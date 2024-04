Can't buy into this at all. City's demise is massively overblown. Won 10, drawn 3 since winning the World Club Cup. Those draws coming against us, Arsenal and Chelsea. They're not as good as they were in 18-19, but they're probably on a par or even slightly better than they were in 22-23.



I can only see them dropping points at Spurs and maybe Brighton at a push. Arsenal have those same two grounds to go to, plus Old Trafford, plus Villa at home who hopefully won't decide to play their reserves and have Watkins missing on that occasion. Wolves away and Chelsea at home aren't exactly cake walks either. They will drop more points than City, I'd lay a lot of money on that.



I havenít said thereís been a demise, but they donít seem as good as last season to me.For a start Haaland is nowhere near the same level (been worked out a bit). Feels like theyíve had to scrap a lot more for results and either arenít creating as many chances or not putting them away. They certainly arenít breaking teams down and battering them the way they were last season. Foden, and Rodri to a lesser degree, have kept them in the title race in my view. Fodenís goals have been the only thing that has ensured they havenít slipped further behind. If they were to lose him for even a few of their more difficult games I think theyíd be done.Neither us or Arsenal seem quite so reliant on one player.I donít think thereís much in it between the 3 of us this year.