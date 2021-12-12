It was such a deflating defeat for them. From looking at the table, they have a mountain to climb to get top 4 now.



They went from a key morale boosting come from behind victory to falling asunder right at the death and losing in devastating fashion.



That was my feeling as well. I don't take any pleasure in Chelsea winning but through the prism of what it means for us it's a good result, especially the way it came about. Coupled with their crap performance and late equaliser conceded against Brentford it's taken the wind out of their sails that the FA Cup result briefly blew into them.Had they won 3-2 having been 2-0 down they'd be unbearable as would the collective media.