating fashion.

Funny as it is, they'll likely go into the Arsenal game in week 37 with fuck all to play for and potentially an Arsenal win could cost us the league. They'd be well up for taking a beating there.
Funny as it is, they'll likely go into the Arsenal game in week 37 with fuck all to play for and potentially an Arsenal win could cost us the league. They'd be well up for taking a beating there.

Dont say that. They might still have Conference League aspirations.
It was such a deflating defeat for them. From looking at the table, they have a mountain to climb to get top 4 now.

They went from a key morale boosting come from behind victory to falling asunder right at the death and losing in devastating fashion.
That was my feeling as well.  I don't take any pleasure in Chelsea winning but through the prism of what it means for us it's a good result, especially the way it came about.  Coupled with their crap performance and late equaliser conceded against Brentford it's taken the wind out of their sails that the FA Cup result briefly blew into them.

Had they won 3-2 having been 2-0 down they'd be unbearable as would the collective media.
