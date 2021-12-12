« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April  (Read 9055 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #720 on: Today at 09:39:26 pm »
Game over
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #721 on: Today at 09:39:38 pm »
Villa are shite. They'll try their hardest against us though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #722 on: Today at 09:40:29 pm »
Left Foden in his own post code there. So mind-numbingly stupid.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #723 on: Today at 09:40:30 pm »
Villa play Arsenal still too don't they?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #724 on: Today at 09:40:42 pm »

115+ Cheats [3] - 1 Aston Villa; Phil Foden 62‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/4csjyw & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1775624427285406067
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #725 on: Today at 09:40:44 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #726 on: Today at 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:39:38 pm
Villa are shite. They'll try their hardest against us though.

But it wont be enough. Of all our remaining games, thats about 4th or 5th least on the giving me anxiety list!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #727 on: Today at 09:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:39:38 pm
Villa are shite. They'll try their hardest against us though.

They are shit away from home. We battered them too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #728 on: Today at 09:41:35 pm »
This Foden wankfest is nauseating.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #729 on: Today at 09:41:38 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:40:30 pm
Villa play Arsenal still too don't they?

In two weeks.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #730 on: Today at 09:42:23 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:40:30 pm
Villa play Arsenal still too don't they?

Easy win for Arsenal. Wonder if Martinez will call in sick again.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #731 on: Today at 09:43:02 pm »
You start the evening's football viewing with just the slightest naive hope don't you.


Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #732 on: Today at 09:43:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:43:02 pm
You start the evening's football viewing with just the slightest naive hope don't you.

Always John. You have to.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #733 on: Today at 09:43:40 pm »
Everything seems to fall for them its so annoying just at least once can they not mess up in the run in
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #734 on: Today at 09:44:13 pm »
Fuckin useless Brummy cnuts...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #735 on: Today at 09:44:32 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:43:40 pm
Everything seems to fall for them its so annoying just at least once can they not mess up in the run in

They dropped points at the weekend.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #736 on: Today at 09:44:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:43:02 pm
You start the evening's football viewing with just the slightest naive hope don't you.



All part of the fun
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #737 on: Today at 09:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:39:38 pm
Villa are shite. They'll try their hardest against us though.

Missing four of their best players removed any chance of even getting a draw to be fair. Watkins has more goal involvements than Haaland or Salah this season.
Naturally they'll all be available against us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #738 on: Today at 09:45:18 pm »
Fuck off Villa.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #739 on: Today at 09:45:31 pm »
Like watching paint dry these c*nts
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #740 on: Today at 09:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:44:13 pm
Fuckin useless Brummy cnuts...


I hate Peaky Blinders now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #741 on: Today at 09:46:24 pm »
Some way to get a hatrick that is

As horrendous and sickening they are. Hes some player

Hes the one player keeping them in the title race this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #742 on: Today at 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:43:40 pm
Everything seems to fall for them its so annoying just at least once can they not mess up in the run in

Well it looked as though they did mess up 2 years ago with the handball against Everton. Luckily VAR stepped in for them.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #743 on: Today at 09:46:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:43:02 pm
You start the evening's football viewing with just the slightest naive hope don't you.




No.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #744 on: Today at 09:47:00 pm »
Pfft belter tbf.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #745 on: Today at 09:47:02 pm »
Crap
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #746 on: Today at 09:47:40 pm »
Why's the ref not pulling that back for Foden diving?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #747 on: Today at 09:47:41 pm »
Martinez would have saved that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #748 on: Today at 09:48:13 pm »

115+ Cheats [4] - 1 Aston Villa; Phil Foden 69‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/zgsj8b & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1775626170697970089
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #749 on: Today at 09:48:13 pm »
State of that defending again
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #750 on: Today at 09:49:17 pm »
Nice of Villa to give them a GD boost as well
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #751 on: Today at 09:49:18 pm »
Foden is it. Cant believe a grown man (kind of) has a haircut that was terrible to start with and made it progressively worse each season. What a fucking c*nt.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #752 on: Today at 09:52:03 pm »
Wait and see Villa run through walls against us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #753 on: Today at 09:52:23 pm »
Villa and Emery got what they came for. Which is a white flag.

I didn't expect anything tonight anyway.

Olise and Eze back for Palace on the weekend, and Brighton will at least put up a fight.

We move on to tomorrow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #754 on: Today at 09:52:41 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #755 on: Today at 09:53:13 pm »
Absolutely hate Aston villa. The most useless club going
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #756 on: Today at 09:53:44 pm »
Hes got a dead leg because that shithouse Dias put his knee into his quad, Ally, dont pretend you didnt see it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #757 on: Today at 09:54:09 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:57:44 pm
They'll both win comfortably.

Should have saved yourselves a couple of hours.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #758 on: Today at 09:54:50 pm »
Thats a push
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
« Reply #759 on: Today at 09:54:55 pm »

The good thing is we dont need anything from these shit sides. Just do our business.
